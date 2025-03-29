Boss Jimmy Thelin delivers update on Aberdeen future of Kevin Nisbet after goal hero scores twice in 4-1 win against Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss Jimmy Thelin delivers update on Aberdeen future of Kevin Nisbet after goal hero scores twice in 4-1 win against Motherwell

Aberdeen secured a guaranteed Premiership top six finish by coming back from behind to register an impressive 4-1 win against Motherwell at a sold-out Pittodrie.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet scores a sensational 30 yard goal to make it 4-1 against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin admits he would be open to a potential move to buy goal hero Kevin Nisbet in the summer transfer window.

On loan from Millwall until the end of the season Nisbet hit a brace in Aberdeen’s emphatic 4-1 Premiership win against Motherwell at Pittodrie.

The win confirmed Aberdeen will finish in the top six this season – but a third placed finish is the target for Thelin and his Reds.

Scotland international Nisbet netted a header and a sensational 30 yard rocket to take his goal tally to the campaign to 12.

Aberdeen fought back from a goal down to secure the vital win with Alfie Dorrington and Leighton Clarkson also on the scoresheet.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 3-1 against Motherwell in the Premiership at Pittodrie
Nisbet, 28,  has little more than a year left on his Millwall contract which expires in summer 2026.

Asked if  Nisbet is a player he would like to have at Pittodrie next season Thelin said; “If you ask if we like Kevin, yes we do.

“That’s all I can say.

“He is not our player even though he is here right now so it is not for me to say that kind of thing.”

Nisbet was signed in a £2million deal from Hibs in summer 2023.

Nisbet’s progression at Pittodrie

Asked if finances could make a potential permanent deal for the striker problematic, Thelin said; “We focus on the moment right now.”

In form Nisbet has now scored five goals in the last four games.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 4-1 Premiership win against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
His form earned him a recall to the Scotland squad for the recent Nations League play-off loss to Greece, although the striker did not get game time.

Thelin hailed Nisbet’s progress since arriving on loan at Pittodrie last summer.

He said; “You can talk about Kevin’s goals and of course that is important.

“However, also in winning the ball back Kevin is helping the defence.

“He is also pressing from behind and creating transitions for us but still arriving in the scoring chances.

“That is how Kevin has grown as a player this season.

“The best part is when you work closely with players and see them grow and also get the results with their individual parts inside the game.”

The win, and a guaranteed top six finish, delivers concrete proof of progression under Thelin as the Dons finished in the bottom half of the Premiership last season.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 3-1 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen have rediscovered their intensity, tempo and attacking threat at the right time as the race to finish third hots up.

Aberdeen secure top six finish in style

It was like the Dops stepped into a time machine and set the dials for the opening months of the season.

Aberdeen are only one point behind third placed Hibs, with seven Premiership matches remaining.

Thelin said: “From the beginning we had a clear picture for the long term.

“And this season we want to arrive in Europe.

“That is important for us and we will try until the last game both in the cup and in the league.

“So nothing has changed what we’re pushing for, and we try to keep growing as a team to deserve it in the end.

“Before the game we talked about how we play at home at Pittodrie with the supporters.

“It was a sell-out and the fans kept pushing the team and there was that togetherness.

“It’s so important for now, but also in the future to grow as a club.

“And also to grow as a team and be competitive in the long term.

“I’m happy with the performance today.

“Now we have to focus on the next game away against Ross County and put all our energy on that.”

Aberdeen's Alfie Dorrington takes a selfie at full time of the 4-1 win against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Keeper Mitov ruled out by injury

There were four changes to the starting XI that drew 0-0 with St Johnstone before the international break.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov was ruled out having suffered a shoulder injury whilst on international duty with Bulgaria – and was replaced by Ross Doohan.

Captain Graeme Shinnie returned to replace left-back Jack MacKenzie who dropped to the bench.

A display in the lower deck of the Richard Donald Stand reeds 'Aberdeen' as fireworks shoot up into the sky from the side of the pitch.
In the other changes Jeppe Okkels and Leighton Clarkson came in with Shayden Morris and Oday Dabbagh out of the starting line-up.

Aberdeen stunned by early goal

Motherwell struck an early blow with the opening goal int he fifth minute as Harry Paton burst beyond Kevin Nisbet on the left wing.

His cross exploited a defensive vulnerability with Callum Slattery meeting the delivery to bullet a six yard head header off the underside of the bar and into goal.

Aberdeen have secured only six clean sheets in 31 Premiership matches this season.

Motherwell's Callum Slattery scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen in the Premiership. Image: SNS
The Reds hit back in the 13th minute when the Motherwell defence failed to fully clear an Ante Palaversa corner.

The ball was recycled back into the box by a Mats Knoester header before Jeppe Okkels with his back to goal, laid off a pass to Alfie Dorrington.

On loan Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Dorrington fired a 15 yard half volley which took a deflection off Andy Halliday to go beyond the keeper.

Aberdeen's Alfie Dorrington celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Thelin’s Dons find attacking edge

The holding midfield two of Clarkson and Palvaersa controlled play in a superb shift from both.

Aberdeen deservedly went ahead in the 37th minute from a training ground set-piece corner that paid off spectacularly.

Palaversa played short to Okkels near the right byline who returned the ball sharply.

Midfielder Palaversa slid a pass to Leighton Clarkson 22 yards out.

Clarkson took a touch, looked up, then curled a superb shot beyond the helpless Balcombe into the far top corner.

Callum Slattery of Motherwell and Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson battle for possession. Image: Shutterstock
The Dons made it 3-1 in the 77th minute when Alexander Jensen delivered a pinpoint cross from the right wing.

On loan Millwall striker Nisbet drifted away from his marker to meet the delivery and clinically head home from 10 yards.

Dan Casey of Motherwell and Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen go up to head the ball at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Scotland international Nisbet added a second with a sensational 30 yard screamer in the 92nd minute.

Nisbet received a pass inside from substitute Oday Dabbagh, took a touch then unleashed a vicious drive that cracked off the underside of the bar and went in.

It was a fitting way to end an impressive performance by the Dons.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Doohan 7; Jensen 8, Dorrington 7 (Milne 90), Knoester 7, Shinnie 8; Palaversa 8, Clarkson 8; Okkels 7 (Dabbagh 90), Gueye 6 (Sokler 68), Keskinen 6 (Morris 68), Nisbet 8

Subs not used: Ritchie, Devlin, MacKenzie, Polvara, Boyd

MOTHERWELL (3-4-2-1): Balcombe 7; O’Donnell 7, Gordon 3 (Balmer 22), Casey 6; Sparrow 6 (Dickson 78), Halliday 6, Paton 6 (Maswanhise 78), Thompson 6; Miller 7, Armstrong 5 (Watt 63); Slattery 7

Subs not used: Oxborough, Koutroumbis, Wilson, Andrews, , Plange, Dickson

Referee: Ross Hardie

Attendance: 19,274

Man-of-the-Match: Kevin Nisbet (Aberdeen)

