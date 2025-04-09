Who will Aberdeen hope are the final team to make the top six?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Who will Aberdeen hope are the final team to make the top six?

Hearts, St Mirren and Motherwell are vying for the final spot in the Premiership's top six.

Aberdeen's Jack Milne tackles Hearts' Kenneth Vargas during the 1-1 draw in December. Image: SNS.
By Danny Law

Three teams head into the final round of Scottish Premiership fixtures before the split with a chance of making the top six.

Hearts are in the driving seat and sit in sixth spot – one point ahead of the other two contenders, St Mirren and Motherwell.

The Jambos head to Motherwell this Saturday, while St Mirren host Ross County.

Hearts hold their destiny in their own hands as they know a win will guarantee a top six berth.

St Mirren, who boast superior goal difference to Motherwell, could leapfrog Hearts if they defeat Ross County and the Jambos fail to win.

Motherwell will need to beat Hearts to stand a chance and hope St Mirren drop points against the Staggies.

But which of the teams would Aberdeen prefer to end up in sixth spot come 5pm on Saturday?

The battle for the top six in the Scottish Premiership is going to the wire. Image: SPFL.

Dons facing three away games from final five fixtures

From the four other teams who are already guaranteed a place in the top six, the Dons can expect two home games and two away games.

Jimmy Thelin’s side can expect to face leaders Celtic at Pittodrie when they meet for a fourth time this season having already played twice in Glasgow.

Aberdeen should also get a home match against their rivals for third place Hibernian as they have already played at Easter Road twice this season.

The Reds have had two home matches against Rangers and Dundee United, so should be handed away trips to Ibrox and Tannadice when the top six fixtures are confirmed.

Graeme Shinnie (4) of Aberdeen fights for possession in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Will the Dons be taking on St Mirren in the top six? Image: SNS.

But whoever finishes sixth out of Hearts, St Mirren and Motherwell the Dons are likely to face another away day.

That is because Aberdeen have already played two home matches against all three of the teams vying for sixth place.

There is an argument  the Dons may prefer to take on Hearts out of the possible three contenders.

They are unbeaten in the league against Hearts this season with a 3-2 win at Pittodrie in October followed by a 1-1 draw at Tynecastle in December and a 0-0 stalemate in Aberdeen in January.

The Red Army will hope that unbeaten streak continues when the sides meet at Hampden in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup a week on Saturday.

While the Dons took a point at Tynecastle, they lost both of their away league matches at St Mirren and Motherwell.

Saints could be the team to avoid

Stephen Robinson’s Buddies are maybe the team to avoid for the Dons.

They have taken only three of a possible nine points from the three meetings with a 3-1 home win in August followed by a 2-1 loss in Paisley in November and a painful 3-0 home defeat in January.

The Dons have performed well at home against Motherwell this term with a 2-1 win in September and a 4-1 victory last month.

Sandwiched in between was a 2-0 loss at Fir Park in January on a day when Slobodan Rubezic saw red.

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic is shown a red card by referee Nick Walsh following a confrontation with Motherwell's Tony Watt. Image: SNS
The recent success against the Steelmen may make them the likely preference for many Aberdeen fans.

Hearts have hit good form since the turn of the year with their only three defeats in 2025 coming against the league’s top three of Celtic, Rangers and Hibernian before Sunday’s surprise 1-0 loss against Dundee United which has put their top six slot in doubt.

The Dons certainly wouldn’t be disappointed if the Jambos end the season in the bottom six, while another trip to Paisley is possily best avoided.

The last time Aberdeen won a league game there was in December 2018 when Stevie May and Sam Cosgrove were on target in a 2-1 win.

With Hearts the strongest of the three contenders and Aberdeen’s poor record at St Mirren Park, it could be a boost for the Dons if Motherwell manage to defy the odds and pip the Jambos and the Buddies to the final top six spot on Saturday.

