Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers Jack Milne development plan as defender signs new long-term contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers Jack Milne development plan as defender signs new long-term contract

Aberdeen defender Milne has signed a new three-year contract extension tying him to the Dons until summer 2029.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (L) with Jack Milne at full time after the 4-1 win against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (L) with Jack Milne at full-time after the 4-1 win against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists he has a “strong belief” in Jack Milne as the defender signed a new contract extension until summer 2029.

The 22-year-old versatile right-back/centre-back has started only two games under Thelin this season.

However, Thelin says the Aberdeen Youth Academy graduate has made huge improvements this term to be rewarded with a new long-term deal.

Milne was previously contracted until summer 2026, but has added three more years.

Milne was ruled out for three months this season having undergone surgery on an ankle injury in December last year.

Aberdeen's Jack Milne (L) and St Johnstone's Benjamin Kimpioka in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Jack Milne (L) and St Johnstone’s Benjamin Kimpioka in action. Image: SNS.

The defender returned to action in the 4-1 League Cup quarter-final win against Queen’s Park on March 9.

The stopper was also introduced off the bench late on in the recent 4-1 Premiership win against Motherwell at Pittodrie.

Faith in Milne despite expensive defensive rebuild

Thelin splashed more than £1million during the January transfer window to strengthen the defence.

Right-back Alexander Jensen was signed in a £545,000 transfer from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna.

Latvia international centre-back Kristers Tobers arrived in a £600,000 deal from Swiss top-flight club Grasshoppers.

Thelin further bolstered his backline with the permanent signing of centre-back Mats Knoester following his exit from Ferencvaros of Hungary.

Aberdeen defender Jack Milne during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Jack Milne during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Teenage centre-back Alfie Dorrington was also secured on loan from English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

However, despite the defensive additions, Thelin believes Milne has a bright future at Pittodrie.

Thelin said: “Since we arrived in June last summer, Jack has grown as a player both outside and inside the pitch.

“Jack’s potential was evident for us to see since our arrival here.

“He is doing very well with how he takes care of his recovery and also in how he prepares himself for the sessions.

“Jack is growing into a more stable player.

“He is taking steps this year to continue his development.

“We believe this new contract will give him long-term stability and the ability to continue his progression in familiar surroundings, in an environment which should positively influence his future.”

Milne joined the AFC Youth Academy at under-11 level, before attending the SFA Performance School at Hazlehead Academy.

He was rewarded with a full-time contract in the summer of 2020.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet (R) celebrates scoring to make it 4-1 with Jack Milne during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee at Pittodrie Stadium on November 09, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet (R) celebrates scoring to make it 4-1 against Dundee with Jack Milne Image: SNS.

In October 2023, the defender signed a contract extension tying him to Aberdeen until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Milne starred in Euro group games

Milne made his first-team debut in a 2-0 League Cup group stage win away at Peterhead in July 2022.

He made three further appearances off the bench that season before being sent on loan to Kelty Hearts in League One.

The defender was pitched in for his first-ever start in the 2-2 Europa Conference League Group G draw with HJK Helsinki.

Despite challenging conditions with driving snow and a temperature of minus-17, Milne impressed in that Euro clash in November 2023.

Thelin has ‘strong belief’ in defender

Then Aberdeen boss Barry Robson retained faith in Milne when starting him in the next two games.

Those were a 2-1 win against Hearts and a notable 2-0 Conference League victory against German giants Eintracht Franfkurt.

Aberdonian Milne has played 11 times under Thelin this season, with two starts.

Thelin said: “Jack hasn’t played so much yet in the games, but I think he’s growing really well now.

“I hope he feels it himself also.

“Because Jack is taking more and more space in the training sessions and more and more responsibilities.

Aberdeen's Jack Milne rises for a header during the Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen’s Jack Milne rises for a header during the Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

“Jack is determined to improve and play an important part for Aberdeen, and we look forward to continuing our work alongside him.

“We have a strong belief in Jack.”

Milne was an unused substitute in the 1-0 win against Ross County at the weekend.

Milne looking forward to the future

The defender is a Scotland under-21 international.

Milne said: “The club spoke to me and said they wanted to extend my deal.

“It was all done pretty quickly.

“I was not worried about it as I still had a bit of time left on my current deal.

“But it is one of those things when it is done where, you don’t relax, but you can put it out of your mind and focus purely on football.

Defender Jack Milne of Aberdeen in action against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Defender Jack Milne of Aberdeen in action against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

“To be part of the manager’s long-term plans is a very nice feeling and gives you confidence as a player.

“I recognised early on – (with) the way he wants the team to play – that I had the attributes to help me and help the team in the long run.

“I am really looking forward to the future.”

 

Conversation