Aberdeen legend Eoin Jess set to play in the Granite City again… alongside Andy Considine and Still Game star

Aberdeen legend Eoin Jess will roll back the years to entertain football fans when playing in the Granite City once again.

One of the Dons’ greatest-ever players, Jess will fly in from his home in Barcelona to play in the annual star-studded charity football match in aid of Cash For Kids.

Although he is 54, ever-green Jess helped Aberdeen win the Scottish Masters at P&J Live in November last year.

And he will return to the city for a charity match at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium on Sunday, June 1 (3pm).

The match will be played for the Craig Brown Cup in memory of the legendary former Scotland and Aberdeen manager.

Former Aberdeen defender Andy Considine will also dust off his boots for the first time since calling time on his professional career at the end of last season.

Scotland international Considine is fourth in Aberdeen’s all-time appearance list, having played 571 times for the Reds.

Former Aberdeen stars confirmed

Considine is now lead coach of the under-16s in Aberdeen’s youth academy.

Jess and Considine will be joined by other Aberdeen favourites Darren Mackie, Zander Diamond, Gary Dempsey, Hugh Robertson, Richie Byrne and Jamie McAllister.

Also confirmed are Derek Young, Tomas Cerny, Andy Roddie, Mark Perry, Phil McGuire and Gavin Rae.

Organiser Graham Watt said: “Eoin Jess is coming over from Barcelona to play in the charity match.

“We also have Andy Considine confirmed to play.

“Andy only retired at the end of last season so to get him involved is a massive boost.

“Andy will be linking up with his former Aberdeen team-mates from the side who came through the Uefa Cup group stage to play Bayern Munich in 2007-08, players like Richie Byrne, Zander Diamond, Derek Young and Darren Mackie.”

Still Game star set for charity match

Legendary Aberdeen striker Drew Jarvie, and former Aberdeen, Rangers and Manchester United No.2 Archie Knox will manage the teams.

Still Game star Sanjeev Kohli, who plays Naveed in the legendary comedy, will also play in the charity match.

Watt said: “I reached out to Sanjeev’s manager and said to him we have this charity event in memory of Craig Brown.

“He got back and said Sanjeev would like to speak to me.

“I told him all the details, and Sanjeev said he would love to be involved for such a great cause – but wants to play in the Scotland team so he can pull the jersey on.

“Having him involved is absolutely fantastic.”

The Cash For Kids charity football match returned in 2022 after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Event going from strength to strength

It has grown year after year, and organiser Watt is hoping to smash the record for the amount of funds raised.

He said: “We had a huge crowd last year in what was a special day.

“It is getting bigger and bigger and last year we raised £8,000.

“We will try to top that and have set a goal of £10,000.”