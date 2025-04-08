Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin turns to ex-Premier League star to bolster scouting network

Former Sweden international Erik Edman is set to join Jimmy Thelin’s scouting team at Aberdeen.

Fredrik Dupont, club manager of Hittarps IK in Sweden, has told Swedish media Edman will be leaving the club to take up a new role at Pittodrie as part of Dons boss‘ Thelin’s staff.

Dupont said: “It’s a great opportunity for Erik that we’re not standing in his way.

“We’ve known that there was interest in him before.”

Edman will stay on with his club until the summer before taking on his new role with Aberdeen.

Dupont said: “It is intended that he will continue working as long as possible, that is what we have said, but this is a great opportunity for Erik.”

Edman had top playing career

Edman, who made 57 appearances for his country, won the league championship twice and has three Swedish Cup titles to his name from his time with Helsinborgs IF.

The 46-year-old former defender also played for Spurs, Torino, Rennes and Wigan during his career.

Edman has worked as commentator for Swedish television since retiring and as a scout for his former club Helsinborgs while at Hittarps.

He was linked with a move to Swedish top-flight outfit Hammarby as chief scout in November.

Hittarps’ three-year spell in Division 2 ended last season with relegation after they finished bottom of the league.

The club’s new campaign in Division 3 Southwest Gotaland, started on Sunday with a 2-0 defeat at Tolo IF.