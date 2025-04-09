Boss Jimmy Thelin reveals player guidelines to build ‘unpredictable’ Aberdeen

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin revealed his long-term target is to build a team who are completely unpredictable.

Thelin wants to leave opponents constantly second-guessing on how the Dons will approach a game – and attack during it.

Pittodrie gaffer Thelin prefers to utilise a 4-2-3-1 formation, but reckons there is huge scope to inject uncertainty for opposition teams within the framework.

The Swede also says he has set out specific deadlines to his squad on how to bring the kinds of unpredictability and intensity he demands.

Thelin will look to see this delivered against Rangers in the Premiership clash at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Thelin’s guidelines to Aberdeen players

Aberdeen will bid to secure back-to-back wins at Pittodrie against Rangers for the first time since February 2006 when Jimmy Calderwood was boss.

He said: “We want to be unpredictable.

“When there is a consistency in performance and no drop, then you can become more unpredictable.

“To have an unpredictability with our attack, so teams do not know our flow.

“We have guidelines of where we want to be intense as we aim to arrive with more players in our opponents’ box.

“We are also clear on how we will press the opponent.”

The Reds are in the battle to finish third in the Premiership and secure European qualification.

A third-placed finish could bring a second qualifying round berth for the UEFA Europa League.

Thelin has also led the Pittodrie club to the Scottish Cup semi-final, where they will face Hearts on April 19.

Having inherited a team who finished in the bottom six last season, Thelin has rebuilt the squad across two transfer windows.

He signed six players on permanent contracts in the summer window, with striker Kevin Nisbet also arriving on loan from Millwall.

Direction to signings ‘is clear’

In the January window, Thelin further bolstered his squad with three permanent signings and three loan deals.

Aberdeen have an option-to-buy on loanees Oday Dabbagh (Charlerois) and Jeppe Okkels (Preston North End).

Thelin says the new signings have to embrace the guidelines laid down for the style of play he wants.

He said: “In some parts you adapt a little bit to the players you have.

“However, the players have to adapt more to me and my staff.

“The guidelines and the direction is clear for everyone in: ‘This is how we attack, and this is how we defend’.

“That is what the future is for us – it is what we are pushing and aiming for.

“That’s what they need to be tactical and disciplined in the fundamentals of our game model.”

The unpredictably Thelin targets can also be delivered via the position of certain players.

Versatility can bring unpredictability

January signing Alexander Jensen can play both sides at full-back, centre-back and also in midfield.

Signed from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna for £545,000 Jensen has played at right-back since arriving at Pittodrie.

Midfielder Graeme Shinnie has been utilised at left-back in the recent wins against Ross County (1-0) and Motherwell (4-1).

Shinnie has even been utilised in the No.10 role under Thelin this season.

Played in a defensive midfield role in recent games, Leighton Clarkson has also been used as a No.10.

Thelin said: “Players can do more than one position.

“They can play as a full-back or more inside the pitch – for example, like Alexander Jensen. Jensen can play in different positions.”