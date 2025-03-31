Aberdeen Ref Watch: Referee failed to deal with Motherwell goalie’s go-slow; Pape Gueye fortunate over orange card tackle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Ref Watch: Referee failed to deal with Motherwell goalie’s go-slow; Pape Gueye fortunate over orange card tackle

Finlay Elder reviews referee Ross Hardie's 'tough afternoon' during Aberdeen v Motherwell.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with Motherwell goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

Despite Aberdeen’s 4-1 Pittodrie win over Motherwell, it was not a game short of refereeing controversy involving whistler Ross Hardie.

Hardie, supported on VAR by Don Robertson, undoubtedly had a tough afternoon.

From the first minute, Motherwell had a clear game-plan: Waste as much time as possible.

And, at every goal-kick and free-kick, the referee was allowing them to take as much time as they wanted, including the Well goalie holding on to the ball for more than 10 seconds on one occasion.

It is worth noting here, in a rule tweak from next season, if a goalkeeper holds on to the ball for more than eight seconds and is punished for it, the opposition will be awarded a corner.

The referee will also make a clear countdown with his hand from five seconds.

At present, the time limit is six seconds, with officials required to award the other side an indirect free-kick if the goalkeeper is ruled to have broken the rule.

However – alongside foul throws – keepers time-wasting in this manner is currently the least-penalised infraction in football.

An extended time limit, including a visual warning, as well as a slightly less harsh punishment, might make referees more willing to take action over the issue.

Pape Gueye: Should it have been red?

Referee Ross Hardie shows Aberdeen's Pape Gueye yellow card. Image: Shutterstock.
The biggest flashpoint in the first half at Pittodrie was the caution awarded to Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye.

The Senegalese clearly felt he was fouled by a Motherwell player before taking his frustration out on Well’s Andy Halliday with a reckless and needless challenge.

Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye fouls Motherwell's Andy Halliday. Image: SNS.
It was one of those orange cards.

If Hardie had sent him off, I don’t think VAR would have intervened to try to get the referee to overturn his decision.

For me, Gueye got lucky because, although the motion looked bad, he didn’t actually go into the tackle with a lot of force – and a bit more ferocity would definitely have solidified a red in the referee’s mind I reckon.

Ref too quick with whistle

Across the piece, ref Hardie didn’t let the game flow when he needed to – and the worst example of this was when Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris was fouled on a counter-attack.

Morris shot straight back up, and with his electric pace, still got away from the defender.

However, the referee decided to pull it back for the free-kick, despite Aberdeen being through two v one.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

