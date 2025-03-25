Why Aberdeen could have won the league title in season Alex Smith was sacked, by Pittodrie icon Theo ten Caat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Aberdeen could have won the league title in season Alex Smith was sacked, by Pittodrie icon Theo ten Caat

Former midfielder Theo ten Caat pinpoints one setback that derailed Aberdeen's title charge in 1991-92 and led to the sacking of Alex Smith.

Brian Grant (left) celebrates after scoring Aberdeen's second goal in a 2-0 win against Rangers at Ibrox in September 1991.
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen could have won the league title in the 1991-92 season when Alex Smith was axed as manager, says former midfielder Theo ten Caat.

Dutchman ten Caat reckons the Dons were strong enough to lift the league crown and prevent Rangers’ nine-in-a-row.

On the final day of the previous season Aberdeen suffered heartache when losing a 1990-91 title decider 2-0 to Rangers at Ibrox.

Aberdeen went into the match top of the table and a draw would have been enough for the Reds to beat Rangers to the league crown.

Aberdeen attacker Eoin Jess (No. 11) celebrating scoring against Rangers in a 2-0 win at Ibrox in September 1991. Image: Aberdeen Journals.

Ten Caat reckons the Reds yet again proved their title credentials in the opening months of the 1991-92 campaign.

However, they suffered a blow that derailed the league bid and ultimately led to the sacking of boss Smith.

Setback that obliterated title hopes

That setback was the loss to injury of inspirational captain and Gothenburg Great Alex McLeish.

Ten Caat said: “We could have won the league in the 1991-92 season if Alex McLeish wasn’t injured.

“After losing the title race in the last game to Rangers the previous season the Aberdeen team had got even better.

“We beat Rangers pretty easily at Ibrox (2-0, September 28, 1991) early on in the season.

Theo ten Caat in action for Aberdeen during the 1991-92 season. Image: Aberdeen Journals Ltc
“That day we played really well and were a better team than Rangers who had all the big stars like Oleksiy Mykhaylychenko.

“We also won against Celtic earlier in the season (1-0 at Pittodrie, August 24).

“We were top of the table after seven games and the only reason it went downwards was because Alex was injured for the rest of the season.

“When you lose someone like Alex it is a major blow as he won two European trophies with Aberdeen and had more than 70 Scottish caps.

“We lost our leader in the team and the dressing room when he was injured.”

Ten Caat was signed by Smith in the summer of 1991 from Dutch club FC Groningen, just months after the title decider at Ibrox.

Hounding of boss Smith a ‘disgrace’

He was part of a Dutch contingent at Pittodrie that also included Hans Gilhaus, Theo Snelders, Peter van de Ven and Willem van der Ark.

However, Smith, the manager who signed him, was sacked during Ten Caat’s first season at Pittodrie.

The Pittodrie board axed Smith in February 1992, less than a year after taking the club to the brink of a title win.

Smith had also led Aberdeen to the Scottish Cup and League Cup double in 1989-90.

Aberdeen suffered a crash in form and the board responded by dismissing Smith, replaced him with club legend Willie Miller.

The Dons would go on to finish sixth in the table that season.

Ten Caat said: “I remember the last game under Alex Smith when we played Hibs off the park and created so many chances.

“But we just couldn’t score, and Hibs netted the winner in the final seconds.

“At that time the supporters were chasing Alex Smith.

“I think it was a disgrace as the manager was playing for the league title the season before and had also led the club to the Scottish Cup and League Cup.

“But the supporters never thought about McLeish being injured – they just wanted to win games and be top of the table.”

Now 60, ten Caat still keeps close tabs on Aberdeen and was recently in the Granite City to promote his new autobiography Standing Free.

Aberdeen midfielder Theo ten Caat in action against Hibs. Image: Aberdeen Journals Ltd

He admits to being perplexed by the Dons’ dramatic swing in form under boss Jimmy Thelin.

Ten Caat on Dons’ ‘strange’ form

Despite recently suffering a 14-game winless Premiership run Thelin’s side are still in the race to finish third.

Dundee United’s Sam Dalby celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Ten Caat warns if they are to finish third the Dons must tighten up defensively.

He said: “Thelin started off very well with Aberdeen undefeated in the first 11 Premiership games to go joint top of the table.

“If you do that then go 14 league games without a win there is something wrong.

“It was the same players and same manager which is all a bit strange.

“What happened during that winless period?

“Going unbeaten in 11 to not winning in 14 is not normal, it is something I have never seen before.

“Maybe teams are adjusting and playing a different way against Aberdeen now.

“However, Aberdeen have also been letting in too many goals.

“You can’t only blame the keeper and four defenders.

“It starts with the strikers; they are the first defenders.

“Everyone is a defender from the striker, to the midfield and defenders.

“But not everyone is an attacker.”

 

Conversation