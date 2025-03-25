Revealed: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s policy on rising teenage talent

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says he is willing to give the club’s talented teens the chance to shine as “age doesn’t matter”.

The Dons gaffer has spent almost £3million in the two transfer windows since arriving at Pittodrie last summer.

However, Thelin insists there remains a clear route into the first-team for the emerging talent at the club.

For the Swede, aspects such as talent, character and commitment are fundamental to his team selection – and not age.

And if a 17-year-old ticks those boxes, then the passage to first-team action will be wide open.

Teenage attacker Fletcher Boyd, 17, has made six substitute appearances this season under Thelin.

Pittodrie youth academy graduate Boyd made a major impact last season when netting on his debut at 16 to become the club’s youngest-ever scorer.

Thelin outlines youth talent strategy

Scotland under-17 international Boyd backed that debut strike up with a superb goal in his next game.

Thelin said: “When you are working with a team it has to grow no matter the age.

“For me, age does not matter as it is about the way you play football.

“If you are 17, 20 or 34, it does not matter.

“You have to express yourself and be good in both the attacking and defending.

“Also, you have to show character and personality on the pitch.

“That is the crucial point, as when we are playing football, there is a game-plan, model and culture.

“As long as you contribute to that, bring out your best to perform well, then you are going to play.

“It does not matter the age.”

Rising talent Boyd scored for Scotland under-17s in a 2-2 draw with North Macedonia earlier this month.

Impressive loan spells for teen stars

Aberdeen has a number of teenage stars currently impressing on loan in the Scottish lower leagues.

Striker Alfie Bavidge has scored six goals in 10 appearances since being sent on loan to League One Inverness Caley Thistle in January.

The 18-year-old has already featured for the Dons’ first-team – coming off the bench five times in the 2022/23 season.

Midfielder Alfie Stewart, 18, is also on loan at Caley Thistle.

Stewart’s goal in a 1-1 draw with Alloa Athletic at the weekend took his tally to two in 12 games.

Winger Adam Emslie has scored 10 goals in 30 appearances for League One Cove Rangers.

The 19-year-old impressed so much he was briefly recalled from his loan in January, before being sent back to Cove until the end of the campaign.

Thelin says ‘age is not important’

Also on loan at Cove are Dons midfielder Findlay Marshall and right-back Dylan Lobban.

Marshall, 18, has scored seven times in 30 appearances for the Balmoral Stadium Club, with Lobban, 19, making playing in 23 games.

Thelin said: “To be able to play for me and my staff, age is not important at all.

“It is what you show, how ready you are to compete and how you train hard every day, every week.

“That is when you deserve to play when you contribute on the pitch.

“It is more about what you are showing on the training pitch when you deserve to play in the games.”

Teen stars Bavidge, Marshall, Emslie, Stewart and Lobban are all contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026.

The players out on loan all played a key role in the Aberdeen under-18s team who won the Club Academy Scotland Elite U18s title last season.

Balancing youth and experience

Although open to giving youth a chance, Thelin accepts the need for experience in his squad.

In his first transfer window, Thelin signed veteran midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen, 33, on a three-year contract from Norwegian club SK Brann.

Thelin said: “Of course it is good to have some balance in the team.

“Some players can be 22 and have played senior football for a lot of years and are stable and knowledgeable.

“There are players who are older who have much knowledge and also understand the club.

“They know what is expected to play at this football club.

“It is good to have a balance inside the squad.”