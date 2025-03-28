Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers injury updates on Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Dimitar Mitov and Kristers Tobers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers injury updates on Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Dimitar Mitov and Kristers Tobers

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin delivers update on the 'unusual' eye injury suffered by midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen during a training session.

By Sean Wallace
Sivert Heltne Nilsen of Aberdeen directing hi team-mates.
Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action. Image: Shutterstock.

Boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed Aberdeen have been hit by a triple injury blow in the bid to finish third in the Premiership and reach the Scottish Cup final.

Thelin will be without key players Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Kristers Tobers and Dimitar Mitov for at least the pre-split matches.

Midfielder Nilsen looks set to face an extended period out after suffering an “unusual” eye injury during a training session.

The 33-year-old’s condition is continually being assessed, but Thelin could not confirm if Heltne Nilsen would return before the end of the season.

Heltne Nilsen was ruled out of the previous two games due to the injury.

Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Dundee United's Allan Campbell in action during the 2-2 Premiership draw. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Dundee United's Allan Campbell in action during the 2-2 Premiership draw. Image: SNS

Keeper Mitov is also sidelined, having picked up an injury on international duty with Bulgaria in a 2-1 Nations League play-off loss to Republic of Ireland.

However, Thelin confirmed Mitov’s shoulder muscle injury is not as bad as initially feared.

Midfielder suffered ‘unusual’ injury

Mitov still faces a battle to be fit for the Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Hearts at Hampden on Saturday April 19.

Thelin also confirmed centre-back Kristers Tobers will also be ruled out “for weeks” with a hamstring injury.

On Heltne Nilsen’s eye injury, Thelin said: “I think that’s a longer one as it is quite an unusual injury.

“We just have to wait and see, but the timeline with Sivert is much longer.

“We have to make some other assessments and check-ups on him.

“However, right now we can’t do much as it is about just waiting.”

Asked to clarify the nature of Heltne Nilsen’s injury, Thelin said: “I’m not an expert in eyes, but let’s see.

“We have to wait.”

Celtic's Daizen Maeda (L) and Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen (C) during the 1-0 loss at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Celtic's Daizen Maeda (L) and Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen (C) during the 1-0 loss at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Signed from Norwegian club SK Brann last summer, Heltne Nilsen has been a key first-team player under Thelin.

The midfielder has racked up 34 starts with no appearances off the bench.

Will Heltne Nilsen return this season?

Asked if he anticipates Heltne Nilsen returning to action this season, Thelin said: “I think it’s still in the future.

“We don’t know exactly right now how it’s going to be.

“Let’s see how he responds to rest and how quick things can go.”

The absence of three key players is a major blow as Aberdeen bid to win the race to finish third in the Premiership.

Mitov’s battle for Scottish Cup semi

The Dons, who host Motherwell on Saturday, are only one point behind third placed Hibs.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov suffered an injury as Matt Doherty scored for Ireland in their 2-1 win in Bulgariak
Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov suffered an injury as Matt Doherty scored for Ireland in their 2-1 win in Bulgaria. Image: Shutterstock.

Keeper Mitov suffered an injury when colliding with Ireland’s Matt Doherty as he headed home his side’s winner against Bulgaria.

On Mitov, Thelin said: “I think it’s a little better than we were first expecting.

“It’s more about weeks and not longer than that, but let’s see.

“It was a small muscle injury in the shoulder and they are working a lot with Dimi now.

Bulgaria's Dimitar Mitov receives treatment for an injury in the Nations League play-off first leg match against Ireland. Image: Shutterstock.
Bulgaria's Dimitar Mitov receives treatment for an injury in the Nations League play-off first leg match against Ireland. Image: Shutterstock.

“Of course it is frustrating for Dimi, but sometimes it can happen. He has had this kind of season now with some injuries.”

Asked if Mitov will be back in time for the Scottish Cup semi-final, Thelin responded: “Let’s see.

“We take it day by day and week by week.”

Secured in a £600,000 transfer from Swiss club Grasshoppers in the January window, defender Tobers missed the recent 0-0 draw with St Johnstone due to injury.

Clarity on nature of Tobers’ injury

Latvian international captain Tobers also missed his country’s World Cup qualifiers against England (3-0 loss) and Andorra (1-0 win) earlier this month.

Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers celebrates his side's 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers celebrates his side's 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “With Kristers it is more about weeks and not months.

“It’s difficult to say the exact timeline, but I’m quite positive there.

“It is a smaller one in the hamstring.

“They’re working so hard together – the medical team, the performance team and the players.

“But we have to wait and see and don’t do anything that can make it worse.”

Thelin also has long-term injuries to Jamie McGrath, Gavin Molloy and Vicente Besuijen.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

His injury-hit side will face Motherwell at Pittodrie in the knowledge victory will confirm the Dons will finish in the top six this season.

Thelin said: “I think we are in a better place right now collectively as a team.

“That is with how we attack, defend and being more compact.

“So I feel we are on the right way for the important part of the last part of the season.

“But it’s still game by game.

“With their new manager (Michael Wimmer), Motherwell have done a really good job. They have been stable.

“They score goals and play with a lot of intensity.

“It’s going to be two teams who have a clear approach and want to attack the game.

“However, we are evolving and are looking better and sharper recently.”

Conversation