Aberdeen defender Mats Knoester reveals he is driven by ‘anger’ when conceding a goal

Defender Mats Knoester insists Aberdeen are ready to rise the the challenge to deliver European qualification at a crunch time when “you can win prizes”.

January signing Knoester accepts the campaign has now entered the high-stakes, high-pressure stage where every game is a must-win.

Aberdeen are in the hunt to finish third in the Premiership and are also in the Scottish Cup semi-finals, where they face Hearts, on April 19.

Lifting the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 would be rewarded with a second qualifying round berth for the Uefa Europa League.

That comes with guaranteed continental league football as there is the safety net of parachuting down into the Conference League.

Should Aberdeen fail to end the 35-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup they can still secure their coveted spot in the Europa League qualifiers.

If Celtic win the Scottish Cup, the Europa League second qualifying round spot will then go to the club finishing third in the Premiership.

That is because champions-elect Celtic are set to qualify for the Champions League play-off via the top-flight.

‘Time when you can win the prizes’

Aberdeen currently sit fourth in the Premiership table, one point behind third-placed Hibs.

With so much at stake, centre-back Knoester insists the Reds must consistently deliver wins – starting at Ross County on Saturday.

Knoester said: “We take a lot of confidence in the Motherwell result (4-1 win) and especially with the way we won.

“That helps with the momentum we are trying to create coming into the time when you can win the prizes.

“Every game is important to win, but that’s even more so now we are near the end because the table is so tight.

“We clinched a top-six finish last weekend, but we are definitely not there yet with what we want to do.

“We are in a very good position as we can get European football by finishing third or winning the cup.

“There are big prizes to go for and that has to be the next step, but we have to focus on every game.”

Dutch defender Knoester has been a key first-team starter for Thelin since signing for the Dons on January transfer deadline day.

Knoester’s anger at conceding goal

Following his exit from Ferencvaros of the Hungarian top-flight, Knoester penned a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Dons.

A number of other clubs were interested in signing the former Feyenoord centre-back, with one in Europe offering a big-money move.

However, he rejected the offers to sign on with Thelin at Pittodrie.

Although the impressive win against Motherwell confirmed a top-six finish for the Dons, Knoester was raging at the failure to deliver a clean sheet.

He said: “The one thing that wasn’t good was the way we allowed Motherwell to take the lead.

“For me their goal was a bit too easy, which left us 1-0 behind after starting so well.

“That felt so unnecessary.

“When you win everyone is in a positive flow, but it’s important to find improvement.

“Losing a goal like that really annoys me.

“Regardless of the win as a defender or goalkeeper, it’s always a better feeling to get a clean sheet.

“If you lose a goal that you could really have avoided, then it always sticks in my head.

“That shows that scoring and not conceding can be very important in the game.”

When arriving at Pittodrie in the winter window, Knoester quickly developed a centre-back partnership with Kristers Tobers.

Latvia international centre-back Tobers was also secured in the January window, signed for £600,000 from Swiss club Grasshoppers.

Offering advice to teenage loan star

However Tobers has been ruled out of the previous three games due to a hamstring injury and will miss the trip to Ross County.

On-loan teenage Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Alfie Dorrington has come in to replace Tobers in recent games.

Dorrington impressed in the win against Motherwell and also netted his first goal for the Dons.

Knoester is passing on valuable advice to the 19-year-old he hopes will help him at Aberdeen and then at parent club Tottenham.

Knoester said: “Alfie’s doing a great job recently, which is very important for boys who have been on the bench or are there now.

“That’s what a season is about – everybody has their role and can make an impact.

“When I was that age I always liked it if a player who was a little bit older came up to me to offer advice.

“Obviously we speak about the things that are important for each match, and hopefully I can help him with a bit of experience.

“I’m certain Alfie can handle himself very well as there’s no doubt he’s a quality player.

“He’s come here to get playing time at a high level.

“And the biggest challenge is going from a talented player to playing in a grown man league.

“Of course, Spurs is a big team, but it’s on him to do well here and find his way forward.

“But he scored against Motherwell and I’ve not scored yet, so I have to step up my game!”