Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers Jack Milne development plan as defender signs new long-term contract

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists he has a “strong belief” in Jack Milne as the defender signed a new contract extension until summer 2029.

The 22-year-old versatile right-back/centre-back has started only two games under Thelin this season.

However, Thelin says the Aberdeen Youth Academy graduate has made huge improvements this term to be rewarded with a new long-term deal.

Milne was previously contracted until summer 2026, but has added three more years.

Milne was ruled out for three months this season having undergone surgery on an ankle injury in December last year.

The defender returned to action in the 4-1 League Cup quarter-final win against Queen’s Park on March 9.

The stopper was also introduced off the bench late on in the recent 4-1 Premiership win against Motherwell at Pittodrie.

Faith in Milne despite expensive defensive rebuild

Thelin splashed more than £1million during the January transfer window to strengthen the defence.

Right-back Alexander Jensen was signed in a £545,000 transfer from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna.

Latvia international centre-back Kristers Tobers arrived in a £600,000 deal from Swiss top-flight club Grasshoppers.

Thelin further bolstered his backline with the permanent signing of centre-back Mats Knoester following his exit from Ferencvaros of Hungary.

Teenage centre-back Alfie Dorrington was also secured on loan from English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

However, despite the defensive additions, Thelin believes Milne has a bright future at Pittodrie.

Thelin said: “Since we arrived in June last summer, Jack has grown as a player both outside and inside the pitch.

“Jack’s potential was evident for us to see since our arrival here.

“He is doing very well with how he takes care of his recovery and also in how he prepares himself for the sessions.

“Jack is growing into a more stable player.

“He is taking steps this year to continue his development.

“We believe this new contract will give him long-term stability and the ability to continue his progression in familiar surroundings, in an environment which should positively influence his future.”

Milne joined the AFC Youth Academy at under-11 level, before attending the SFA Performance School at Hazlehead Academy.

He was rewarded with a full-time contract in the summer of 2020.

In October 2023, the defender signed a contract extension tying him to Aberdeen until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Milne starred in Euro group games

Milne made his first-team debut in a 2-0 League Cup group stage win away at Peterhead in July 2022.

He made three further appearances off the bench that season before being sent on loan to Kelty Hearts in League One.

The defender was pitched in for his first-ever start in the 2-2 Europa Conference League Group G draw with HJK Helsinki.

Despite challenging conditions with driving snow and a temperature of minus-17, Milne impressed in that Euro clash in November 2023.

Thelin has ‘strong belief’ in defender

Then Aberdeen boss Barry Robson retained faith in Milne when starting him in the next two games.

Those were a 2-1 win against Hearts and a notable 2-0 Conference League victory against German giants Eintracht Franfkurt.

Aberdonian Milne has played 11 times under Thelin this season, with two starts.

Thelin said: “Jack hasn’t played so much yet in the games, but I think he’s growing really well now.

“I hope he feels it himself also.

“Because Jack is taking more and more space in the training sessions and more and more responsibilities.

“Jack is determined to improve and play an important part for Aberdeen, and we look forward to continuing our work alongside him.

“We have a strong belief in Jack.”

Milne was an unused substitute in the 1-0 win against Ross County at the weekend.

Milne looking forward to the future

The defender is a Scotland under-21 international.

Milne said: “The club spoke to me and said they wanted to extend my deal.

“It was all done pretty quickly.

“I was not worried about it as I still had a bit of time left on my current deal.

“But it is one of those things when it is done where, you don’t relax, but you can put it out of your mind and focus purely on football.

“To be part of the manager’s long-term plans is a very nice feeling and gives you confidence as a player.

“I recognised early on – (with) the way he wants the team to play – that I had the attributes to help me and help the team in the long run.

“I am really looking forward to the future.”