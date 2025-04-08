Jeppe Okkels and Oday Dabbagh contract update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists he and his recruitment team already “have a good idea” about the future of Jeppe Okkels and Oday Dabbagh.

Winger Okkels and striker Dabbagh were both secured on loan in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

Aberdeen have the option to buy Okkels from Preston North End and Dabbagh from Belgian top flight club Charleroi.

It is understood Preston value Okkels, who has two years left on his contract with the English Championship club, at around £1million.

Palestine international Dabbagh is contracted to Charleroi until summer 2026.

Thelin previously managed Okkels for three-and-a-half years at Swedish Allsvenskan club Elfsborg.

Thelin on option to buy for loanees

Palestine’s all-time leading goal-scorer Dabbagh has netted three times for the Dons since a transfer deadline day swoop.

Asked about the option to buy Okkels and Dabbagh, the Dons boss said: “I think we have a good idea inside the club.

“We have good cooperation between all the departments.

“The recruitment department and the coaching staff and everybody who’s involved in these processes.

“So we have meetings now more or less every week to try to be prepared for the summer.

“But let’s see what happens.”

The future of Okkels and Dabbagh are not the only decisions facing Thelin in the summer transfer window.

Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet’s loan from Millwall also expires at the end of the season.

Aberdeen boss Thelin recently confirmed he would be open to exploring the possibility of buying Nisbet in the summer.

Dons boss ‘building for next season’

However finances could be a barrier to any potential permanent deal.

It is understood the English Championship club will look to recoup a seven figure sum having signed the striker from Hibs for £2m in 2023.

Thelin is working closely with head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida in preparation for the summer transfer window.

Ideally the Pittodrie gaffer prefers to plan two transfer windows ahead.

Thelin said: “I know with my experience, you can have some directions, but then it’s an open market.

“Let’s see what we can build for the next season.

“But right now my focus is most on the last games and finishing this season really well.”

Aberdeen’s hierarchy have made a transfer kitty available to Thelin in each his two transfer windows.

In the summer window Thelin secured six permanent signings and the loan capture of Nisbet from Millwall.

Aberdeen board back boss Thelin

Aberdeen would later extend the initial one year contract for former Manchester City midfielder Ante Palaversa to summer 2027.

The Pittodrie’ hierarchy also bankrolled an £860,000 swoop to sign winger Topi Keskinen from Finnish top-flight side HJK Helsinki.

The 22-year-old, who has penned a four-year contract, is one of the most expensive signings ever made by Aberdeen.

Only the £1million paid by Aberdeen to sign Paul Bernard from Oldham in 1995 exceeds the figure for Keskinen.

HJK Helsinki have a sell-on clause inserted into Keskinen’s deal.

In the January transfer window the Dons board also splashed out more than £1m to bolster the defence.

Full-back Jensen was secured from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna for £545,000.

That deal could rise to £839,000 (€1million) with add-ons, if certain milestones are met by the versatile defender.

Latvian international defender Kristers Tobers was also signed for £600,000 in January from Swiss club Grasshoppers.

Loan striker Nisbet’s scoring form

Aberdeen will have to splash the cash again in the summer if they are to sign Scotland international striker Nisbet.

Nisbet has scored 12 goals for the Dons this season.

The in-form 28-year-old has netted five goals in the last five games.

On Nisbet’s recent scoring streak, Thelin said: “Of course we are so happy for the individual performances.

“However every player needs their teammates if they are to perform well.

“That’s why it’s a team sport.

“You have individual qualities.

“However, it also comes down to players who set up the chances with their passing and assists.

“And making runs for each other for someone else to score.

“It is also about how we defend together because Kevin has also contributed in the way we win the ball back and can create more transitions.”