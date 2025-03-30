Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson lifts lid on stunning set-piece goal – and the mastermind behind it

Leighton Clarkson has warned rivals there will be no let-up from Aberdeen in the race to finish third in the Premiership – as he revealed the training ground work which led to his stunning set-piece goal against Motherwell.

The Dons took a step towards their target when an emphatic 4-1 win against Motherwell confirmed the Pittodrie club will finish the season in the top six.

Clarkson netted a superb goal in a dominant victory to deliver a clear message of Aberdeen’s intent to secure third.

A third-placed Premiership finish will deliver Euro qualification and the possibility of guaranteed group stage action.

Aberdeen are only one point behind third-placed Hibs with seven Premiership matches remaining in the season.

‘There’s still a long, long way to go’

Top six may be in the bag, but 23-year-old Clarkson knows there is “still a long, long way to go” in the battle to land third.

And it is fight he insists the Reds are ready for as they returned to form against the Steelmen.

Clarkson said: “At the start of the season, you would think third but you also want to push as high as possible.

“At this point now, we’ve got the top-six secure.

“Now it’s just about winning as many games as possible, getting third and getting back into Europe.

“But there’s a long, long way to go, so we just need to chip away as many points as possible.

“We are going to give it absolutely everything we have got.”

Financial benefit of European action

A Europa League second qualifying round position goes to the Scottish Cup winners.

However, the spot will go to the club finishing third if Celtic win the Scottish Cup, as the Parkhead club are set to enter the Champions League play-off.

The Scottish team who enter the Europa League second qualifying round will also have the safety net of dropping down to the Conference League should their bid be unsuccessful.

Clarkson said: “Europe is massive.

“It is something when players come to Aberdeen we are told we are fighting for.

“We want to be playing in the European games where there are a lot more eyes on us as a club.

“It would also do a lot for the club financially.

“There are a number of clubs in the hunt for it.”

Aberdeen rediscovered their attacking prowess against Motherwell with Clarkson and on-loan Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet both scoring sensational goals.

The best goal – Clarkson or Nisbet?

Clarkson fired in a curling effort from 22 yards to make it 2-1.

Scotland international Nisbet unleashed a 30-yard rocket that crashed off the underside of the bar to make it 4-1 in the 92nd minute.

Which goal was the best?

“I’ll be honest, I think Kevin tipped it,” said Clarkson.

“I was right behind it and there was a bit of movement.”

Clarkson’s goal against Motherwell was the result of an intricately-worked training ground exercise.

Training ground move pays off

It was masterminded by assistant first-team coach Peter Leven and worked on at Cormack Park on the eve of the game.

Ante Palaversa played a short corner to Jeppe Okkels and quickly received a return pass as defenders were dragged out of position.

Croatian midfielder Palaversa then passed to Clarkson, who was lurking unmarked outside the box.

He took a touch then curled in a superb effort.

However, in practice, Clarkson admits he skied his shot.

He said: “It was something we worked on.

“It was Pete’s set-piece as he’ll look at the opposition and where he thinks they might be a bit weak.

“It was just me on the edge and we knew the player would go over when we took two out, so he left me free.

“And it was just about aiming for that corner.

“I was meant to hit it first time, but I had to take a touch.

“I tried it on Friday in training and it didn’t come off, but luckily enough it went in during the game.”

Where did the shot end up in training?

“Row Z”, laughed Clarkson.

Clarkson thrives in deeper role

Clarkson delivered an impressive performance in a deeper midfield role alongside Ante Palaversa in boss Jimmy Thelin’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

He said: “It’s a position I’d like to take up and it’s something I’d been doing for years when I was at Liverpool.

“I was always a lone six, but I had the freedom to go wherever.

“Motherwell’s Slattery was trying to press (left-back) Graeme Shinnie, so if I went out then he was a bit in between whether to pick me up or Shinnie.

“That allowed us to control the game and break further into that half.”