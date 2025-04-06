Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris describes sensational strike against Ross County as ‘best goal of his career’

Goal hero Shayden Morris has vowed to bring “pace and strength” to Aberdeen’s bid to finish third and also secure Scottish Cup glory.

The 23-year-old netted a sensational solo goal in the 1-0 Premiership win against Ross County in Dingwall.

Wing star Morris ran down the right from the Dons’ half before smashing a shot in off the crossbar.

Morris says the goal is the best of his career so far.

Morris vows to reproduce top form

He aims to recreate the qualities that produced the solo stunner as Aberdeen bid to end the season with silverware success and European qualification.

The Dons are only one point behind third-placed Hibs and will face Hearts in the Scottish Cup at Hampden on April 19.

Morris said: “I know what I can do now so I’ll continue to try to bring that pace and strength.

“Hitting the back of the net has to be one of the best feelings.

“I love scoring as it shows what I can do so I want to go and do it again.

“It definitely boosts my confidence and I’m in good spirits right now.

“I feel there is a lot more to achieve.

“This is my third season (at Aberdeen) now and it is good to finally feel settled in.

“But I want to achieve something, to bring a cup home for the fans, and get back into Europe.

“So for me the hard work is not really finished yet until we get something at the end of it.”

Winger Morris had featured off the bench in the emphatic 4-1 win against Motherwell the previous weekend.

His return to the starting-line up at Dingwall was the only change made by manager Jimmy Thelin.

In the 33rd minute Morris scored a magnificent goal that delivered a compelling argument in the battle to become a constant starter.

Morris picked up possession in Aberdeen’s half then powered down the right wing leaving helpless Ross County players in his wake.

Morris describes ‘special’ goal

He then burst into the penalty area and smashed a vicious 12-yard drive in off the underside of the crossbar.

Morris said: “It’s definitely the best goal of my career.

“It’s a special goal, especially as it turned out to be the winner as well.

“With the goal it was quite a big distance but it happened so quickly.

“Literally within a second I was in front of goal and in my head I was thinking I want to get a shot off.

“That was my main target and I looked up and the keeper was very big.

“So I hit it as hard as I could and happily it went in.

“To celebrate in front of the fans made it even more perfect.”

Signed from Fleetwood Town in summer 2022 the winger endured a frustrating first two seasons at Pittodrie due to injury.

Morris’ patience is paying off

In his debut season Morris suffered a hamstring tear that ruled him out for four months.

There was a further injury setback in the 2023-24 season when ruled out for three months with another hamstring injury that required surgery.

Last season Morris was played out of position at wing back in then interim boss Neil Warnock’s first home game in charge, a 3-3 draw with Motherwell in March 2024.

Warnock took Morris off after 30 minutes when making three substitutions at 3-0 down.

The winger didn’t feature for the Dons again until Thelin’s arrival.

Under Thelin’s guidance Morris has enjoyed a breakout season with five goals and 11 assists.

He said: “I have always believed in my ability but it’s about showing it sometimes which has been difficult.

“It is five goals for me now and I’m happy to be helping the team.

“I have had to be really patient but I have always known that when I get my chance I need to make that count.

“So I need to focus not only on attacking but also helping the team defensively.

“I have been working really hard to keep my name on the team sheet.”

Aberdeen were backed by a sizeable travelling support in Dingwall as Thelin’s side delivered a vital win in the race to finish third.

Aberdeen supporters’ ‘beautiful’ song

The Red Army have embraced Morris this season and continually sang their “Shady Mo” song in his honour.

He said: “The song is special for me, especially after not knowing how this season was going to go.

“It’s really beautiful for me.

“My family were watching the game back home and they would have been celebrating and going crazy.”