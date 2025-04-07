Aberdeen fan view: Shayden Morris makes the case for contract extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Shayden Morris makes the case for contract extension

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's 1-0 victory against Ross County in Dingwall.

Aberdeen players applaud fans at full time after the win at Ross County. Image: SNS.

By Chris Crighton

It would be an overstatement to describe Shayden Morris’ singlehanded seizing of this match as his emergence coming full circle, given that his tally of league starts remains in single figures for the season.

But his irresistible, undeniable decisive strike in Dingwall was certainly the most arresting demonstration yet of the potential he first started to show over the same blades of Highland grass back in August.

Then, Morris registered the assist on Kevin Nisbet’s tiebreaker, and though here their roles were technically reversed, even the striker himself wouldn’t claim to have played a significant hand in the goal.

When he laid the ball off to his winger the immediate aim was to relieve pressure; instead, eight seconds later, Morris blew the County defence apart and blasted the lid off the away end.

If, all else being equal, Morris remains third on the depth chart behind Topi Keskinen and Jeppe Okkels, it is in defiance of the eye test.

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris takes a selfie at full time. Image: SNS.

When the Englishman takes possession he more often looks, to opponents and spectators alike, as if he is poised to deliver something of substance, albeit that his fantasy football score is yet to regularly receive it.

There is merit in keeping defenders on the back foot, and the alarm which is regularly raised on Morris’ flank must make life easier for his colleagues elsewhere.

That Aberdeen are now eyeing Morris’ contract expiry date as a trigger for action rather than cause for celebration shows how far he has come in his third season after two less than ordinary ones.

Lengthy indeed was the fuse which ignited Morris’ explosive impact on this campaign.

For the longest time it appeared as if the Fleetwood manager who sold his man to the Dons had burgled the Pittodrie bank account. Funny how things turn out.

