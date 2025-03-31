Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin: Tottenham Hotspur loan defender Alfie Dorrington has ‘adapted’ game for Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin: Tottenham Hotspur loan defender Alfie Dorrington has ‘adapted’ game for Dons

Centre-back Dorrington is highly rated at parent club Spurs and was sent to Pittodrie on loan until the end of the season to get regular senior game-time.

Aberdeen's Alfie Dorrington (R) celebrates with Kevin Nisbet after scoring to make it 1-1 against Motherwell at Pittodrie.
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has praised loan defender Alfie Dorrington for embracing his style of play.

Centre-back Dorrington joined from Premier League Tottenham Hotspur in January until the end of the season.

Dorrington is highly rated at Spurs, where he was part of the under-18 side who won the Premier League Cup in 2022/23.

In the following campaign the defender was a key player in Tottenham under-21s Premier League 2 title-winning side.

The 19-year-old made his first-team debut for Spurs when coming off the bench in a 5-0 Premier League win at Southampton in December 2024.

Aberdeen's Alfie Dorrington takes a selfie at full time of the 4-1 win against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou sent the defender to Aberdeen to secure regular senior starts.

Dorrington penned a new contract tying him to Spurs until summer 2029 on the same day he went on loan to Aberdeen.

However, the teen initially struggled to get much game-time for the Dons, with only one start in his first six weeks in the Granite City.

Thelin assesses Dorrington loan spell

Due to the injury absence of centre-back Kristers Tobers, though, loanee Dorrington has started the last three games.

Dorrington also netted his first goal for the Reds in an emphatic 4-1 Premiership win against Motherwell at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 4-1 Premiership win against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Thelin said: “When new players arrive everybody wants it to happen quickly.

“However, it’s a new environment for Alfie and a new context. It’s also new team-mates and a different style of how we play and even how we train.

“He has adapted really well and taken on that responsibility.

“Alfie has adapted to the league and our style. He has been really good in the last games.”

Dorrington netted the leveller after Aberdeen had fallen behind to an early goal from Motherwell.

Further goals from Leighton Clarkson and a Kevin Nisbet double secured a win which confirmed the Dons will compete in the top six of the Premiership when the league splits in April.

Aberdeen's Alfie Dorrington celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen have rediscovered form despite Thelin being hit by the recent injury absence of key players.

Defender Tobers, midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen and keeper Dimitar Mitov are all sidelined.

Nilsen looks set to face an extended period out with an eye injury.

Aberdeen respond to injury problems

Bulgarian international Mitov is also ruled out for a number of weeks after suffering a shoulder muscle injury on international duty.

Mitov faces a battle to be fit for the Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Hearts at Hampden on Saturday April 19.

Bulgaria's Dimitar Mitov receives treatment for an injury in the Nations League play-off first leg match against Ireland. Image: Shutterstock.
Latvian international centre-back Tobers, meanwhile, is also out with a hamstring injury and has missed the last three games.

The Dons have also been hit with long-term injuries to midfielder Jamie McGrath, centre-back Gavin Molloy and winger Vicente Besuijen this tern.

Thelin reckons the level of performance against Motherwell despite the injury problems underlines the depth of the squad.

The Swede has reconstructed the squad across two transfer windows since arriving at Pittodrie as Dons boss last summer.

He said: “It was a good performance against Motherwell.

“The most important thing for me is the quality inside the squad is growing.

“We have a healthy competition inside the squad, despite having some players out because of injuries.

“There have been more injuries recently, but we can still perform well as a team.

“The squad has to be strong and I am seeing more and more players take responsibility for results.”

The impressive win against Motherwell was a marker of Aberdeen’s aspirations to finish third in the Premiership.

Retaining belief despite early setback

Aberdeen trail third-placed Hibs by one point with seven Premiership matches remaining.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet scores a sensational 30 yard goal to make it 4-1 against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
They have still to face the Easter Road club in the post-split fixtures.

Thelin said: “We know the qualities of our players and how they can manage the games and keep the balance in the team.

“They also do a little bit extra with their qualities in the right moment of the game.

“Against Motherwell, we started really well, but then they scored.

“However, our reaction was very strong and we had no stress.

“We did the right things and kept that belief.

“I was really happy with how the players responded.”

