Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin outlines bond with chairman Dave Cormack

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has thanked chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s board for their backing amid a damaging form slump.

The Pittodrie hierarchy bankrolled Thelin’s bid to strengthen the squad during the January transfer window.

Aberdeen were mired in a crash in form during the winter window, ultimately hitting 14 Premiership games without a win.

Thelin says he has a strong relationship with US-based businessman Cormack – where they talk not just about football, but also “life”.

The Dons board splashed more than £1million in January to bolster the defence in a bid to salvage the season… and build for the future.

Latvian international centre-back Kristers Tobers was secured for £600,000 from Swiss club Grasshoppers.

Full-back Alexander Jensen signed from Swedish top-flight Brommapojkarna for £545,000, and that fee could ultimately rise to £839,000 (€1million) with add-ons, if certain milestones are met.

Option to buy on January loan deals

Centre-back Mats Knoester was also signed on a permanent long-term contract following his exit from Hungarian club Ferencvaros.

There were also loan deals for Oday Dabbagh (Charleroi), Jeppe Okkels (Preston North End) and Alfie Dorrington (Tottenham Hotspur).

Aberdeen have the option to buy Palestinian international striker Dabbagh and winger Okkels if they impress on loan.

Having made those signings, the Dons’ form has improved with four wins in seven games since the window closed, with only one loss – to Celtic.

Thelin said: “The chairman Dave (Cormack) and the board have supported me a lot.

“I have a good relationship with the chairman and we talk about everything – football, but also life.

“It is good to have this as football is about passion.

“When you have to work in one direction you have to take it step by step.

“And for that the support the chairman gives me and the passion he feels for the club is great.

“It is so nice to be a part of that.”

In an erratic season, Thelin’s Dons started the campaign unbeaten in 11 Premiership games before suffering the 14-game winless slump.

Thelin on unified push for success

However, the Reds remain in the hunt to finish third and secure European qualification.

Aberdeen are only one point behind third-placed Hibs with eight league games remaining- three to come before the Premiership split.

Thelin’s side are also in the Scottish Cup semi-finals, and will face Hearts at Hampden on Saturday, April 19.

With silverware and European qualification up for grabs, Thelin insists it will be a unified effort deliver success this term.

He said: “Everyone is pushing to bring success to this football club.

“The support staff and everyone around the team – they are all pushing to be part of what will hopefully be a really good journey together.

“Everybody has to be proactive and try to be better every day.

“It’s not only the players, as everyone has to share the same hunger for success.

“Everybody has to be ready to perform for the team.”

‘Players are growing’

Thelin has had two transfer windows as Aberdeen manager to rebuild the team.

Nine players have been signed on permanent long-term deals by Thelin as he builds for the long-term future of the club.

A further four are secured on loan until the end of the season.

When Thelin was officially confirmed as new manager in April last year, chairman Cormack described the Swede as a squad-builder and said it would take time to bring success.

Thelin believes his rebuild is on track.

He said: “I feel the players are growing.

“We need a squad to be strong during the season and not only a starting XI.

“More and more players are trying to be an important part of the team.

“And to grow both as an individual and a team member.”