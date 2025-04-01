Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals summer transfer window signing targets’ key qualities

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin insists his summer transfer window targets must have the right character to play for the club.

Potential summer outfield signings must also display they are rounded players by being potent in both defence and attack.

The Swede reckons being strong offensively and defensively is a fundamental requirement in the modern game.

It is also key to Thelin’s high press, high-tempo, attacking football he hopes will bring success to the club.

Thelin has had two transfer windows as Dons manager and has secured nine permanent long-term signings and four loan additions.

The Dons gaffer is fighting for a third-placed Premiership finish and Scottish Cup glory in his debut season.

Vital qualities in transfer targets

However, Thein and head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida are already setting out plans for the summer window.

Thelin said: “We are trying to build a stronger and stronger team all the time.

“There is the transfer window and the transfer market.

“The most important thing for me is players who show character and personality in how they play football.

“Every top player now must also be good in defending and attacking – that is whether you play as a full-back, winger or wherever.

“You have to be able to both defend and attack.

“And you must be able to compete hard and train hard.”

Aberdeen boss Thelin recently confirmed he would be open to a potential move to buy striker Kevin Nisbet in the summer transfer window.

Currently on a season-long loan from Millwall, the 28-year-old’s contract with the Championship club expires in summer 2026.

Scotland international Nisbet scored a brace in the 4-1 win against Motherwell to take his tally for the season to 12 goals.

Dabbagh and Okkels call to be made

Aberdeen also has the option to buy loan players Oday Dabbagh and Jeppe Okkels.

Palestinian international striker Dabbagh arrived from Belgian top-flight club Charleroi on transfer deadline day of the winter window.

Dabbagh’s contract with Charleroi expires at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Winger Okkels arrived in the January window from Championship Preston North End.

Okkels is contracted to Preston until summer 2027.

One priority for Thelin will also be signing a replacement for midfielder Jamie McGrath.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath’s Dons deal expires in the summer and he has agreed a four-year pre-contract with Hibs.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie is also out of contract at the end of the season.

The Dons opened talks with MacKenzie and his representative regarding a new deal early in the season, but there has been no resolution.

Thelin may be set to strengthen in the summer window, but he is determined to maximise the potential of players already at Pittodrie.

Developing players already at Aberdeen

The Dons boss is also closely monitoring the emerging talent in the youth academy at the club with a clear pathway open to rising stars.

He said: “The most important thing for me is the players that are here.

“We always try to get better by improving the players through training.

“That is our identity and what we have to do.

“We also to help players grow and we also have our youth academy.”

Thelin has already secured a top-six Premiership finish in his first season as Aberdeen manager.

The next target is finishing third in the league, which will secure European qualification.

Aberdeen, who travel to Ross County on Saturday, are only one point behind third-placed Hibs.

Thelin’s Reds are also in the Scottish Cup semi-finals and will face Hearts at Hampden on Saturday, April 19.

He is confident Aberdeen are back on track after a concerning 14-game Premiership winless run during winter.

He said: “When you have transfer windows players come in and out as we aim to keep growing.

“But we also have to have an identity.

“We want to show energy, pressing and be aggressive when arriving in the box.

“I was happy with what I saw against Motherwell.”