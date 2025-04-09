Sean Wallace: The £2m+ summer transfer window dilemmas facing Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: The £2m+ summer transfer window dilemmas facing Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen boss Thelin faces a number of decisions in the summer transfer window which could cost the Pittodrie hierarchy in excess of £2million.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touch line during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin will strengthen his squad further in the summer transfer market. Image: SNS.
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin faces key decisions on current players during the summer transfer window – calls which could cost the Dons more than £2million.

A fundamental issue in the upcoming window will be the future of Reds loan players Kevin Nisbet, Oday Dabbagh and Jeppe Okkels.

As it stands, Aberdeen only have three senior centre-forwards signed for next season – Ester Sokler, Peter Ambrose and teenager Alfie Bavidge.

Strikers Nisbet and Dabbagh both have loan deals expiring at the end of the campaign.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet. Image: SNS.

It is understood Aberdeen are hopeful a deal can be done to sign on loan Millwall striker Nisbet on a permanent contract from the Championship club.

However, the finances involved could make securing Nisbet on a permanent deal problematic.

Potential stumbling blocks to Aberdeen Kevin Nisbet deal

Aberdeen are not currently covering all of the 28-year-old’s wages.

And Millwall would also aim to recoup a seven figure fee – having paid £2m to land Nisbet from Hibs in summer 2023.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet scores a sensational 30-yard goal to make it 4-1 against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image; SNS.
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet scores a sensational 30-yard goal to make it 4-1 against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image; SNS.

Nisbet – who has scored 12 goals for the Dons this season – has a year remaining on his contract at Millwall.

Millwall director of football Steve Gallen travelled to Pittodrie to watch Nisbet score a brace in the 4-1 win against Motherwell recently.

Alex Neil, the Millwall boss, also recently confirmed Nisbet will have the opportunity to push for a first-team slot when he returns to The Den in the summer.

Millwall may yet want to retain Nisbet, who was sent on loan at Pittodrie before fellow Scot Neil was appointed manager.

Option to buy for striker Dabbagh

Thelin will also have to decide whether or not to trigger the option to buy Dabbagh, who is on loan from Charleroi.

Palestine international Dabbagh has a year remaining on his contract at the Belgian top-flight club.

Dabbagh has scored three times for Aberdeen, but has been on the bench for the last two games: wins against Ross County and Motherwell.

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Oday Dabbagh celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Preston’s valuation of winger Okkels

Thelin must also make a call on is whether or not to trigger the right to buy option on Okkels.

Preston North End winger Okkels was secured on loan until the end of the season.

It is understood Preston would look for around £1m for Okkels, which would likely be too rich for Aberdeen.

Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom currently utilises a system with a five-man backline and no wingers – so it is difficult to see where Okkels fits in there.

Aberdeen boss Thelin rates the winger highly, having managed him at Elfsborg for three-and-a-half years.

In his final campaign under Thelin in Sweden, Okkels scored 11 goals and pitched in with seven assists, to earn a move to Utrecht.

Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels and St Mirren's Marcus Fraser in action. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Jeppe Okkels and St Mirren’s Marcus Fraser in action. Image: SNS.

Perhaps a possible option could be extending the loan deal at Aberdeen by a season, with the Dons revisiting the right to buy for Okkels in summer 2026 when his Preston contract is shorter, and price lower?

Another issue which must be resolved is whether or not to sign keeper Ross Doohan on a new contract.

Doohan’s current deal expires in the summer and he has been solid when stepping in while Dimitor Mitov has spent time out injured.

MacKenzie’s contract set to expire

Left-back Jack MacKenzie’s contract also expires in the summer.

Aberdeen opened up contract negotiations with MacKenzie and his representative early in the season, but there has been no resolution.

If as expected MacKenzie exits Pittodrie in the summer, Thelin could already have sourced an immediate replacement in Graeme Shinnie.

Captain Shinnie has excelled in recent games when he has started at left-back.

Aberdeen boss Thelin will already have to sign a replacement for midfielder Jamie McGrath during the summer window.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath has signed a pre-contract agreement with Hibs on a four-year deal.

The Dons could face a busy, and expensive, summer transfer window.

But you have to speculate to accumulate and the Pittodrie board have proven in the previous two windows they are willing to bankroll Thelin’s rebuild and vision.

