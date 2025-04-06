Paul Third: Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie showing he still has much to offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Paul Third: Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie showing he still has much to offer

Midfield enforcer has thrived in left back role after being redeployed by manager Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie during the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock
By Paul Third

A new, or rather old, positional switch has shown Graeme Shinnie still has so much to offer Aberdeen.

The Dons captain will celebrate his 34th birthday in four months’ time but even though his role as the midfield enforcer appear to be evolving, there is little doubting he remains a crucial cog in Jimmy Thelin’s red machine.

His performance levels at the club are up there with anyone at Pittodrie and it’s not hard to see why.

Shinnie is Aberdeen’s disruptor in chief, a combative, aggressive, totally committed member of the side.

His outstanding start to the season alongside Sivert Heltne Nilsen emphasised that emphatically.

But Shinnie is at an age now where game management needs to be utilised. Father Time stops for no-one after all.

Positional change is paying off for Shinnie

Ante Palaversa’s integration into the team has been a gradual process but with the Croatian now up to speed he has established himself in the Dons engine room.

There are promising signs of a partnership developing with the mercurial creator that is Leighton Clarkson too.

How much of this has happened by circumstance rather than design is open to debate but the idea of neither Shinnie or Nilsen being in central midfield in November would have been deemed unthinkable.

But that’s where we are now.

Graeme Shinnie impressed in the left back slot at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

Nilsen is absent altogether due to an eye injury while Shinnie has reverted to the left back position he played in when he first joined the Dons from Caley Thistle.

Back then Shinnie was viewed as the man who would finally displace Andy Considine from the left back slot at Pittodrie.

It’s a measure of Considine’s consistency that Shinnie was soon redeployed in central midfield.

But since being redeployed as a defender in three of the last four matches, Shinnie is proving to be just as effective and influential on proceedings down the flank.

He may not be blessed with pace to burn but Shinnie’s tigerish tackling, positional awareness, and quality on the ball have all been on display in a defensive role.

His willingness to push forward and support the attack also remains on display as his goal in the 4-1 win against Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup quarter-final shows.

Time will tell whether the positional switch will be permanent but the 33-year-old’s versatility will have given his manager food for thought as he enters into the elder statesman phase of his career.

Where will Dons skipper feature against Rangers?

Sunday’s final pre-split game of the Scottish Premiership season against Rangers will be telling in terms of where the Aberdeen captain is deployed.

Will he be tasked with shackling Rangers’ main attacking threat Vaclav Cerny? Or will Thelin opt to use those combative qualities back in the central midfield?

There is little more for pride at stake for a Rangers side which travels to Pittodrie in the middle of a Europa League quarter-final double header against Athletic Bilbao.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie  and referee Lloyd Wilson collide during the 1-0 win at Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie  and referee Lloyd Wilson collide during the 1-0 win at Ross County. Image: SNS

But for the Dons, their final game will be a crucial one against the Light Blues as they aim to keep the pressure on rivals Hibernian in the race to finish best of the rest in the division.

The stakes are high for Aberdeen with six league games remaining but it’s clear Shinnie will lead by example in some capacity.

