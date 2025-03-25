Revealed: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s policy on rising teenage talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s policy on rising teenage talent

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has opened up on the pathway to the first-team for the club's most exciting young talent as he reveals age will not be a barrier.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates after scoring to make it 5-1 against Livingston. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says he is willing to give the club’s talented teens the chance to shine as “age doesn’t matter”.

The Dons gaffer has spent almost £3million in the two transfer windows since arriving at Pittodrie last summer.

However, Thelin insists there remains a clear route into the first-team for the emerging talent at the club.

For the Swede, aspects such as talent, character and commitment are fundamental to his team selection – and not age.

And if a 17-year-old ticks those boxes, then the passage to first-team action will be wide open.

Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd with manager Jimmy Thelin during the Scottish Cup match against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Teenage attacker Fletcher Boyd, 17, has made six substitute appearances this season under Thelin.

Pittodrie youth academy graduate Boyd made a major impact last season when netting on his debut at 16 to become the club’s youngest-ever scorer.

Thelin outlines youth talent strategy

Scotland under-17 international Boyd backed that debut strike up with a superb goal in his next game.

Thelin said: “When you are working with a team it has to grow no matter the age.

“For me, age does not matter as it is about the way you play football.

“If you are 17, 20 or 34, it does not matter.

“You have to express yourself and be good in both the attacking and defending.

“Also, you have to show character and personality on the pitch.

“That is the crucial point, as when we are playing football, there is a game-plan, model and culture.

“As long as you contribute to that, bring out your best to perform well, then you are going to play.

“It does not matter the age.”

Rising talent Boyd scored for Scotland under-17s in a 2-2 draw with North Macedonia earlier this month.

Impressive loan spells for teen stars

Aberdeen has a number of teenage stars currently impressing on loan in the Scottish lower leagues.

Aberdeen's Alfie Bavidge (L) and Rangers' John Souttar in action during a Premiership match at Ibrox in May, 2023. Image: SNS
Striker Alfie Bavidge has scored six goals in 10 appearances since being sent on loan to League One Inverness Caley Thistle in January.

The 18-year-old has already featured for the Dons’ first-team – coming off the bench five times in the 2022/23 season.

Midfielder Alfie Stewart, 18, is also on loan at Caley Thistle.

Stewart’s goal in a 1-1 draw with Alloa Athletic at the weekend took his tally to two in 12 games.

Dylan Lobban playing for Aberdeen and Adam Emslie in Cove Rangers colours during Blair Yule's Cove testimonial in the summer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Winger Adam Emslie has scored 10 goals in 30 appearances for League One Cove Rangers.

The 19-year-old impressed so much he was briefly recalled from his loan in January, before being sent back to Cove until the end of the campaign.

Thelin says ‘age is not important’

Also on loan at Cove are Dons midfielder Findlay Marshall and right-back Dylan Lobban.

Marshall, 18, has scored seven times in 30 appearances for the Balmoral Stadium Club, with Lobban, 19, making playing in 23 games.

Thelin said: “To be able to play for me and my staff, age is not important at all.

“It is what you show, how ready you are to compete and how you train hard every day, every week.

“That is when you deserve to play when you contribute on the pitch.

“It is more about what you are showing on the training pitch when you deserve to play in the games.”

Teen stars Bavidge, Marshall, Emslie, Stewart and Lobban are all contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026.

Aberdeen's players lift the Club Academy Scotland Elite U18s League trophy at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
The players out on loan all played a key role in the Aberdeen under-18s team who won the Club Academy Scotland Elite U18s title last season.

Balancing youth and experience

Although open to giving youth a chance, Thelin accepts the need for experience in his squad.

In his first transfer window, Thelin signed veteran midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen, 33, on a three-year contract from Norwegian club SK Brann.

Thelin said: “Of course it is good to have some balance in the team.

“Some players can be 22 and have played senior football for a lot of years and are stable and knowledgeable.

“There are players who are older who have much knowledge and also understand the club.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time after the draw with St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.
“They know what is expected to play at this football club.

“It is good to have a balance inside the squad.”

