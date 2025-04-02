Sean Wallace: The ‘that could be YOU’ sales pitch Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen can make to summer transfer targets

Aberdeen’s proven track record of propelling players into the top leagues in Europe can be a valuable bargaining tool in securing summer signing targets.

In recent years, four players have used the Dons as a platform to secure high-profile moves to major European leagues.

Bojan Miovski and Duk transferred to Spanish La Liga clubs, while Lewis Ferguson and Ylber Ramadani moved to the Italy’s Serie A.

Prior to his transfer to Girona last summer, North Macedonian international Miovski was also being tracked by clubs in Italy, Germany and England.

Clubs in the “big five” European leagues are clearly monitoring Aberdeen – and that can help boss Jimmy Thelin land signing targets this summer.

Thelin can show a clear development path to potential signings: shining for the Dons can put you on the radar of clubs in Europe’s top leagues.

That is a powerful negotiating tool as the progression of Miovski, Ferguson, Ramadani and Duk offers concrete proof of what impressing at Aberdeen can deliver.

Jimmy Thelin’s powerful summer signing bargaining tool

The argument will be particularly powerful when attempting to sign rising, talented players from overseas clubs.

Every player wants to perform at the highest level possible and there are now multiple examples of Aberdeen offering a stepping stone to achieving that.

The signing and eventual transfer of Miovski is the ideal model the Dons can present to signing targets.

Aberdeen signed the striker for £535,000 from Hungarian club MTK Budapest, who had recently been relegated.

The Dons offered Miovski a platform in a higher-profile league and he grabbed the opportunity – and then stepped up even higher.

Champions League for former Dons

The striker’s move to Girona could land Aberdeen £9million through add-ons and, eventually, a sell-on.

Miovski has only scored twice in La Liga since his move, but his time in Spain was derailed by injury over the winter.

However, he has played in the Champions League and also faced Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Miovski is playing at the very highest level and Aberdeen played a huge role in that.

Aberdeen boss Thelin, director of football Steven Gunn and head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida can point to Miovski’s rise when negotiating with signing targets.

And they can legitimately say “that could be you!”

It is a compelling argument which could tip any rising player towards joining Aberdeen.

If there is any more convincing needed the Dons could also point to the sensational rise of Ferguson in the Italian top-flight with Bologna.

Scotland international Ferguson transferred from the Dons to Bologna in a £3m transfer in summer 2022.

The Bologna captain was presented with the Bulgarelli Number 8 Award last season, given to the best midfielder in the Italian top-flight for a campaign.

Ferguson’s meteoric rise in Italy

Italian giants AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are all credited with an interest in Ferguson, and are reportedly eyeing up a move for him in the summer.

Ferguson has also played in the Champions League this season.

And the former Dons has been key to recent form which has put Bologna in a strong position to qualify for the tournament again.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Ramadani is also a regular first-team starter and key player for Lecce in the Italian Serie A following his £1.2m move in summer 2023.

Despite struggling to hit the heights of his debut season, Duk secured a move to Spanish top-flight Leganes in January.

The Cape Verde international has played five times for Leganes and was an unused substitute in a 2-0 loss at Real Madrid at the weekend.

Miovski, Ferguson, Ramadani and Duk’s rise – a compelling argument to help convince any summer signing target to choose Aberdeen.

And with Aberdeen in the race to finish third in the Premiership, Thelin could also have the added bargaining tool of European football next season.