Willie Miller: Shayden Morris could be major Aberdeen asset as pace – sometimes – looks UNSTOPPABLE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Shayden Morris could be major Aberdeen asset as pace – sometimes – looks UNSTOPPABLE

Pittodrie legend Miller also looks ahead to Sunday's Premiership clash against a struggling Rangers side who have lost five consecutive home games.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris takes a selfie at full time after the 1-0 win at Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris takes a selfie with Dons' supporters at full time after the 1-0 win at Ross County. Image: SNS
By Willie Miller

Winger Shayden Morris can become a massive asset for Aberdeen if he consistently delivers his impressive attacking quality.

Morris netted a sensational goal against Ross County having run from the Dons’ own half before smashing a shot in off the underside of the bar.

He clearly has real talent, but unfortunately the winger is only showing it in glimpses.

This season Morris has primarily been an impact player off the bench.

At times, when he has started games, the former Fleetwood Town winger hasn’t fully grabbed the opportunity.

However, he certainly grabbed his chance in the 1-0 win at Ross County with a magnificent goal.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: SNS.

The target for Morris is to deliver that high quality consistently to become a permanent name in manager Jimmy Thelin’s starting XI.

With the talent the 23-year-old has, he certainly should be a regular starter.

Winger Morris can terrify defenders

Morris has the pace and skill which terrifies defenders.

He could be such an important player in the remainder of this season and beyond.

Wingers are such a key part of a team and Morris can be vital to Aberdeen in terms of the creativity he brings.

I’m sure manager Jimmy Thelin will have instructed Morris to have only one thing on his mind – which is taking on defenders.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in the Premiership in Dingwall.
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in the Premiership in Dingwall. Image: SNS.

When I watch Morris in action I also study the defenders, and think: “Why can’t they defend against him?”

We know where he is going to go, because whenever I have watched Morris he goes wide on the outside on to his right foot.

However, his pace is so blistering defenders can’t do anything about it.

Even though they are aware he will go wide, it is very difficult to actually stop him getting to the byline.

Or in the case of the goal in Dingwall getting into a position where he can rifle in a shot.

Morris will be key in race for third

Ross County keeper Jordan Amissah had no chance as it was hit with such power.

Morris’ pace left the defenders trailing in his wake in Dingwall.

I cannot see any defender in the Premiership as quick as Morris, so if he goes one-on-one with an opponent he is going to win that race.

He can be hugely important in the bid to finish third in the Premiership and also win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990.

Which Rangers team will turn up?

Aberdeen face another huge game in the battle for third when hosting Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday.

There appears to be two Rangers teams.

The one who play in Europe and against Celtic. And another one who went down 2-o to Hibs at the weekend to lose a fifth straight game at Ibrox.

You are never sure which Rangers team will turn up, but invariably in the Premiership this season, it has been the poor version.

Ross County's Akil Wright (L) and Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson in action during the 1-0 Premiership win. Imager: SNS
Ross County’s Akil Wright (L) and Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson in action during the 1-0 Premiership win. Image: SNS.

However, we know what Rangers are capable of, so they cannot be taken lightly.

Rangers also have the Europa League quarter-final against Athletic Bilbao at Ibrox on Thursday… just days before facing the Dons.

That Euro fixture is definitely more important to the Ibrox club than the Premiership campaign, which is gone for them, so Aberdeen are playing Rangers at a very good time.

Aberdeen confidence will be sky high

Rangers interim manager Barry Ferguson will be favouring the Euro campaign, but at the same time has to take the Aberdeen game seriously as well.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touchline during the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touchline during the 1-0 win against Ross County.

It is an absolutely huge game for Aberdeen in the race to finish third.

It is also about which Dons team turns up on the day – because they have, like Rangers, been very unpredictable this season.

Aberdeen began the Premiership season with an 11-game unbeaten run then slumped to a 14-game winless slump.

It has been a season of extremes in Thelin’s first campaign at Pittodrie.

However, recent performances will have given Thelin and his team confidence they can take all three points on Sunday.

If Aberdeen hit the form they are capable of, they can make it back-to-back Premiership wins against Rangers at Pittodrie this season.

Conversation