Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin addresses Shayden Morris’ new contract option after winger scores sensational goal in 1-0 win at Ross County

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hailed goal hero Shayden Morris for a sensational solo strike in the 1-0 win against Ross County at Dingwall.

Morris burst down the right wing from Aberdeen’s own half before rifling an unstoppable drive in off the underside of the bar.

The strong contender for goal of the season kept the heat on third-placed Hibs who won 2-0 against Rangers at Ibrox.

Aberdeen are only one point behind Hibs with six games remaining.

Contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026 winger, Morris recently said he would be open to talking about a possible contract extension.

When asked about the possibility of a new deal for Morris, boss Thelin said: “We have a good dialogue with Shayden and he looks happy when he’s here.

“That’s the most important thing for me, that the players want to be here and believe in our journey.

“And we believe in the players.

“He’s playing with a smile on his face which is good.”

Morris netted his magnificent solo goal in the 34th minute in Dingwall to the delight of a sizeable and vocal Red Army.

Breakthrough season for winger

Signed from Fleetwood in summer 2022 Morris, 23, has scored five goals this season.

Thelin said: “It was a really special goal.

“Sometimes you need something extra to happen in really tight games.

“Shayden is doing well and I’m so happy to see his journey over his years at Aberdeen.

“And this season he has taken small steps all the time.

“With his development he has taken on more responsibility on the pitch and in defence also.

“And he also has the skills to score goals and assist to make points.

“It was a strong, collective defensive team against Ross County but we also had that extra up front.”

Now undefeated in four Premiership games, with back-to-back wins, the Reds have rediscovered their form as the race to finish third hots up.

Boss Thelin pleased with clean sheet

Aberdeen are shaking off their away problems having won only once in the previous 12 away league games prior to facing Ross County.

Thelin said: “Ross County are a strong team but we remained stable and kept them away.

“Sometimes you need this extra in the game and you can get that goal.

“I’m happy we got the three points and also were solid defensively to get a clean sheet.

“That is so important in away games when it’s difficult.

“The spirit the support gave us throughout the game was great.”

Winger Morris returns to starting XI

There was one change to the Aberdeen side that romped to an emphatic 4-1 win against Motherwell to confirm a spot in the top six after the split.

Morris returned to the starting line-up with Jeppe Okkels dropping to the bench.

For the second successive game Graeme Shinnie, who has been the heartbeat of the midfield under Thelin, started at left-back.

January signing Richard Jensen started at right-back, a position he has commanded since arriving in the January transfer window.

Right-back Nicky Devlin and left-back Jack MacKenzie, who were both selected for Scotland earlier this season due to their form with Aberdeen, were on the bench.

Aberdeen threatened in the 20th minute when Kevin Nisbet fired a powerful drive but keeper Jordan Amissah blocked at the near post.

Moments later Topi Keskinen played a defence splitting through-ball to the onrushing Morris.

Winger Morris collected the pass as he broke into the box at pace but his low shot was blocked by Amissah who raced out to reduce the angle.

However, Morris was not to be denied for long.

The breakthrough came in the 33rd minute when Morris collected a pass from Nisbet.

Sensational goal from winger Morris

Morris then embarked on a rampaging run from the Dons’ half down the right wing.

Bursting past challenges he cut into the box before unleashing a blistering drive that crashed off the underside of the bar and into goal.

Ross County had no answer for Morris’ scintillating pace, close control and ruthlessness.

Early in the second half Connor Randall’s low, powerful drive was pushed wide of the near post by keeper Ross Doohan.

In the 69th minute Pape Gueye’s drive was saved by keeper Amissah.

Deep into injury time Doohan produced a superb block to save Eli Campbell’s 10 yard shot.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Doohan 7; Jensen 7, Dorrington, Knoester 7, Shinnie 7; Palaversa 7, Clarkson 7; Keskinen 7 (Sokler 81), Gueye 6 (Dabbagh 81), Morris 7 (Okkels 68); Nisbet 7

Subs not used: Ritchie, Devlin, MacKenzie, Polvara, Milne, Ambrose

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-3): Amissah 7; Tomkinson 6, Lopata 7 (Smith 84), Campbell 6; Wright 6, Randall 7, Kenneh 7 (Nisbet 84), Brown 6 (Hale 75); White 6, Grieves 5 (Robeston 63) , Phillips 6

Subs not used: Laidlaw, Allardice, Ashworth, Nightingale.

Referee: Lloyd Wilson

Attendance: 5,994

Man-of-the-match: Shayden Morris (Aberdeen)