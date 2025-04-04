Joe Harper: Have Aberdeen found their attacking spark under Jimmy Thelin at exactly the right time?

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s attacking philosophy was shown in full force in the 4-1 hammering of Motherwell.

When Thelin arrived at Pittodrie last summer, he underlined his desire to bring exciting, high-press, high-tempo attacking football to the club.

There have been glimpses of that throughout the season – but the highly impressive win against Motherwell saw the Dons deliver Thelin’s attacking strategy for an entire game.

It was fantastic to watch and the Dons could easily have won by a more emphatic scoreline as they blew the Steelmen away.

The Dons won a pressurised game in style with quick one-touch football, great movement and fantastic goals.

It was a strong statement from Thelin and the Dons of their intent to secure a third-placed Premiership finish and European qualification.

Hopefully the attacking flair and intensity on show against Motherwell, coupled with the superb organisation and discipline of the team, is a glimpse into future seasons under Thelin.

Thelin’s attacking policy paying off

Aberdeen are finding their attacking edge at the right time as the race to finish third hots up.

If Aberdeen can consistently deliver the level shown against Motherwell for the rest of the season, I’m confident they will finish third.

The heat was on Aberdeen to deliver against the Steelmen as a win guaranteed a top-six finish in the Premiership.

Anything less than a win would have really piled the pressure on in the battle for third.

Aberdeen also suffered an early setback when they concded after only five minutes and did not let it derail them.

Despite going a goal down, the Dons played with an attacking freedom and creativity which was fantastic to watch.

It was Aberdeen’s best performance yet under Thelin – despite the Reds starting the Premiership campaign unbeaten in the first 11 games.

Apart from conceding the early goal, Aberdeen excelled for the entire 90 minutes.

Aberdeen must retain high levels

Every player performed to a very high level and now they must recreate the showing when playing Ross County away on Saturday.

There is no point hitting those heights then falling back down again when facing the Staggies in Dingwall.

Aberdeen have shown what they are capable of now and must reproduce in their next game, and then the next, for the rest of the season.

What I also liked was there was no ponderous passing at the back.

Aberdeen were direct and ruthless in the way the ball travelled rapidly from defence, to midfield to the attack.

Midfielder Leighton Clarkson was fantastic and delivered the high standards which made him such a standout in his first season at Pittodrie when on loan from Liverpool.

A superb performance was capped by a sublime goal from Clarkson straight off the training ground, which he converted expertly.

Another standout performer was captain Graeme Shinnie, who played at left-back.

Shinnie has been a vital cog in the Aberdeen midfield this season, but was highly impressive when dropping into that left-back role.

There was not a weakness in the team.