Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: The player Aberdeen should move to sign on a new contract

Aberdeen legend Joe Harper pinpoints the player he believes Aberdeen's board and manager Jimmy Thelin should move to sign on an extended contract now.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touchline during the Premiership match against St Johnstone in Perth. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touchline during the Premiership match against St Johnstone in Perth. Image: SNS.
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen’s board and manager Jimmy Thelin should move to sign winger Shayden Morris on an extended contract.

I was delighted Morris recently confirmed he is ready to talk to the Dons about extending his stay at the club.

Morris is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026, so still has more than a year left on his deal.

However, it would make sense to tie him down to an extended deal as soon as possible.

A new deal for the 23-year-old would be a win-win, as I believe we have only seen the tip of the iceberg of the winger’s talents.

Shayden Morris (20) of Aberdeen takes a selfie with the Aberdeen fans after the 1-0 win against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Shayden Morris (20) of Aberdeen takes a selfie with the Aberdeen fans after the 1-0 win against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

He suffered a frustrating time due to injury setbacks in his first two seasons at Pittodrie following his arrival from Fleetwood Town in summer 2022.

However, Morris has made a major impact under Thelin this season and his hard work and determination are paying off.

Best has yet to come from Morris

Morris is on an upward trajectory and Aberdeen will benefit by tying him to a longer deal – even if only for an extra year or two.

If Morris keeps improving at the rate he is, other clubs will inevitably become interested, as he is a player who can turn games.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Rangers with his teammates. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Rangers with his teammates. Image: SNS.

An extended contract would give the Dons extra security, if anyone does eventually come in for Morris, they could get a substantial fee.

There are only two transfer windows remaining before Morris’ contract expires.

Morris had a frustrating time when he failed to get game-time in the final few months of last season.

However, he refused to let it derail him and the winger has shown admirable fight to ignite his Aberdeen career this season.

Morris’ skill and scintillating pace

What I really like about Morris is he is a winger with a scintillating burst of pace and can get past defenders using his speed and skill.

His delivery into the box is also a lot more accurate than in previous seasons, which has been shown by his number of assists.

Morris is also not afraid to shoot at goal.

Those are traits that make him a valuable commodity and Morris is only going to get better.

If Aberdeen tie him to a new deal, they will benefit for a number of seasons from what I think will be his continued improvement.

He is a favourite of the Aberdeen fans who even have a song they sing for the winger every time he is on the ball.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Johnstone's Barry Douglas in action in Perth. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris and St Johnstone’s Barry Douglas in action in Perth. Image: SNS.

Morris initially gained a reputation as a “super-sub” because of his explosive impact off the bench.

Moving beyond ‘super-sub’ label

He had that pace and skill to really punish defenders in the latter parts of games when introduced as a substitute.

The challenge was to reproduce this impact when starting and keep it going for the whole match.

There have been real signs Morris is moving towards being able to deliver that full game impact consistently.

He has also really improved the defensive area of his game.

Morris has pitched in with 11 assists and four goals this season – despite only starting 14 games.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin congratulates Shayden Morris after being substituted during the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin congratulates Shayden Morris after being substituted during the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen’s Park. Image: Shutterstock.

He has flourished under manager Thelin and I’m confident he will go on to regularly make an impact when starting.

Hopefully Morris’ admission he is open to discussing a new deal will be the catalyst for Thelin and the board to open talks.

