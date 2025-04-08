What new Aberdeen scout Erik Edman – Sweden international and ex-Premier League player – said about boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What new Aberdeen scout Erik Edman – Sweden international and ex-Premier League player – said about boss Jimmy Thelin

Former Sweden international defender Erik Edman, who played for Tottenham, is set to join Jimmy Thelin’s scouting team at Aberdeen - and has previously spoken about the Dons manager.

By Sean Wallace
Bulgaria's Dimiter Berbatov (l) fights for the Ball with Sweden's Erik Edman (r) during the FIFA World Cup Group 8 Qualification match in Sofia in March 2005. Image: Shuttestock
Former Sweden international Erik Edman has hailed Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin for his ability to source, develop and sell players.

Capped 57 times by Sweden, former Tottenham Hotspur defender Edman is set to join Thelin’s scouting team.

Edman is currently head coach of Swedish lower league Hittarps and is a scout for  Helsingborgs.

The 46-year-old has previously worked as a sporting director at Swedish second-tier club Landskrona.

Miroslav Klose of Germany battles for possession with Petter Hansson (l) and Erik Edman of Sweden at the 2006 World Cup. Image: Shutterstock
Hittarps club manager Fredrik Dupont has confirmed to Swedish media Edman will be leaving the club to take up a new role at Pittodrie as part of Thelin’s staff.

Thelin has further expanded his scouting network as he bids to strengthen the squad in the summer transfer window alongside head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida.

Edman has played in two World Cups

Former left-back Edman, who also works as a football pundit on Swedish television, will continue to work with Hittarps until the summer.

It is understood there had been interest from other clubs in securing Edman’s services as a scout.

During his playing career, Edman played in two World Cup finals (2002, 2006) and Euro 2004.

Erik Edman, right, in action for Sweden against Jon Dahl Tomasson of Denmark in 2007. Image: Shutterstock
He is well aware of Thelin’s impressive track record during his time as manager of Elfsborg in the Swedish top-flight.

Thelin twice led Elfsborg to runners-up finishes in the Allsvenskan, most recently in the season before he moved to Aberdeen.

Edman recently told his former club Tottenham’s official website: “The man who really developed Elfsborg into the team we see today is Jimmy Thelin, who is now the head coach of Aberdeen.

“He laid down the foundations and turned things around to create a positive future there – selling players and developing players.

“He did an amazing job.”

Edman was born and raised in the same city in the south of Sweden as Aberdeen gaffer Thelin.

They were both born in Jonkoping in 1979, with Thelin six months older.

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran
The new Dons scout’s playing career began and ended at Helsingborgs IF.

He won two league titles with Helsingborgs and three Swedish Cups.

Sensational goal against Liverpool

He had spells at Torino (Italy), Karlsruher (Germany), AIK (Sweden) and Heerenveen (Netherlands), before signing for Tottenham in 2004.

During the 2004/05 season, Edman made 34 appearances for Spurs.

He is best remembered during his time at Tottenham for a stunning 41- yard goal against Liverpool at Anfield in April 2005.

On that goal, Edman said: “To have scored at Anfield adds to the significance of that goal.

“I can’t really remember what went through my head before I hit the shot.

“I think Robbie (Keane) was screaming for the ball as I received it from a corner.

“But I decided to take the shot and it flew into the back of the net, so Robbie was happy then anyway!”

In August 2006, Edman signed with French club Rennes on a three-year deal.

He would then sign with Wigan Athletic for £500,000 in 2008, where he spent two years.

Erik Edman in action for Sweden in 2007. Image: Shutterstock
Edman returned to Helsingborgs in 2010, where he played out the final three years of his career.

Major tournaments with Sweden

At international level, Edman played in all three of Sweden’s group games at Euro 2004.

Sweden reached the quarter-finals where they lost out to Netherlands in a penalty shoot-out.

At the 2006 World Cup, he featured in the group games as Sweden finished second behind England to qualify for the knock-out phase.

Edman started the 2-2 group draw with England, where Celtic legend Henrik Larsson scoring a 90th-minute leveller.

In the last-16, Edman also started in a 2-0 loss to Germany.

 

