Willie Miller: Aberdeen must try to land Kevin Nisbet permanently – but TWO hurdles to clear

Aberdeen must explore the possibility of buying on-loan Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet in the summer transfer window.

That question needs to be asked by the Pittodrie board, because Nisbet is a proven scorer who is now showing his high levels for the Dons.

Nisbet netted a double in the 4-1 win against Motherwell to take his goal tally to the season to 12.

Scotland international Nisbet is in red-hot form and has netted five goals in the last four games, which is a great return.

There is the financial aspect as to whether the Dons would be able to buy Nisbet, who is contracted to Championship Millwall until summer 2026.

Then there is also the question of whether the player would be keen to stay at Pittodrie beyond his current loan deal.

However, with the form he is in, securing Nisbet on a permanent deal is something which has to be explored.

Signing proven scorer for next season a necessity

If Nisbet cannot be signed, then Aberdeen will still have to search for a player like the 28-year-old striker to bring in during the summer window.

Loan signing Oday Dabbagh, who arrived in January, looks a decent player and the Dons have the option to buy the Palestinian international.

Striker Ester Sokler has also returned after two months out injured.

However, I feel that instinctive, proven goalscorer will be lacking if Nisbet is not there.

He went through a period earlier this season when his form dropped, but I always felt that slump would be temporary.

It was just a case of him getting confidence back because the quality is undoubtedly there.

Both Nisbet’s goals against Motherwell were of a very high standard.

Nisbet’s goal of the season contender

For his first goal, Nisbet had to drift off his markers to find an area when the cross came in.

His second goal was then a stunning long-range effort – you would be hard pushed to find a better strike than that this season.

The Dons need a go-to goalscorer to permanently replace Bojan Miovski, who was sold to Spanish La Liga Girona in a big money transfer last season. Nisbet certainly fits that bill.

Aberdeen secured victory in style

Aberdeen showed real character to bounce back from the setback of conceding an early goal against Motherwell.

Particularly in front of a sell-out Pittodrie, where there was a lot of expectation on the Dons to deliver in the race to finish third.

The Aberdeen players dealt extremely well with the early blow of going 1-0 down in the fifth minute.

You have to take that early knock on the chin and not wilt – which is what the Reds did to dominate the match.

The quality of all four of the Dons’ goals was very impressive.

Aberdeen fans want their team to win, but they also want them to win with some style and that was certainly delivered against Motherwell.

It was a strong performance from Jimmy Thelin’s side and lays down a clear marker as to their intention to fight to finish third.

The Aberdeen board backed manager Thelin in the January transfer window and the new signings have made a difference.

Clarkson and Palaversa impress

But a player who really impressed me in the win against Motherwell was Leighton Clarkson.

The former Liverpool midfielder has real ability and he had free rein to go back and forward against the Steelmen.

He was going back to the two-centre backs to pick the ball up and in midfield was spraying accurate passes around the pitch.

When Clarkson is on that form, he is a very high level of midfielder.

Ante Palaversa and Clarkson were both impressive in a midfield two. There is a real balance between them and they both have vision and can find key passes.

Both are capable of delivering from set-pieces into the right area and causing defences major problems.