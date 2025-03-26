Sean Wallace: Why Aberdeen could land multi-million pound Lewis Ferguson cash boost this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Wallace: Why Aberdeen could land multi-million pound Lewis Ferguson cash boost this summer

Clubs across Italy and Europe, including AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus, are reportedly tracking Bologna captain Lewis Ferguson with the view to a summer swoop - with Aberdeen in line for millions.

Bologna's Lewis Ferguson (L) and Napoli's Amir Rrahmani (R) in action during an Italian Serie A match. Image: Shutterstock
Bologna's Lewis Ferguson (L) and Napoli's Amir Rrahmani (R) in action during an Italian Serie A match. Image: Shutterstock
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen could land a £4million summer transfer windfall to help bankroll boss Jimmy Thelin’s bid to bring glory back to Pittodrie.

Bologna are reportedly braced for transfer interest in Lewis Ferguson in the summer transfer window – and it could see the Dons cash in.

Scotland international midfielder Ferguson has been a huge hit in Italy’s Serie A since moving from Aberdeen to Bologna in a £3m transfer in 2022.

Italian giants AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are all credited with an interest in Ferguson, and are reportedly eyeing up a move for the 25-year-old in the summer.

Bologna value Ferguson at £25m

Bologna reportedly value their captain Ferguson, who was also on the radar of Napoli, at €30million (£25m).

Bologna's Lewis Ferguson celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A match against Atalanta in Bergamo. Image: Shutterstock
Bologna's Lewis Ferguson celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A match against Atalanta in Bergamo. Image: Shutterstock.

Ferguson signed a new contract in November, tying him to Bologna until summer 2028.

Any successful transfer for Ferguson in the summer would deliver a mammoth £4m boost to the Dons.

Aberdeen very shrewdly inserted a 20% sell-on clause when selling him to Bologna.

A sell-on fee is usually only relevant to any profit on a player.

So if Ferguson is sold for £25m, the 20% sell on would be on the fee minus the £3m Bologna paid to Aberdeen, so £22m – and a sell-on windfall for the Reds of £4.4m.

The hefty sell-on clause was a masterstroke from the Pittodrie board as Ferguson was a class act at Pittodrie and clearly had the potential to shine in Italy.

Best midfielder in Serie A last season

Last season he landed the prestigious Bulgarelli Number 8 Award, given to the best midfielder in Serie A over a campaign.

Ferguson was on the radar of a host of top European clubs, including English Premier League outfits, for a potential summer swoop last summer.

However, any move was scuppered by the knee cruciate ligament injury suffered by Ferguson which ended his campaign prematurely.

The knee injury also denied Ferguson the opportunity to play in the Euros with Scotland last summer.

Now back to full fitness and key to Bologna’s challenge for Champions League qualification, the transfer could happen this summer.

AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a big admirer of Ferguson.

Lewis Ferguson of Bologna FC playing during an Italian Serie A clash against Internazionale. Image: Shutterstock.
Lewis Ferguson of Bologna FC playing during an Italian Serie A football match with Internazionale. Image: Shutterstock.

The midfielder’s former Bologna manager Thiago Motta, who brought Ferguson to Italy, is also now boss of Juventus.

Bidding war would be ideal for Dons

The ideal scenario for Aberdeen would be if a bidding war breaks out for Ferguson in the summer – with the fee rocketing beyond Bologna’s £25m valuation.

Such is the concern Ferguson may exit in the summer, reports in Italy say Bologna boss Vincenzo Italiano is looking at a potential replacement – Monza’s Matteo Pessina.

Ferguson’s value could yet ramp up even higher before the transfer window opens.

With the former Don driving them on as skipper, Bologna have racked up six wins from their last seven Serie A games to move up to fourth in the table.

They are closing in on qualifying for the Champions League for the second successive season.

Scotland's Lewis Ferguson and Greece's Giannis Konstantelias in action during a UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A/B Play-Off at Hampden. Image: SNS
Scotland's Lewis Ferguson and Greece's Giannis Konstantelias in action during a UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A/B Play-Off at Hampden. Image: SNS.

Ferguson could also lift a trophy as Bologna captain, as the club aim to and a 51-year wait for major silverware since the 1974 Coppa Italia.

Bologna face Empoli in this term’s Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday, April 1.

Up for grabs is a spot in the final against the winners of the derby clash between AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Ferguson’s value could ramp up

Ferguson is the perfect embodiment of Aberdeen’s player trading model.

Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson celebrates scoring against Celtic in February.
Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson celebrates scoring against Celtic in February.

That model is signing an exciting young player and developing him to a level where a major impact can be made in the first-team for a number of seasons, before the player leaves for a major fee – with a sell-on clause.

During his four years at Aberdeen, Ferguson was a fantastic player for the club.

And he could be the player who keeps on giving if he is transferred out of Bologna.

