Aberdeen’s stance on Premiership reconstruction bid – plus record-breaking season ticket sales target and uptake for Scottish Cup semi-final seats revealed

Aberdeen will keep their powder dry over potential Premiership and SPFL reconstruction proposals – but their view on a reduced 10-team top-flight is clear.

As has already been reported elsewhere, the SPFL board have approached the SPFL competitions working group – of which Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn is the chair – with a request to explore a revamp of the current four-tier, 12/10/10/10, Scottish league model.

A working group meeting will now be held on April 29, where potential reconstruction options will be discussed – including the headline step of reducing the 12-team Premiership down to 10 teams, or, alternatively, the expansion of the top-flight to 14 or 16 teams.

Theoretically, these changes to the SPFL setup could be implemented in time for the 2026/27 season, but any proposal put forward by the working group would need to be passed by clubs at the SPFL’s AGM.

On Thursday, the Daily Record reported the clubs who have urged the SPFL board to explore reconstruction are all in the Championship, and naturally are in favour of widening the Premiership, rather than cutting it to 10 teams.

The Press and Journal can confirm the latest push for reconstruction came “out of the blue” for the Premiership Dons, despite club director Gunn’s SPFL role.

As well as the Championship sides’ bid for change, there are also thought to be stakeholders with alternative agendas within the SPFL, who want to reduce the number of fixtures faced by top-flight teams each season, or who are seeking to soften the blow for smaller clubs relegated out of the SPFL.

Aberdeen plan to allow the competitions working group to conduct their review and see what they come up with before weighing the pros and cons of any league revamp proposals internally.

However, it is understood Pittodrie chiefs are opposed to a smaller, 10-team Premiership in principle and would be likely to dismiss any such option out of hand.

Aberdeen’s top-brass are also of the view, even when it comes to a 14-team or 16-team Premiership, there is no “silver bullet” every SPFL club will get behind.

It is thought several clubs are wary of commercial challenges from the biggest, 16-team option, and the impact it could have on gates and the league’s attractiveness to broadcasters and sponsors – largely because of the reduction in Celtic-Rangers matches as a consequence of the expansion.

Aberdeen season ticket record looks set to fall

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are hopeful of breaking their season ticket sales record ahead of next season.

The club are fast closing in on the 11,000 record, set two campaigns ago, following a rapid start to sales – including a single-day sales record earlier this week.

The Dons launched their 2025/26 season tickets early, and froze prices at this term’s rate during a “loyalty window”.

Aberdeen have also sold 12,000 briefs so far for the Scottish Cup semi-final against rivals Hearts at Hampden later this month, and are pleased with the uptake in the circumstances.

The game on Saturday, April 19, is kicking off in Glasgow at 12.30pm for BBC television purposes, and the Reds feel the recent upturn in Jimmy Thelin’s side’s form will bring further sales before the tie.