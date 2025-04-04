Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers updated timeline on return of Dimitar Mitov and Kristers Tobers from injury

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed keeper Dimitar Mitov and defender Kristers Tobers are both set to return to action ahead of schedule.

There were initially fears both could miss the Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts at Hampden on Saturday, April 19, due to injury.

However, Thelin confirmed Mitov and Tobers will both be fit for the semi-final at the national stadium.

And in a major boost, Thelin revealed Mitov and Tobers are set to return to face Rangers at Pittodrie in the final pre-split game on Sunday, April 13.

Mitov has been ruled out since suffering a shoulder muscle injury while on international duty with Bulgaria last month.

Latvia international centre-back Tobers, a £600,000 signing from Swiss club Grasshoppers in January, has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

Mitov and Tobers set for return

Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen will also miss Saturday’s trip to Ross County as he is sidelined with an eye injury.

Thelin said: “Kristers, Dimitar and Sivert are still out and not available for the Ross County game.

“Kristers and Dimitar are more involved now in the sessions, especially today, but are still not 100 per cent.

“I think next week will be good for them, but Sivert is still longer term.

“Both Kristers and Dimitar can train progressively more next week and become more involved in the team.

“Then they will get that rhythm and consistency in training sessions again.

“That’s what we’re aiming for.”

Thelin faces a sweat over midfielder Heltne Nilsen, who has missed the last three games with an eye injury.

Timeline for Heltne Nilsen clarity

Thelin previously could not confirm if Heltne Nilsen would return before the end of the season.

Thelin expects more clarity soon.

He said: “The next assessment for Sivert is in one-and-a-half weeks.

“And then we’ll know more about that.”

The imminent return of Mitov and Tobers is a boost to Aberdeen’s bid to finish third in the Premiership and secure European qualification.

Thelin’s side are currently fourth in the table, only one point behind third-placed Hibs with seven league fixtures remaining.

Working on Aberdeen’s identity

After a damaging 14-game winless Premiership run during the winter, the Dons have enjoyed a minor resurgence.

The emphatic 4-1 victory over Motherwell at Pittodrie last weekend confirmed Aberdeen will be in the top six when the league splits.

The win against the Steelmen was also one of the best 90 minutes performances of Thelin’s time as Dons manager.

On the return to form, Thelin said: “In the last month we have focused a lot on what we actually have to do as a team.

“And especially when you have a lot of players in and out of the squad.

“We have kept working on our identity and responsibilities so that we can be a good collective team, and also make the players, as individuals, grow.

“So I think the most important thing for us is to keep moving forward and do our things really, really well.

“We have seen some signs of that in the last games as we are more consistent in our actions.

“And there is a better rhythm and more timing in the team.

“Ross County away is a difficult game, but we understand the situation with the (Premiership) table and our targets for the season.

“So it’s an important game for us and the focus is strong inside the squad.

“We have to focus on what we can impact, which is our performances.”

Meanwhile, the Scottish Premiership could be changed to 10, 14 or 16 teams in a bid to help reduce fixture congestion.

The SPFL board approached the SPFL competitions working group with a request to explore a revamp of the current four-tier, 12/10/10/10, Scottish league model.

Thelin addresses league reconstruction proposals

Aberdeen football director Steven Gunn is chair of the SPFL competitions working group.

A working group meeting will now be held on April 29, where potential reconstruction options will be discussed.

Thelin believes it is best to allow the competitions working group to conduct their review before the Dons form a opinion on league revamp proposals.

However, Aberdeen, it is understood, are against a reduced 10-team top flight.

Asked about proposed reconstruction, Thelin said: “We have a competitions group who are working on that.

“It’s better they do the work and then maybe we can have an opinion as a club in the future.

“But right now, I don’t think anything about that.”