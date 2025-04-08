Willie Miller: Shayden Morris could be major Aberdeen asset as pace – sometimes – looks UNSTOPPABLE

Winger Shayden Morris can become a massive asset for Aberdeen if he consistently delivers his impressive attacking quality.

Morris netted a sensational goal against Ross County having run from the Dons’ own half before smashing a shot in off the underside of the bar.

He clearly has real talent, but unfortunately the winger is only showing it in glimpses.

This season Morris has primarily been an impact player off the bench.

At times, when he has started games, the former Fleetwood Town winger hasn’t fully grabbed the opportunity.

However, he certainly grabbed his chance in the 1-0 win at Ross County with a magnificent goal.

The target for Morris is to deliver that high quality consistently to become a permanent name in manager Jimmy Thelin’s starting XI.

With the talent the 23-year-old has, he certainly should be a regular starter.

Winger Morris can terrify defenders

Morris has the pace and skill which terrifies defenders.

He could be such an important player in the remainder of this season and beyond.

Wingers are such a key part of a team and Morris can be vital to Aberdeen in terms of the creativity he brings.

I’m sure manager Jimmy Thelin will have instructed Morris to have only one thing on his mind – which is taking on defenders.

When I watch Morris in action I also study the defenders, and think: “Why can’t they defend against him?”

We know where he is going to go, because whenever I have watched Morris he goes wide on the outside on to his right foot.

However, his pace is so blistering defenders can’t do anything about it.

Even though they are aware he will go wide, it is very difficult to actually stop him getting to the byline.

Or in the case of the goal in Dingwall getting into a position where he can rifle in a shot.

Morris will be key in race for third

Ross County keeper Jordan Amissah had no chance as it was hit with such power.

Morris’ pace left the defenders trailing in his wake in Dingwall.

I cannot see any defender in the Premiership as quick as Morris, so if he goes one-on-one with an opponent he is going to win that race.

He can be hugely important in the bid to finish third in the Premiership and also win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990.

Which Rangers team will turn up?

Aberdeen face another huge game in the battle for third when hosting Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday.

There appears to be two Rangers teams.

The one who play in Europe and against Celtic. And another one who went down 2-o to Hibs at the weekend to lose a fifth straight game at Ibrox.

You are never sure which Rangers team will turn up, but invariably in the Premiership this season, it has been the poor version.

However, we know what Rangers are capable of, so they cannot be taken lightly.

Rangers also have the Europa League quarter-final against Athletic Bilbao at Ibrox on Thursday… just days before facing the Dons.

That Euro fixture is definitely more important to the Ibrox club than the Premiership campaign, which is gone for them, so Aberdeen are playing Rangers at a very good time.

Aberdeen confidence will be sky high

Rangers interim manager Barry Ferguson will be favouring the Euro campaign, but at the same time has to take the Aberdeen game seriously as well.

It is an absolutely huge game for Aberdeen in the race to finish third.

It is also about which Dons team turns up on the day – because they have, like Rangers, been very unpredictable this season.

Aberdeen began the Premiership season with an 11-game unbeaten run then slumped to a 14-game winless slump.

It has been a season of extremes in Thelin’s first campaign at Pittodrie.

However, recent performances will have given Thelin and his team confidence they can take all three points on Sunday.

If Aberdeen hit the form they are capable of, they can make it back-to-back Premiership wins against Rangers at Pittodrie this season.