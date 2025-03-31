Revealed: Aberdeen player leads Scottish tackling stats… and is hailed by boss Jimmy Thelin for destroying opponents’ attacks

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists captain Graeme Shinnie’s ability to “break the rhythm” of opponents will be key in the battle to finish third.

Influential skipper Shinnie has made 86 successful tackles in the Premiership this season – more than any other player in the Scottish top-flight.

The 33-year-old is also the most-fouled player in the league, having drawn 58 fouls.

Thelin insists Shinnie’s ability to break up opponents’ attacks and disrupt their flow is vital in modern football, which has become quicker and more intense.

Scotland international Shinnie played a pivotal role in Aberdeen’s emphatic 4-1 Premiership win against Motherwell at Pittodrie at the weekend.

That win confirmed the Dons will finish in the top six this season, although Thelin’s side are targeting third place.

Thelin said: “The game is getting quicker and quicker every season.

“The intensity goes up all in the leagues all over the world.

“And that means transitions are more and more important.

“If you have players like Shinnie who can anticipate this and break the rhythm of the opponent it is important.

“Having that skill in the team is vital.

“That is one of Shinnie’s skills, and then he also bring so much energy.

“It is about having that balance in the team as we also have players who have other qualities with the ball and can find solutions.

“I think the mix we have in the squad is important for us and also for Shinnie’s abilities.”

The club captain has been at the heart of the midfield engine room under Thelin this season.

Versatile Shinnie shining at left-back

However, in recent matches he has been utilised in the left-back role.

Shinnie began his career as a left-back at Inverness Caley Thistle and led the Highland club to Scottish Cup glory at Hampden in 2015.

He was initially signed by Aberdeen to play left-back in summer 2015, but his drive, energy and leadership qualities prompted a switch to midfield.

Shinnie starred in midfield for the Dons until moving to England in 2019, where he played for Derby County and Wigan Athletic.

On returning to Pittodrie in January 2023, he was again used as a midfielder.

He dropped into the left-back row recently to cover for injury, with Jack MacKenzie out.

MacKenzie recently returned to fitness, and Shinnie moved back to midfield.

However, for the clash against Motherwell on Saturday, MacKenzie dropped to the bench and Shinnie started in the left-back role.

Thelin said: “Shinnie did really well as a left-back against Motherwell.

“He helped us in the build-up and did a lot of other good things also.

“It is great that Shinnie can play in two positions – and he even played as a number 10 this season.

“He is experienced, a really good decision-maker and always takes responsibility wherever he plays.

“Having some players who can play in different positions is a good dynamic to have in the team, if we need some specific skills for a certain game or certain game-plan.”

Aberdeen rediscovered their attacking edge when overwhelming Motherwell with a four-goal salvo.

Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet hit a brace, with Leighton Clarkson and on loan Tottenham Hotspur defender Alfie Dorrington also on target.

The race to finish third in the Premiership and a potential slot in the second qualifying round of the Europa League looks set to go to the wire.

Aberdeen are only one point behind third placed Hibs, with seven league games remaining.

Thelin demands attacking intensity

Thelin has challenged Aberdeen to bring attacking intensity to the battle for third.

He said: “We have a clear vision of what we want to be which is an intense team with our attacking.

“Of course, you always have an opponent on the other side who does things to destroy the rhythm of what we want to do.

“But if you want to have that identity, you have to deliver it consistently.

“In some parts of the season we struggled to arrive at that levels, but we never gave up our belief in the journey.

“We aim to show our supporters, and ourselves, what we want to be.

“We want to do that in the remaining games as well.

“That is important for now and for us in the future.”