Boss Jimmy Thelin delivers update on Aberdeen future of Kevin Nisbet after goal hero scores twice in 4-1 win against Motherwell

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin admits he would be open to a potential move to buy goal hero Kevin Nisbet in the summer transfer window.

On loan from Millwall until the end of the season Nisbet hit a brace in Aberdeen’s emphatic 4-1 Premiership win against Motherwell at Pittodrie.

The win confirmed Aberdeen will finish in the top six this season – but a third placed finish is the target for Thelin and his Reds.

Scotland international Nisbet netted a header and a sensational 30 yard rocket to take his goal tally to the campaign to 12.

Aberdeen fought back from a goal down to secure the vital win with Alfie Dorrington and Leighton Clarkson also on the scoresheet.

Nisbet, 28, has little more than a year left on his Millwall contract which expires in summer 2026.

Asked if Nisbet is a player he would like to have at Pittodrie next season Thelin said; “If you ask if we like Kevin, yes we do.

“That’s all I can say.

“He is not our player even though he is here right now so it is not for me to say that kind of thing.”

Nisbet was signed in a £2million deal from Hibs in summer 2023.

Nisbet’s progression at Pittodrie

Asked if finances could make a potential permanent deal for the striker problematic, Thelin said; “We focus on the moment right now.”

In form Nisbet has now scored five goals in the last four games.

His form earned him a recall to the Scotland squad for the recent Nations League play-off loss to Greece, although the striker did not get game time.

Thelin hailed Nisbet’s progress since arriving on loan at Pittodrie last summer.

He said; “You can talk about Kevin’s goals and of course that is important.

“However, also in winning the ball back Kevin is helping the defence.

“He is also pressing from behind and creating transitions for us but still arriving in the scoring chances.

“That is how Kevin has grown as a player this season.

“The best part is when you work closely with players and see them grow and also get the results with their individual parts inside the game.”

The win, and a guaranteed top six finish, delivers concrete proof of progression under Thelin as the Dons finished in the bottom half of the Premiership last season.

Aberdeen have rediscovered their intensity, tempo and attacking threat at the right time as the race to finish third hots up.

Aberdeen secure top six finish in style

It was like the Dops stepped into a time machine and set the dials for the opening months of the season.

Aberdeen are only one point behind third placed Hibs, with seven Premiership matches remaining.

Thelin said: “From the beginning we had a clear picture for the long term.

“And this season we want to arrive in Europe.

“That is important for us and we will try until the last game both in the cup and in the league.

“So nothing has changed what we’re pushing for, and we try to keep growing as a team to deserve it in the end.

“Before the game we talked about how we play at home at Pittodrie with the supporters.

“It was a sell-out and the fans kept pushing the team and there was that togetherness.

“It’s so important for now, but also in the future to grow as a club.

“And also to grow as a team and be competitive in the long term.

“I’m happy with the performance today.

“Now we have to focus on the next game away against Ross County and put all our energy on that.”

Keeper Mitov ruled out by injury

There were four changes to the starting XI that drew 0-0 with St Johnstone before the international break.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov was ruled out having suffered a shoulder injury whilst on international duty with Bulgaria – and was replaced by Ross Doohan.

Captain Graeme Shinnie returned to replace left-back Jack MacKenzie who dropped to the bench.

In the other changes Jeppe Okkels and Leighton Clarkson came in with Shayden Morris and Oday Dabbagh out of the starting line-up.

Aberdeen stunned by early goal

Motherwell struck an early blow with the opening goal int he fifth minute as Harry Paton burst beyond Kevin Nisbet on the left wing.

His cross exploited a defensive vulnerability with Callum Slattery meeting the delivery to bullet a six yard head header off the underside of the bar and into goal.

Aberdeen have secured only six clean sheets in 31 Premiership matches this season.

The Reds hit back in the 13th minute when the Motherwell defence failed to fully clear an Ante Palaversa corner.

The ball was recycled back into the box by a Mats Knoester header before Jeppe Okkels with his back to goal, laid off a pass to Alfie Dorrington.

On loan Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Dorrington fired a 15 yard half volley which took a deflection off Andy Halliday to go beyond the keeper.

Thelin’s Dons find attacking edge

The holding midfield two of Clarkson and Palvaersa controlled play in a superb shift from both.

Aberdeen deservedly went ahead in the 37th minute from a training ground set-piece corner that paid off spectacularly.

Palaversa played short to Okkels near the right byline who returned the ball sharply.

Midfielder Palaversa slid a pass to Leighton Clarkson 22 yards out.

Clarkson took a touch, looked up, then curled a superb shot beyond the helpless Balcombe into the far top corner.

The Dons made it 3-1 in the 77th minute when Alexander Jensen delivered a pinpoint cross from the right wing.

On loan Millwall striker Nisbet drifted away from his marker to meet the delivery and clinically head home from 10 yards.

Scotland international Nisbet added a second with a sensational 30 yard screamer in the 92nd minute.

Nisbet received a pass inside from substitute Oday Dabbagh, took a touch then unleashed a vicious drive that cracked off the underside of the bar and went in.

It was a fitting way to end an impressive performance by the Dons.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Doohan 7; Jensen 8, Dorrington 7 (Milne 90), Knoester 7, Shinnie 8; Palaversa 8, Clarkson 8; Okkels 7 (Dabbagh 90), Gueye 6 (Sokler 68), Keskinen 6 (Morris 68), Nisbet 8

Subs not used: Ritchie, Devlin, MacKenzie, Polvara, Boyd

MOTHERWELL (3-4-2-1): Balcombe 7; O’Donnell 7, Gordon 3 (Balmer 22), Casey 6; Sparrow 6 (Dickson 78), Halliday 6, Paton 6 (Maswanhise 78), Thompson 6; Miller 7, Armstrong 5 (Watt 63); Slattery 7

Subs not used: Oxborough, Koutroumbis, Wilson, Andrews, , Plange, Dickson

Referee: Ross Hardie

Attendance: 19,274

Man-of-the-Match: Kevin Nisbet (Aberdeen)