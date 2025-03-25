Why Aberdeen could have won the league title in season Alex Smith was sacked, by Pittodrie icon Theo ten Caat

Aberdeen could have won the league title in the 1991-92 season when Alex Smith was axed as manager, says former midfielder Theo ten Caat.

Dutchman ten Caat reckons the Dons were strong enough to lift the league crown and prevent Rangers’ nine-in-a-row.

On the final day of the previous season Aberdeen suffered heartache when losing a 1990-91 title decider 2-0 to Rangers at Ibrox.

Aberdeen went into the match top of the table and a draw would have been enough for the Reds to beat Rangers to the league crown.

Ten Caat reckons the Reds yet again proved their title credentials in the opening months of the 1991-92 campaign.

However, they suffered a blow that derailed the league bid and ultimately led to the sacking of boss Smith.

Setback that obliterated title hopes

That setback was the loss to injury of inspirational captain and Gothenburg Great Alex McLeish.

Ten Caat said: “We could have won the league in the 1991-92 season if Alex McLeish wasn’t injured.

“After losing the title race in the last game to Rangers the previous season the Aberdeen team had got even better.

“We beat Rangers pretty easily at Ibrox (2-0, September 28, 1991) early on in the season.

“That day we played really well and were a better team than Rangers who had all the big stars like Oleksiy Mykhaylychenko.

“We also won against Celtic earlier in the season (1-0 at Pittodrie, August 24).

“We were top of the table after seven games and the only reason it went downwards was because Alex was injured for the rest of the season.

“When you lose someone like Alex it is a major blow as he won two European trophies with Aberdeen and had more than 70 Scottish caps.

“We lost our leader in the team and the dressing room when he was injured.”

Ten Caat was signed by Smith in the summer of 1991 from Dutch club FC Groningen, just months after the title decider at Ibrox.

Hounding of boss Smith a ‘disgrace’

He was part of a Dutch contingent at Pittodrie that also included Hans Gilhaus, Theo Snelders, Peter van de Ven and Willem van der Ark.

However, Smith, the manager who signed him, was sacked during Ten Caat’s first season at Pittodrie.

The Pittodrie board axed Smith in February 1992, less than a year after taking the club to the brink of a title win.

Smith had also led Aberdeen to the Scottish Cup and League Cup double in 1989-90.

Aberdeen suffered a crash in form and the board responded by dismissing Smith, replaced him with club legend Willie Miller.

The Dons would go on to finish sixth in the table that season.

Ten Caat said: “I remember the last game under Alex Smith when we played Hibs off the park and created so many chances.

“But we just couldn’t score, and Hibs netted the winner in the final seconds.

“At that time the supporters were chasing Alex Smith.

“I think it was a disgrace as the manager was playing for the league title the season before and had also led the club to the Scottish Cup and League Cup.

“But the supporters never thought about McLeish being injured – they just wanted to win games and be top of the table.”

Now 60, ten Caat still keeps close tabs on Aberdeen and was recently in the Granite City to promote his new autobiography Standing Free.

He admits to being perplexed by the Dons’ dramatic swing in form under boss Jimmy Thelin.

Ten Caat on Dons’ ‘strange’ form

Despite recently suffering a 14-game winless Premiership run Thelin’s side are still in the race to finish third.

Ten Caat warns if they are to finish third the Dons must tighten up defensively.

He said: “Thelin started off very well with Aberdeen undefeated in the first 11 Premiership games to go joint top of the table.

“If you do that then go 14 league games without a win there is something wrong.

“It was the same players and same manager which is all a bit strange.

“What happened during that winless period?

“Going unbeaten in 11 to not winning in 14 is not normal, it is something I have never seen before.

“Maybe teams are adjusting and playing a different way against Aberdeen now.

“However, Aberdeen have also been letting in too many goals.

“You can’t only blame the keeper and four defenders.

“It starts with the strikers; they are the first defenders.

“Everyone is a defender from the striker, to the midfield and defenders.

“But not everyone is an attacker.”