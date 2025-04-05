Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin addresses Shayden Morris’ new contract option after winger scores sensational goal in 1-0 win at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin addresses Shayden Morris’ new contract option after winger scores sensational goal in 1-0 win at Ross County

Winger scored a stunning solo goal as Aberdeen won 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall to keep up the heat in the race to finish third in the Premiership.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in the Premiership in Dingwall.
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in the Premiership in Dingwall. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hailed goal hero Shayden Morris for a sensational solo strike in the 1-0 win against Ross County at Dingwall.

Morris burst down the right wing from Aberdeen’s own half before rifling an unstoppable drive in off the underside of the bar.

The strong contender for goal of the season kept the heat on third-placed Hibs who won 2-0 against Rangers at Ibrox.

Aberdeen are only one point behind Hibs with six games remaining.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS

Contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026 winger, Morris recently said he would be open to talking about a possible contract extension.

When asked about the possibility of a new deal for Morris, boss Thelin said: “We have a good dialogue with Shayden and he looks happy when he’s here.

“That’s the most important thing for me, that the players want to be here and believe in our journey.

“And we believe in the players.

“He’s playing with a smile on his face which is good.”

Morris netted his magnificent solo goal in the 34th minute in Dingwall to the delight of a sizeable and vocal Red Army.

Breakthrough season for winger

Signed from Fleetwood in summer 2022 Morris, 23, has scored five goals this season.

Aberdeen supporters at Ross County during the 1-0 win. Image: SNS
Aberdeen supporters at Ross County during the 1-0 win. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “It was a really special goal.

“Sometimes you need something extra to happen in really tight games.

“Shayden is doing well and I’m so happy to see his journey over his years at Aberdeen.

“And this season he has taken small steps all the time.

“With his development he has taken on more responsibility on the pitch and in defence also.

“And he also has the skills to score goals and assist to make points.

“It was a strong, collective defensive team against Ross County but we also had that extra up front.”

Now undefeated in four Premiership games, with back-to-back wins, the Reds have rediscovered their form as the race to finish third hots up.

Boss Thelin pleased with clean sheet

Aberdeen are shaking off their away problems having won only once in the previous 12 away league games prior to facing Ross County.

Thelin said: “Ross County are a strong team but we remained stable and kept them away.

“Sometimes you need this extra in the game and you can get that goal.

Ross County's Akil Wright (L) and Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson in action during the 1-0 Premiership win. Imager: SNS
Ross County’s Akil Wright (L) and Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson in action during the 1-0 Premiership win. Imager: SNS

“I’m happy we got the three points and also were solid defensively to get a clean sheet.

“That is so important in away games when it’s difficult.

“The spirit the support gave us throughout the game was great.”

Winger Morris returns to starting XI

There was one change to the Aberdeen side that romped to an emphatic 4-1 win against Motherwell to confirm a spot in the top six after the split.

Morris returned to the starting line-up with Jeppe Okkels dropping to the bench.

Ross County's Connor Randall (L) and Aberdeen's Pape Gueye in action in the Premiership in Dingwall. Image: SNS
Ross County’s Connor Randall (L) and Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye in action in the Premiership in Dingwall. Image: SNS

For the second successive game Graeme Shinnie, who has been the heartbeat of the midfield under Thelin, started at left-back.

January signing Richard Jensen started at right-back, a position he has commanded since arriving in the January transfer window.

Right-back Nicky Devlin and left-back Jack MacKenzie, who were both selected for Scotland earlier this season due to their form with Aberdeen, were on the bench.

Aberdeen's Mats Knoester (L) and Ross County's Jordan White in action during a Premiership match in Dingwall. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Mats Knoester (L) and Ross County’s Jordan White in action during a Premiership match in Dingwall. Image: SNS

Aberdeen threatened in the 20th minute when Kevin Nisbet fired a powerful drive but keeper Jordan Amissah blocked at the near post.

Moments later Topi Keskinen played a defence splitting through-ball to the onrushing Morris.

Winger Morris collected the pass as he broke into the box at pace but his low shot was  blocked by Amissah who raced out to reduce the angle.

However, Morris was not to be denied for long.

The breakthrough came in the 33rd minute when Morris collected a pass from Nisbet.

Sensational goal from winger Morris

Morris then embarked on a rampaging run from the Dons’ half down the right wing.

Bursting past challenges he cut into the box before unleashing a blistering drive that crashed off the underside of the bar and into goal.

Ross County had no answer for Morris’ scintillating pace, close control and ruthlessness.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County.
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS

Early in the second half Connor Randall’s low, powerful drive was pushed wide of the near post by keeper Ross Doohan.

In the 69th minute Pape Gueye’s drive was saved by keeper Amissah.

Deep into injury time Doohan produced a superb block to save Eli Campbell’s 10 yard shot.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Doohan 7; Jensen 7, Dorrington, Knoester 7, Shinnie 7; Palaversa 7, Clarkson 7; Keskinen 7 (Sokler 81), Gueye 6 (Dabbagh 81), Morris 7 (Okkels 68); Nisbet 7

Subs not used: Ritchie, Devlin, MacKenzie, Polvara, Milne, Ambrose

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-3): Amissah 7; Tomkinson 6, Lopata 7 (Smith 84), Campbell 6; Wright 6, Randall 7, Kenneh 7 (Nisbet 84), Brown 6 (Hale 75); White 6, Grieves 5 (Robeston 63) , Phillips 6

Subs not used: Laidlaw, Allardice, Ashworth, Nightingale.

Referee: Lloyd Wilson

Attendance: 5,994

Man-of-the-match: Shayden Morris (Aberdeen)

Conversation