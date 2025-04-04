Aberdeen legend Eoin Jess set to play in the Granite City again… alongside Andy Considine and Still Game star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen legend Eoin Jess set to play in the Granite City again… alongside Andy Considine and Still Game star

The full list of former Aberdeen players, and a Still Game star, revealed for a charity football match in memory of legendary manager Craig Brown.

Eoin Jess celebrates scoring against Rangers at Ibrox.
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen legend Eoin Jess will roll back the years to entertain football fans when playing in the Granite City once again.

One of the Dons’ greatest-ever players, Jess will fly in from his home in Barcelona to play in the annual star-studded charity football match in aid of Cash For Kids.

Although he is 54, ever-green Jess helped Aberdeen win the Scottish Masters at P&J Live in November last year.

And he will return to the city for a charity match at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium on Sunday, June 1 (3pm).

The match will be played for the Craig Brown Cup in memory of the legendary former Scotland and Aberdeen manager.

Former Aberdeen defender Andy Considine will also dust off his boots for the first time since calling time on his professional career at the end of last season.

Scotland international Considine is fourth in Aberdeen’s all-time appearance list, having played 571 times for the Reds.

Former Aberdeen stars confirmed

Considine is now lead coach of the under-16s in Aberdeen’s youth academy.

Jess and Considine will be joined by other Aberdeen favourites Darren Mackie, Zander Diamond, Gary Dempsey, Hugh Robertson, Richie Byrne and Jamie McAllister.

Andy Considine celebrates his winner against Celtic in May 2018. Image: SNS.
Also confirmed are Derek Young, Tomas Cerny, Andy Roddie, Mark Perry, Phil McGuire and Gavin Rae.

Organiser Graham Watt said: “Eoin Jess is coming over from Barcelona to play in the charity match.

“We also have Andy Considine confirmed to play.

“Andy only retired at the end of last season so to get him involved is a massive boost.

“Andy will be linking up with his former Aberdeen team-mates from the side who came through the Uefa Cup group stage to play Bayern Munich in 2007-08, players like Richie Byrne, Zander Diamond, Derek Young and Darren Mackie.”

Still Game star set for charity match

Legendary Aberdeen striker Drew Jarvie, and former Aberdeen, Rangers and Manchester United No.2 Archie Knox will manage the teams.

Still Game star Sanjeev Kohli, who plays Naveed in the legendary comedy, will also play in the charity match.

Watt said: “I reached out to Sanjeev’s manager and said to him we have this charity event in memory of Craig Brown.

“He got back and said Sanjeev would like to speak to me.

“I told him all the details, and Sanjeev said he would love to be involved for such a great cause – but wants to play in the Scotland team so he can pull the jersey on.

“Having him involved is absolutely fantastic.”

Some of the players who took part in the last Craig Brown Cup at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The Cash For Kids charity football match returned in 2022 after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Event going from strength to strength

It has grown year after year, and organiser Watt is hoping to smash the record for the amount of funds raised.

He said: “We had a huge crowd last year in what was a special day.

“It is getting bigger and bigger and last year we raised £8,000.

“We will try to top that and have set a goal of £10,000.”

 

Conversation