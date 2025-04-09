Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa assesses impact of January transfer window signings

Midfielder Ante Palaversa insists boss Jimmy Thelin’s January transfer window signings have reignited Aberdeen’s bid to finish third.

The Pittodrie board bankrolled Thelin’s push to strengthen the squad in the winter window in a bid to end a dramatic crash in form.

Amid a damaging Premiership winless run that would eventually extend to 14 games Thelin secured six new signings – three permanent and three loans.

More than £1million was splashed out to rebuild the defence with centre-back Kristers Tobers (£600,000) and full-back Alexander Jensen (£545,000) signed on long-term contracts.

Centre-back Mats Knoester was also secured on a permanent contract having become a free agent following his exit from Hungarian club Ferencvaros.

Thelin also secured loan deals for striker Oday Dabbagh (Charleroi, Belgium) and winger Jeppe Okkels (Preston North End).

Aberdeen have a right to buy option for both Palestine international Dabbagh and Okkels.

Resurgence in form since January window closed

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Alfie Dorrington also arrived in the winter window on loan until the end of the season.

Since the January window closed Aberdeen have lost only once in nine games in all competitions, away to Premiership leaders Celtic.

That revival in form has reignited the bid to finish third in the Premiership and secured a Scottish Cup semi-final slot against Hearts.

Palaversa said: “The players who came in during the January window have made a very, very big impact.

“They have helped us a lot, we can all see that.

“I am really, really happy with the guys.

“We are in a good way now after a time when it was a little bit difficult when we were dropping points earlier in the season.”

Further key business during the January window by Aberdeen was securing Palaversa on an extended contract.

The Dons signed the Croatian from French club Troyes last summer initially on a one-year deal, but with the option to extend by two-years.

Palaversa vows to high higher levels

That option was triggered during the winter window with Palaversa, once a £7m signing for Manchester City, now contracted to the Dons until summer 2027.

Palaversa has impressed in the recent back-to-back wins against Ross County (1-0) and Motherwell (4-1).

The midfielder insists his best has yet to come.

The 25-year-old said: “The new contract was a decision I made because as soon as I arrived here I felt welcome.

“I think I have progressed very well from the start of the season but there are some things I can do better.

“There is a lot of space and things to improve in the future.

“That’s in my head so I am just thinking about it.”

In recent games Palaversa has excelled in a midfield two alongside Leighton Clarkson in Thelin’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

That midfield partnership had been primarily occupied by Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen this season.

Competition to start in midfield

However Shinnie has played at left-back in the previous two games and Heltne Nilsen is sidelined due to an eye injury.

Palaversa said: “It’s always good to have that competition.

“Other players push you to be a better player every day.

“I learn from Graeme and Sivert every day.”

Reignited by the January transfer window additions, Aberdeen are in a battle to finish third in the Premiership and secure European qualification.

Thelin’s side are currently one point behind third-placed Hibs, with six games remaining.

Aberdeen host Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday in a noon kick-off in the final game before the Premiership split.

European qualification target

It is an opportunity to pile pressure on Hibs by leapfrogging the Easter Road club into third less than an hour before the Edinburgh club kick-off.

Hibs face Dundee at home at 2.30pm on Sunday.

Palaversa said: “Every game between now and the end of the season is very important as all the teams really need points.

“There will be tough games coming up but all our focus is on ourselves and what we can do.

“Achieving third place is very important for us as our main goal is to have a spot in Europe next season.

“We will push as hard as we can and will have to be at our very best in the league to get that.”