Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie’s thoughts on move to left-back

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is ready to continue at left-back if needed in the bid to secure a third-placed Premiership finish.

Scotland international Shinnie had been the driving force in the Dons’ midfield engine room this season under boss Jimmy Thelin.

However, Thelin has recently pitched the 33-year-old in at left-back as cover during an injury crisis.

In the 4-1 win against Motherwell at the weekend, Shinnie started at full-back, with left-back Jack Mackenzie dropping to the bench.

Veteran Shinnie excelled in the role against Motherwell as the Reds secured a win which guaranteed a spot in the top-six after the Premiership split.

Shinnie played left-back then midfield at Inverness Caley Thistle before signing for Aberdeen in summer 2015, where he cemented a midfield role.

The club captain is happy to play wherever needed to help the Dons secure success this season.

Shinnie on playing at left-back

Aberdeen are only one point behind third-placed Hibs and are in the Scottish Cup semi-final where they face Hearts at Hampden on April 19.

Shinnie said: “Wherever the manager needs me to play, I will try to help the team in any way I can.

“It is roles reversed, because I grew up as a centre-midfielder then changed to left-back to come through at Inverness.

“Then I moved to midfield again and maybe now, on the flip-side, am going to left-back again.

“It’s one of those things for me – if I am needed to play at left-back to help the team, then I will.

“Obviously, if I’m needed in the middle, then I’ll play there as well.

“The team is most important and that’s what I put first.”

Shinnie was utilised at left-back by Thelin when coming off the bench in the 1-0 win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie on February 22.

Another option for manager Thelin

He then started at left-back in the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen’s Park on March 8, and pitched in with a goal.

Shinnie was asked if there were any discussion with Thelin about the left-back role prior to being pitched in to the position against Kilmarnock.

He said: “No, we didn’t have any discussions about it.

“I don’t know if anyone else made him aware of me playing left-back in the past, but he just tried it, and I did pretty well when I came on against Kilmarnock (at left-back).

“I have played reasonably well when used there since.

“It’s another option for the manager if he needs it.”

Shinnie targeting return to Europe

Shinnie captained Aberdeen in the Uefa Conference League last season.

The Reds, under then-boss Barry Robson, faced Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), PAOK (Greece) and HJK Helsinki (Finland) in the group stage.

Skipper Shinnie is determined to Aberdeen in Europe again next season.

A third-placed Premiership finish could be rewarded with a Europa League second qualifying round slot.

However, the side who finish third will have to wait for the outcome of the Scottish Cup final on May 22 to find out their Euro fate.

The Europa League second qualifying round spot initially goes to the club who win the Scottish Cup.

But that Europa League qualifying spot will go to the team finishing third in the Premiership – if Celtic win the Scottish Cup.

That is because champions-elect Celtic are bound for the Champions League play-offs.

There is also the safety net of parachuting into the Conference League if they go out of the Europa League at the qualifying stage.

Aberdeen are also in the hunt to win the Scottish Cup.

Shinnie said: “Europe is always important for me and the club.

“However, we know how tough securing that is going to be in the league.

“Hibs, Hearts and Dundee United are all doing well and pushing for the same thing as us in the Premiership.

“It is going to be a tough run-in.

“Once you get to the business end of the season, when everyone is playing each other, it is very exciting.

“But we know from the games we’ve played so far it will be difficult, so it’s head down and get on with it.”

This season Shinnie has come off the bench as a substitute in eight games across all competitions, while starting 33 matches.

Shinnie on fight for starting positions

Being on the bench is a new experience for Shinnie across two spells at Aberdeen.

In his 291 games for the Dons, the club captain has played as a substitute only 11 times.

On being on the bench this season, Shinnie said: “It happens, that’s football.

“You just have to work hard and wait for the chance to get back in.”