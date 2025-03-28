Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa reveals European target that is driving him on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa reveals European target that is driving him on

Croatian midfielder lifts the lid on the expectations set up by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin at the beginning of the season.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa celebrates in front of home fans i the South Stand at Pittodrie after scoring to make it 3-2 against Hearts.
Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa is determined to secure a third-placed Premiership finish to book a return to the European stage.

Croatian playmaker Palaversa played in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers with first club Hajduk Split.

His form at Hajduk Split earned a £6million transfer in 2019 to English Premier League giants Manchester City.

The big money move to Pep Guardiola’s eventual Champions League winners at just 19-years old should have been the gateway to regular European football.

Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa (L) and Kilmarnock's Corrie Ndaba in action during a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa (L) and Kilmarnock's Corrie Ndaba in action during a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

However Palaversa never featured in a competitive first team match for the Etihad Stadium club who won the Champions League in 2023.

Having moved to Aberdeen last summer the 24-year old targeted a return to Europe – a goal also set by boss Jimmy Thelin.

Manager Thelin’s pre-season target

Now it is within touching distance as the Dons battle for a third-placed Premiership finish which could bring guaranteed European league action.

The Reds, who host Motherwell on Saturday, are only one point behind third-placed Hibs with eight fixtures remaining.

Palaversa said: “Playing in Europe is very important.

“Having a spot in Europe was our main goal from the beginning of the season.

“And in the next two months we are going to push as hard as we can to get that.

“Playing in Europe improves your game.

“In the league you have to be at your very, very best and then in Europe you have to be more so to achieve something.”

Aberdeen will take a step towards that European target if they win against Motherwell at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Going into the split in third position

Victory will confirm a top six Premiership finish for the Reds.

Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa at the club's Cormack Park training complex. . Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa at the club's Cormack Park training complex. . Image: SNS

Last season Aberdeen finished in the bottom six wasteland and were threatened with the possibility of a relegation scrap.

A late revival under  then interim boss Peter Leven saved the club from being dragged into a fight against the drop.

Palaversa said: “Everyone wants to get into that third spot before the split as it is very important.

“I think we will achieve that.

“What we want to achieve is to win every game from now until the end of the season.

“That starts against Motherwell but every game from now until the end of the season will be like a cup final.

“We are ready and prepared for that.

“Motherwell are also coming to Pittodrie to try to take points so it will be a tough match.

“They are a tough opponent who can play some good football.

“So we know we will have to be at our best to win the game.

“It is very important to us to take as many points as we can and we are going to fight for that.”

Palaversa initially arrived at Pittodrie on a one-year deal last summer from French club Troyes.

Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 3-2 during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 3-2 during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian. Image: SNS

The Dons had the option of extending that by two years.

That clause was triggered in January, securing Palaversa until summer 2027.

Aberdeen ready to battle for third

Aberdeen endured a 14-game winless slump in the Premiership during winter but the midfielder believes they are back on track.

He said: “I know there were times that were difficult and we were dropping points.

“However we are in a good way now and are going to do all we can to get wins.”

Aberdeen have been rocked by recent injuries to keeper Dimitar Mitov, midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen and centre-back Kristers Tobers.

Squad can cope during injury crisis

All three are ruled out for a number of weeks.

There is uncertainty over when Heltne Nilsen will return from an eye injury suffered in training.

Ante Palaversa during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park.
Ante Palaversa during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Palaversa said: “Injuries are difficult but it’s part of football.

“I think every player who is coming to replace that guy is injured will do a very good job as well.

“That’s why we have  very good competition in the squad.”

The clash against Motherwell at Pittodrie is a sell-out.

Gratitude to Aberdeen supporters

Aberdeen made all tickets for the match just £10 (under-12s £5) as a thank you to supporters for their loyalty during the season.

Palaversa said: “A sell-out is amazing.

“In every game our fans have a very very big impact and help us.

“We are really, really grateful to them.”

