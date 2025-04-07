Aberdeen fan view: Shayden Morris makes the case for contract extension

It would be an overstatement to describe Shayden Morris’ singlehanded seizing of this match as his emergence coming full circle, given that his tally of league starts remains in single figures for the season.

But his irresistible, undeniable decisive strike in Dingwall was certainly the most arresting demonstration yet of the potential he first started to show over the same blades of Highland grass back in August.

Then, Morris registered the assist on Kevin Nisbet’s tiebreaker, and though here their roles were technically reversed, even the striker himself wouldn’t claim to have played a significant hand in the goal.

When he laid the ball off to his winger the immediate aim was to relieve pressure; instead, eight seconds later, Morris blew the County defence apart and blasted the lid off the away end.

If, all else being equal, Morris remains third on the depth chart behind Topi Keskinen and Jeppe Okkels, it is in defiance of the eye test.

When the Englishman takes possession he more often looks, to opponents and spectators alike, as if he is poised to deliver something of substance, albeit that his fantasy football score is yet to regularly receive it.

There is merit in keeping defenders on the back foot, and the alarm which is regularly raised on Morris’ flank must make life easier for his colleagues elsewhere.

That Aberdeen are now eyeing Morris’ contract expiry date as a trigger for action rather than cause for celebration shows how far he has come in his third season after two less than ordinary ones.

Lengthy indeed was the fuse which ignited Morris’ explosive impact on this campaign.

For the longest time it appeared as if the Fleetwood manager who sold his man to the Dons had burgled the Pittodrie bank account. Funny how things turn out.