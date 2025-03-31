Aberdeen Ref Watch: Referee failed to deal with Motherwell goalie’s go-slow; Pape Gueye fortunate over orange card tackle

Despite Aberdeen’s 4-1 Pittodrie win over Motherwell, it was not a game short of refereeing controversy involving whistler Ross Hardie.

Hardie, supported on VAR by Don Robertson, undoubtedly had a tough afternoon.

From the first minute, Motherwell had a clear game-plan: Waste as much time as possible.

And, at every goal-kick and free-kick, the referee was allowing them to take as much time as they wanted, including the Well goalie holding on to the ball for more than 10 seconds on one occasion.

It is worth noting here, in a rule tweak from next season, if a goalkeeper holds on to the ball for more than eight seconds and is punished for it, the opposition will be awarded a corner.

The referee will also make a clear countdown with his hand from five seconds.

At present, the time limit is six seconds, with officials required to award the other side an indirect free-kick if the goalkeeper is ruled to have broken the rule.

However – alongside foul throws – keepers time-wasting in this manner is currently the least-penalised infraction in football.

An extended time limit, including a visual warning, as well as a slightly less harsh punishment, might make referees more willing to take action over the issue.

Pape Gueye: Should it have been red?

The biggest flashpoint in the first half at Pittodrie was the caution awarded to Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye.

The Senegalese clearly felt he was fouled by a Motherwell player before taking his frustration out on Well’s Andy Halliday with a reckless and needless challenge.

It was one of those orange cards.

If Hardie had sent him off, I don’t think VAR would have intervened to try to get the referee to overturn his decision.

For me, Gueye got lucky because, although the motion looked bad, he didn’t actually go into the tackle with a lot of force – and a bit more ferocity would definitely have solidified a red in the referee’s mind I reckon.

Ref too quick with whistle

Across the piece, ref Hardie didn’t let the game flow when he needed to – and the worst example of this was when Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris was fouled on a counter-attack.

Morris shot straight back up, and with his electric pace, still got away from the defender.

However, the referee decided to pull it back for the free-kick, despite Aberdeen being through two v one.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.