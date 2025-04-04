Joe Harper: Have Aberdeen found their attacking spark under Jimmy Thelin at exactly the right time?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Have Aberdeen found their attacking spark under Jimmy Thelin at exactly the right time?

Legend Joe Harper explains why the 4-1 win against Motherwell was Aberdeen's best performance yet under manager Jimmy Thelin.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 3-1 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s attacking philosophy was shown in full force  in the 4-1 hammering of Motherwell.

When Thelin arrived at Pittodrie last summer, he underlined his desire to bring exciting, high-press, high-tempo attacking football to the club.

There have been glimpses of that throughout the season – but the highly impressive win against Motherwell saw the Dons deliver Thelin’s attacking strategy for an entire game.

It was fantastic to watch and the Dons could easily have won by a more emphatic scoreline as they blew the Steelmen away.

The Dons won a pressurised game in style with quick one-touch football, great movement and fantastic goals.

It was a strong statement from Thelin and the Dons of their intent to secure a third-placed Premiership finish and European qualification.

Aberdeen's Alfie Dorrington (R) celebrates with Kevin Nisbet after scoring to make it 1-1 against Motherwell at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s Alfie Dorrington (R) celebrates with Kevin Nisbet after scoring to make it 1-1 against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Hopefully the attacking flair and intensity on show against Motherwell, coupled with the superb organisation and discipline of the team, is a glimpse into future seasons under Thelin.

Thelin’s attacking policy paying off

Aberdeen are finding their attacking edge at the right time as the race to finish third hots up.

If Aberdeen can consistently deliver the level shown against Motherwell for the rest of the season, I’m confident they will finish third.

The heat was on Aberdeen to deliver against the Steelmen as a win guaranteed a top-six finish in the Premiership.

Anything less than a win would have really piled the pressure on in the battle for third.

Aberdeen also suffered an early setback when they concded after only five minutes and did not let it derail them.

Despite going a goal down, the Dons played with an attacking freedom and creativity which was fantastic to watch.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet scores a sensational 30 yard goal to make it 4-1 against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet scores a sensational 30-yard goal to make it 4-1 against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

It was Aberdeen’s best performance yet under Thelin – despite the Reds starting the Premiership campaign unbeaten in the first 11 games.

Apart from conceding the early goal, Aberdeen excelled for the entire 90 minutes.

Aberdeen must retain high levels

Every player performed to a very high level and now they must recreate the showing when playing Ross County away on Saturday.

There is no point hitting those heights then falling back down again when facing the Staggies in Dingwall.

Aberdeen have shown what they are capable of now and must reproduce in their next game, and then the next, for the rest of the season.

What I also liked was there was no ponderous passing at the back.

Aberdeen were direct and ruthless in the way the ball travelled rapidly from defence, to midfield to the attack.

Midfielder Leighton Clarkson was fantastic and delivered the high standards which made him such a standout in his first season at Pittodrie when on loan from Liverpool.

A superb performance was capped by a sublime goal from Clarkson straight off the training ground, which he converted expertly.

Another standout performer was captain Graeme Shinnie, who played at left-back.

Shinnie has been a vital cog in the Aberdeen midfield this season, but was highly impressive when dropping into that left-back role.

There was not a weakness in the team.

