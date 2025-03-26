Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen facing weeks on sidelines – with uncertainty over freak training injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen facing weeks on sidelines – with uncertainty over freak training injury

Aberdeen's Norwegian midfielder has missed the last two games due to an injury suffered in training.

Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen. Image: SNS.
By Paul Third

Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen looks to be facing weeks out due to a freak training ground injury.

The summer signing from SK Brann has missed the last two matches – the Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen’s Park and the goalless league draw with St Johnstone, due to an eye injury suffered in training.

The Norwegian has been ordered to rest in the hope the injury will clear up, but The Press and Journal has learned the player continues to be assessed and no timescale on a return has yet been determined.

Speaking after the league game at St Johnstone before the international break, Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin said: “Sivert got a hit on the eye and he will go for another assessment.

“We don’t know yet if it will be short or long term. We will have to wait and see and take it from there.”

Dons defender ‘under a period of rest’

With the instructions to rest unchanged, Nilsen is not expected to feature in Saturday’s Premiership encounter with Motherwell at Pittodrie.

An Aberdeen spokesperson said: “It’s a fluid situation with the eye injury.

“Sivert is under a period of rest and once he gets through that he’ll speak to specialist.”

The Dons remain hopeful surgery will not be required and rest will be enough for the injury to clear.

This is why there is currently no timeline for Nilsen’s return to action, nor certainty about whether his season is over as a result of the eye injury.

The 33 year-old has been a key member of Thelin’s side this season.

He has missed five games in all competitions, with the only other game he did not feature in being the 2-0 defeat by Hibernian at Easter Road on February 1 where he was an unused substitute.

Conversation