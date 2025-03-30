Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson lifts lid on stunning set-piece goal – and the mastermind behind it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson lifts lid on stunning set-piece goal – and the mastermind behind it

Aberdeen's Clarkson also issued a warning to their rivals in the race to finish third in the Premiership.

By Sean Wallace
Leighton Clarkson scores for Aberdeen against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock.
Leighton Clarkson has warned rivals there will be no let-up from Aberdeen in the race to finish third in the Premiership – as he revealed the training ground work which led to his stunning set-piece goal against Motherwell.

The Dons took a step towards their target when an emphatic 4-1 win against Motherwell confirmed the Pittodrie club will finish the season in the top six.

Clarkson netted a superb goal in a dominant victory to deliver a clear message of Aberdeen’s intent to secure third.

A third-placed Premiership finish will deliver Euro qualification and the possibility of guaranteed group stage action.

Aberdeen celebrate Leighton Clarkson's goal in the 4-1 Premiership win against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen are only one point behind third-placed Hibs with seven Premiership matches remaining in the season.

‘There’s still a long, long way to go’

Top six may be in the bag, but 23-year-old Clarkson knows there is “still a long, long way to go” in the battle to land third.

And it is fight he insists the Reds are ready for as they returned to form against the Steelmen.

Clarkson said: “At the start of the season, you would think third but you also want to push as high as possible.

“At this point now, we’ve got the top-six secure.

“Now it’s just about winning as many games as possible, getting third and getting back into Europe.

“But there’s a long, long way to go, so we just need to chip away as many points as possible.

“We are going to give it absolutely everything we have got.”

Financial benefit of European action

A Europa League second qualifying round position goes to the Scottish Cup winners.

However, the spot will go to the club finishing third if Celtic win the Scottish Cup, as the Parkhead club are set to enter the Champions League play-off.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates at full-time after the 4-1 win over Motherwell. Image: SNS.
The Scottish team who enter the Europa League second qualifying round will also have the safety net of dropping down to the Conference League should their bid be unsuccessful.

Clarkson said: “Europe is massive.

“It is something when players come to Aberdeen we are told we are fighting for.

“We want to be playing in the European games where there are a lot more eyes on us as a club.

“It would also do a lot for the club financially.

“There are a number of clubs in the hunt for it.”

Aberdeen rediscovered their attacking prowess against Motherwell with Clarkson and on-loan Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet both scoring sensational goals.

The best goal – Clarkson or Nisbet?

Clarkson fired in a curling effort from 22 yards to make it 2-1.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet scores a sensational 30 yard goal to make it 4-1 against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Scotland international Nisbet unleashed a 30-yard rocket that crashed off the underside of the bar to make it 4-1 in the 92nd minute.

Which goal was the best?

“I’ll be honest, I think Kevin tipped it,” said Clarkson.

“I was right behind it and there was a bit of movement.”

Clarkson’s goal against Motherwell was the result of an intricately-worked training ground exercise.

Training ground move pays off

It was masterminded by assistant first-team coach Peter Leven and worked on at Cormack Park on the eve of the game.

Ante Palaversa played a short corner to Jeppe Okkels and quickly received a return pass as defenders were dragged out of position.

Callum Slattery of Motherwell and Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson battle for the ball at Pittodrie.
Croatian midfielder Palaversa then passed to Clarkson, who was lurking unmarked outside the box.

He took a touch then curled in a superb effort.

However, in practice, Clarkson admits he skied his shot.

He said: “It was something we worked on.

“It was Pete’s set-piece as he’ll look at the opposition and where he thinks they might be a bit weak.

“It was just me on the edge and we knew the player would go over when we took two out, so he left me free.

“And it was just about aiming for that corner.

“I was meant to hit it first time, but I had to take a touch.

“I  tried it on Friday in training and it didn’t come off, but luckily enough it went in during the game.”

Where did the shot end up in training?

“Row Z”, laughed Clarkson.

Aberdeen's Alfie Dorrington celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Clarkson thrives in deeper role

Clarkson delivered an impressive performance in a deeper midfield role alongside Ante Palaversa in boss Jimmy Thelin’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

He said: “It’s a position I’d like to take up and it’s something I’d been doing for years when I was at Liverpool.

“I was always a lone six, but I had the freedom to go wherever.

“Motherwell’s Slattery was trying to press (left-back) Graeme Shinnie, so if I went out then he was a bit in between whether to pick me up or Shinnie.

“That allowed us to control the game and break further into that half.”

