Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris describes sensational strike against Ross County as ‘best goal of his career’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris describes sensational strike against Ross County as ‘best goal of his career’

Dons attacking midfielder sets his sights on finishing the season with a flourish.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: SNS

Goal hero Shayden Morris has vowed to bring “pace and strength” to Aberdeen’s bid to finish third and also secure Scottish Cup glory.

The 23-year-old netted a sensational solo goal in the 1-0 Premiership win against Ross County in Dingwall.

Wing star Morris ran down the right from the Dons’ half before smashing a shot in off the crossbar.

Morris says the goal is the best of his career so far.

Morris vows to reproduce top form

He aims to recreate the qualities that produced the solo stunner as Aberdeen bid to end the season with silverware success and European qualification.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: SNS

The Dons are only one point behind third-placed Hibs and will face Hearts in the Scottish Cup at Hampden on April 19.

Morris said: “I know what I can do now so I’ll continue to try to bring that pace and strength.

“Hitting the back of the net has to be one of the best feelings.

“I love scoring as it shows what I can do so I want to go and do it again.

“It definitely boosts my confidence and I’m in good spirits right now.

“I feel there is a lot more to achieve.

“This is my third season (at Aberdeen) now and it is good to finally feel settled in.

“But I want to achieve something, to bring a cup home for the fans, and get back into Europe.

“So for me the hard work is not really finished yet until we get something at the end of it.”

Winger Morris had featured off the bench in the emphatic 4-1 win against Motherwell the previous weekend.

His return to the starting-line up at Dingwall was the only change made by manager Jimmy Thelin.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in the Premiership in Dingwall.
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in the Premiership in Dingwall. Image: SNS

In the 33rd minute Morris scored a magnificent goal that delivered a compelling argument in the battle to become a constant starter.

Morris picked up possession in Aberdeen’s half then powered down the right wing leaving helpless Ross County players in his wake.

Morris describes ‘special’ goal

He then burst into the penalty area and smashed a vicious 12-yard drive in off the underside of the crossbar.

Morris said: “It’s definitely the best goal of my career.

“It’s a special goal, especially as it turned out to be the winner as well.

“With the goal it was quite a big distance but it happened so quickly.

“Literally within a second I was in front of goal and in my head I was thinking I want to get a shot off.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touchline during the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touchline during the 1-0 win against Ross County.

“That was my main target and I looked up and the keeper was very big.

“So I hit it as hard as I could and happily it went in.

“To celebrate in front of the fans made it even more perfect.”

Signed from Fleetwood Town in summer 2022 the winger endured a frustrating first two seasons at Pittodrie due to injury.

Morris’ patience is paying off

In his debut season Morris suffered a hamstring tear that ruled him out for four months.

There was a further injury setback in the 2023-24 season when ruled out for three months with another hamstring injury that required surgery.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County.
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS

Last season Morris was played out of position at wing back in then interim boss Neil Warnock’s first home game in charge, a 3-3 draw with Motherwell in March 2024.

Warnock took Morris off after 30 minutes when making three substitutions at 3-0 down.

The winger didn’t feature for the Dons again until Thelin’s arrival.

Under Thelin’s guidance Morris has enjoyed a breakout season with five goals and 11 assists.

He said: “I have always believed in my ability but it’s about showing it sometimes which has been difficult.

“It is five goals for me now and I’m happy to be helping the team.

“I have had to be really patient but I have always known that when I get my chance I need to make that count.

“So I need to focus not only on attacking but also helping the team defensively.

“I have been working really hard to keep my name on the team sheet.”

Aberdeen supporters at Ross County during the 1-0 win. Image: SNS
Aberdeen supporters at Ross County during the 1-0 win. Image: SNS

Aberdeen were backed by a sizeable travelling support in Dingwall as Thelin’s side delivered a vital win in the race to finish third.

Aberdeen supporters’ ‘beautiful’ song

The Red Army have embraced Morris this season and continually sang their “Shady Mo” song in his honour.

He said: “The song is special for me, especially after not knowing how this season was going to go.

“It’s really beautiful for me.

“My family were watching the game back home and they would have been celebrating and going crazy.”

Conversation