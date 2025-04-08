Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin turns to ex-Premier League star to bolster scouting network

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin turns to ex-Premier League star to bolster scouting network

The former Sweden international is set to join the backroom staff at Pittodrie.

By Paul Third
Erik Edman, right, in action for Sweden against Jon Dahl Tomasson of Denmark in 2007. Image: Shutterstock
Former Sweden international Erik Edman is set to join Jimmy Thelin’s scouting team at Aberdeen.

Fredrik Dupont, club manager of Hittarps IK in Sweden, has told Swedish media Edman will be leaving the club to take up a new role at Pittodrie as part of Dons boss‘ Thelin’s staff.

Dupont said: “It’s a great opportunity for Erik that we’re not standing in his way.

“We’ve known that there was interest in him before.”

Edman will stay on with his club until the summer before taking on his new role with Aberdeen.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touchline.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.

Dupont said: “It is intended that he will continue working as long as possible, that is what we have said, but this is a great opportunity for Erik.”

Edman had top playing career

Edman, who made 57 appearances for his country, won the league championship twice and has three Swedish Cup titles to his name from his time with Helsinborgs IF.

The 46-year-old former defender also played for Spurs, Torino, Rennes and Wigan during his career.

Edman has worked as commentator for Swedish television since retiring and as a scout for his former club Helsinborgs while at Hittarps.

He was linked with a move to Swedish top-flight outfit Hammarby as chief scout in November.

Hittarps’ three-year spell in Division 2 ended last season with relegation after they finished bottom of the league.

The club’s new campaign in Division 3 Southwest Gotaland, started on Sunday with a 2-0 defeat at Tolo IF.

