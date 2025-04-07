Why Jimmy Thelin thinks Aberdeen have managed to turn their form around

Boss Jimmy Thelin believes a key factor in Aberdeen’s resurgence in form is a stronger understanding between the players.

The Swede reckons injury problems and changes within the January transfer window brought uncertainty to the Dons.

Six new players were signed in the winter window as the Pittodrie hierarchy backed Thelin’s bid to end a damaging crash in form.

Aberdeen suffered a 14-game Premiership winless slump during the winter.

Thelin has since orchestrated a return to form – with only one loss in the last nine games in all competitions, which came away at Premiership leaders Celtic.

The 1-0 win at Ross County made it back-to-back league wins for Thelin’s Dons.

Discovering an ‘understanding’ is key

The revival has rekindled hopes of ending the season with success as the Reds are in the fight to finish third in the Premiership and secure European qualification.

Aberdeen are only one point behind third-placed Hibs.

Thelin’s Dons also set to face Hearts in the Scottish Cup semi-final on April 19.

Asked what he believes is key to their form revival, Thelin said: “I think it’s the understanding of each other – that’s the most important thing.

“We had a lot of situations where players were in and out.

“Sometimes it was a new signing with our recruitment or if a player moved to another club.

“Also sometimes it was due to injuries.

“Football is a team sport and we need some time to build those connections and understanding.

“That is what has happened in the last few weeks – as we are more consistent as a collective.”

The Dons delivered one of their strongest performances under Thelin’s management when they overwhelmed Motherwell 4-1 at Pittodrie a couple of weeks ago.

They followed that up by edging out Ross County in Dingwall at the weekend courtesy of a stunning solo goal by Shayden Morris.

Aberdeen now on an ‘upwards trend’

Aberdeen have taken 14 points from the last possible 21 since finally ending their long Premiership winless streak.

That has maintained the heat on Hibs in the race to finish third.

Aberdeen could pile further pressure on Hibs as they face Rangers on Sunday at noon before the Easter Road side play Dundee at 2.30pm.

A Reds victory would leapfrog them into third less than an hour before Hibs kick-off.

However, Thelin has called for blinkered vision with all focus on facing Rangers – and not any possible permutations of the result with regards the race for third.

Thelin said: “In football things can change quickly, but I think you can see trends.

“In how you perform over some games, it can be ups and downs.

“I think the trend is upwards and that’s good for us in a really important part of the season now.

“It is important for the targets we have set for the season.

“However, what we have to do is take it game by game.

“Don’t think about what is going to happen in the games in the future, and don’t think about what other teams are doing.

“We have to focus on our things and put all the energy we have on only one task, to try to win the next game.

“We can’t lose energy thinking about other things or what’s going to happen in the future.

“It has to be step by step, taking it game by game.”

Aberdeen produced a thrilling, fast-paced, attacking performance in the win against Motherwell.

Different ways to win a match

It required different qualities to grind out a win at Ross County as the Dons dug deep, battled and displayed defensive resilience.

Thelin said: “It was a totally different kind of game for us to play.

“But that’s what you need to have as a team if you want to be consistent in fighting for your targets.

“That’s why I was so happy with the win at Ross County.

“We defended well, had a clean sheet and were stable.

“That’s the journey a team has to do.

“To play different kinds of games and still find ways to win.”