Duncan Shearer: No doubt Shayden Morris can be Aberdeen third place difference-maker – but referee baffled me!

Shayden Morris could be the difference-maker for Aberdeen in the race for third place.

The Englishman’s remarkable renaissance continued at Ross County on Saturday as he fired home a spectacular goal to maintain the Dons’ dogged pursuit of Hibernian.

Saturday’s game was not a thriller, but that is to be expected at this stage of the season.

Points are all that matter now and Aberdeen will have been delighted to leave Global Energy Stadium with all three following a deserved win against the Staggies.

Morris has the quality defenders fear most

Aberdeen shaded it in terms of chances – and Morris’ goal was worthy of winning any game.

It is interesting to see teams now trying to double up on defending the threat of the Dons winger.

County tried it a couple of times during the game with mixed results, but, for all we might focus on skill, passing or finishing, nothing worries a defender more than pace – and Morris has it in abundance.

When Morris got on the ball in his own half and opened up down the right wing, County’s Eli Campbell tried in vain to keep up with his opponent.

Kacper Lopata looked really uncomfortable, too, and I could see how much he was in two minds about whether to commit himself fully or try to push Morris down the line,

By the time Morris had reached the penalty area, he only had one thing in mind and his finish matched his electrifying burst of pace as he hammered the ball in off the crossbar for the only goal of the game.

Being blessed with pace like he has makes Morris a difference maker and Dons boss Jimmy Thelin has succeeded where Barry Robson and Neil Warnock struggled in getting the most out of the former Fleetwood Town winger.

Now an established creator as well as a scorer, it’s no surprise the Dons are discussing a contract extension for him.

Officiating left a lot to be desired

Aberdeen will be pleased to grind out a priceless win despite some questionable officiating from referee Lloyd Wilson.

The man in the middle was so poor, for both teams, and I struggled to understand what I was seeing at times.

He failed to give advantage at time and was inconsistent in letting one challenge go unpunished before brandishing yellow cards for identical offences minutes later.

Wilson also blew for half-time when County were about to take a corner.

But the most bizarre sequence of all was when he contrived to block off Graeme Shinnie from getting on the end of a training ground corner routine from a corner at the edge of the box.

If that was not bad enough, having let the ball hit him from the delivery, the official awarded a drop ball at the feet of County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah.

No wonder coaches and players are frustrated at times.

Dons going for a Pittodrie double over Rangers

Saturday’s victory in Dingwall was even more important following Hibs’ terrific 2-0 win against Rangers at Ibrox.

The Dons now have to follow suit and make it a Pittodrie double over the Gers – the last victory secured by winger Morris, of course – when Barry Ferguson takes his side to Pittodrie on Sunday.

The Aberdeen fans will be out in force for this one and given the tremendous atmosphere they generated the last time Rangers came north, it should be quite the spectacle.

Aberdeen know what they have to do, while Rangers have one eye on their Europa League quarter-final against Athletic Bilbao.

That’s why I fancy the Dons for this one.

Worrying weekend for Ross County

While it was a fine result for Aberdeen, it was a weekend from hell for Don Cowie and Ross County as the results at the bottom of the division all went against his side.

Dundee and Kilmarnock both won on Saturday before St Johnstone recorded the shock of the weekend in the top-flight by beating champions-elect Celtic at McDiarmid Park.

As a result, County have dropped to 10th, six points ahead of Saints and one ahead of 11th-placed Dundee.

It’s been a wildly-inconsistent season at the bottom of the Premiership and it feels as if County go from looking safe and up the table one week, to nervously looking over their shoulders the next.

I expect Saturday’s trip, to face a St Mirren side who must win the game to have any chance of making the top six, will be another fraught 90 minutes – and the post-six fixtures are shaping up to be just as tense for the Staggies.

I’m slightly concerned Don hasn’t quite got his striking situation sorted out. He seems to rotate from Ronan Hale, Jordan White and Alex Samuel from one game to the next without really settling on who is his main man.

But I know this much: County have lost their edge in the final third at the worst possible time.

Hale is the natural scorer of the group for me, but it’s been a long hard season for the Irishman in his first campaign in Scottish football and maybe it is starting to take its toll.

I expect Don will use the upcoming break after this weekend due to the Scottish Cup semi-finals to try to freshen up those weary legs in his squad.

One last push needed from Caley Thistle

Saturday’s 3-0 win at Cove Rangers was as surprising a result as it was welcome for Caley Thistle.

I didn’t see this result coming, but it was a fantastic result for Scott Kellacher and his players, and one which has put them firmly in control of their own destiny in the fight for survival in League One.

Caley Jags are now three points clear of Annan and have a superior goal difference with four games remaining.

There is still work to be done, but with a home game against a Kelty Hearts side reeling from a shock 6-0 home defeat by relegated Dumbarton looming this weekend, while Annan travel to play-off contenders Alloa, another win for Inverness might just put them within touching distance of safety.