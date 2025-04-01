Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy injury rehabilitation update delivered by boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy injury rehabilitation update delivered by boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen centre-back Gavin Molloy has been sidelined for three months with a shoulder injury which required surgery.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy heads at goal during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has kept Gavin Molloy fully integrated within his squad as the defender battles back from the nightmare of long-term injury.

Centre-back Molloy has been ruled out for three months with a shoulder injury which required surgery.

The 23-year-old is undergoing intensive rehabilitation in his battle to return to action before the end of the season.

Molloy’s last appearance for the Reds came in a 2-1 Premiership loss away to Ross County on January 2.

Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy and Dundee United's Sam Dalby in action during the 1-0 win at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Irish stopper Molloy was an ever-present in Thelin’s team before the injury blow, starting 26 games with no substitute appearances.

Thelin places emphasis on keeping players sidelined by long-term injury around his  squad so they do not become isolated.

Keeping injured players involved

When asked about Molloy’s progress, Thelin said: “Everybody has different aspects of what they want to do themselves whilst managing the schedule with the medical team.

“But they (injured players) are in the meetings and everything like that, so they’re not isolated somewhere else.

“They are here with us all the time, so we mix.

“Every player has a role to play, and they are with us.”

Aberdeen boss Thelin swooped to sign Molloy last summer on a three-year deal from Shelbourne.

The defender had signed a new contract with the League of Ireland club in February last year tying him to the Dublin-based club until the end of the 2025 campaign.

However, Molloy had a clause in his contract which allowed a transfer overseas.

Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy in action during the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen capitalised to sign the defender for a fee understood to be £75,000.

Ensuring injured players do not get isolated as they work on rehabilitation away from the training pitch is key to Thelin.

Improving knowledge of the game

He gave Dante Polvara a set-piece coach role as the midfielder battled back from a long-term hamstring injury earlier this season.

Thelin said: “When injured, we can also do things to improve the knowledge of the game, such as through video.

“So you try to use the time in the best way to not only think about the shoulder – and this is an example.

“With players out injured, we also try to give them some breaks.

Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara holds his set-piece details during training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
“Maybe they do really hard work with us for five weeks and then they are off four days to go back home.

“Obviously, it’s mixed depending on which injury they have and the timeline of their rehabilitation and where they are.

“We always try to mix everything to keep the energy, because it’s a motivation and also setting up targets.”

Since Molloy suffered the injury, Thelin has signed three centre-backs with Kristers Tobers and Mats Knoester secured on permanent deals in the January window.

Aberdeen defensive restructure in January

Latvian international Tobers was signed for £600,000 from Swiss top-flight Grasshoppers.

Knoester arrived following his exit from Hungarian club Ferencvaros.

Centre-back Alfie Dorrington, 19, was also secured on loan until the end of the season from Premier League Tottenham Hotspur.

Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy shakes hands with Ross Doohan during the 1-0 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
In another defensive shuffle in the winter window, centre-back Slobodan Rubezic was sent on loan to Novi Pazar until the end of the season.

Aberdeen signed Rubezic from Serbian club Novi Pazar in summer 2023.

Molloy is now three months into his rehabilitation from the shoulder injury.

Thelin said: “When you get an injury, you can work on other things.

“You can be stronger in the upper body, you can be stronger in your legs, you can work with other skills.”

 

