Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers injury updates on Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Dimitar Mitov and Kristers Tobers

Boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed Aberdeen have been hit by a triple injury blow in the bid to finish third in the Premiership and reach the Scottish Cup final.

Thelin will be without key players Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Kristers Tobers and Dimitar Mitov for at least the pre-split matches.

Midfielder Nilsen looks set to face an extended period out after suffering an “unusual” eye injury during a training session.

The 33-year-old’s condition is continually being assessed, but Thelin could not confirm if Heltne Nilsen would return before the end of the season.

Heltne Nilsen was ruled out of the previous two games due to the injury.

Keeper Mitov is also sidelined, having picked up an injury on international duty with Bulgaria in a 2-1 Nations League play-off loss to Republic of Ireland.

However, Thelin confirmed Mitov’s shoulder muscle injury is not as bad as initially feared.

Midfielder suffered ‘unusual’ injury

Mitov still faces a battle to be fit for the Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Hearts at Hampden on Saturday April 19.

Thelin also confirmed centre-back Kristers Tobers will also be ruled out “for weeks” with a hamstring injury.

On Heltne Nilsen’s eye injury, Thelin said: “I think that’s a longer one as it is quite an unusual injury.

“We just have to wait and see, but the timeline with Sivert is much longer.

“We have to make some other assessments and check-ups on him.

“However, right now we can’t do much as it is about just waiting.”

Asked to clarify the nature of Heltne Nilsen’s injury, Thelin said: “I’m not an expert in eyes, but let’s see.

“We have to wait.”

Signed from Norwegian club SK Brann last summer, Heltne Nilsen has been a key first-team player under Thelin.

The midfielder has racked up 34 starts with no appearances off the bench.

Will Heltne Nilsen return this season?

Asked if he anticipates Heltne Nilsen returning to action this season, Thelin said: “I think it’s still in the future.

“We don’t know exactly right now how it’s going to be.

“Let’s see how he responds to rest and how quick things can go.”

The absence of three key players is a major blow as Aberdeen bid to win the race to finish third in the Premiership.

Mitov’s battle for Scottish Cup semi

The Dons, who host Motherwell on Saturday, are only one point behind third placed Hibs.

Keeper Mitov suffered an injury when colliding with Ireland’s Matt Doherty as he headed home his side’s winner against Bulgaria.

On Mitov, Thelin said: “I think it’s a little better than we were first expecting.

“It’s more about weeks and not longer than that, but let’s see.

“It was a small muscle injury in the shoulder and they are working a lot with Dimi now.

“Of course it is frustrating for Dimi, but sometimes it can happen. He has had this kind of season now with some injuries.”

Asked if Mitov will be back in time for the Scottish Cup semi-final, Thelin responded: “Let’s see.

“We take it day by day and week by week.”

Secured in a £600,000 transfer from Swiss club Grasshoppers in the January window, defender Tobers missed the recent 0-0 draw with St Johnstone due to injury.

Clarity on nature of Tobers’ injury

Latvian international captain Tobers also missed his country’s World Cup qualifiers against England (3-0 loss) and Andorra (1-0 win) earlier this month.

Thelin said: “With Kristers it is more about weeks and not months.

“It’s difficult to say the exact timeline, but I’m quite positive there.

“It is a smaller one in the hamstring.

“They’re working so hard together – the medical team, the performance team and the players.

“But we have to wait and see and don’t do anything that can make it worse.”

Thelin also has long-term injuries to Jamie McGrath, Gavin Molloy and Vicente Besuijen.

His injury-hit side will face Motherwell at Pittodrie in the knowledge victory will confirm the Dons will finish in the top six this season.

Thelin said: “I think we are in a better place right now collectively as a team.

“That is with how we attack, defend and being more compact.

“So I feel we are on the right way for the important part of the last part of the season.

“But it’s still game by game.

“With their new manager (Michael Wimmer), Motherwell have done a really good job. They have been stable.

“They score goals and play with a lot of intensity.

“It’s going to be two teams who have a clear approach and want to attack the game.

“However, we are evolving and are looking better and sharper recently.”