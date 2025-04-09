Boss Jimmy Thelin reveals player guidelines to build ‘unpredictable’ Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Boss Jimmy Thelin reveals player guidelines to build ‘unpredictable’ Aberdeen

Aberdeen manager Thelin lifted the lid on the characteristic he wants his squad to develop to help the bid to bring success to Pittodrie.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touchline during the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touchline during the 1-0 win against Ross County.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin revealed his long-term target is to build a team who are completely unpredictable.

Thelin wants to leave opponents constantly second-guessing on how the Dons will approach a game – and attack during it.

Pittodrie gaffer Thelin prefers to utilise a 4-2-3-1 formation, but reckons there is huge scope to inject uncertainty for opposition teams within the framework.

The Swede also says he has set out specific deadlines to his squad on how to bring the kinds of unpredictability and intensity he demands.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touch line during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin will strengthen his squad further in the summer transfer market. Image: SNS.

Thelin will look to see this delivered against Rangers in the Premiership clash at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Thelin’s guidelines to Aberdeen players

Aberdeen will bid to secure back-to-back wins at Pittodrie against Rangers for the first time since February 2006 when Jimmy Calderwood was boss.

He said: “We want to be unpredictable.

“When there is a consistency in performance and no drop, then you can become more unpredictable.

“To have an unpredictability with our attack, so teams do not know our flow.

“We have guidelines of where we want to be intense as we aim to arrive with more players in our opponents’ box.

“We are also clear on how we will press the opponent.”

The Reds are in the battle to finish third in the Premiership and secure European qualification.

A third-placed finish could bring a second qualifying round berth for the UEFA Europa League. 

Thelin has also led the Pittodrie club to the Scottish Cup semi-final, where they will face Hearts on April 19.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall.<br />Image: SNS.

Having inherited a team who finished in the bottom six last season, Thelin has rebuilt the squad across two transfer windows.

He signed six players on permanent contracts in the summer window, with striker Kevin Nisbet also arriving on loan from Millwall.

Direction to signings ‘is clear’

In the January window, Thelin further bolstered his squad with three permanent signings and three loan deals.

Aberdeen have an option-to-buy on loanees Oday Dabbagh (Charlerois) and Jeppe Okkels (Preston North End).

Thelin says the new signings have to embrace the guidelines laid down for the style of play he wants.

He said: “In some parts you adapt a little bit to the players you have.

“However, the players have to adapt more to me and my staff.

“The guidelines and the direction is clear for everyone in: ‘This is how we attack, and this is how we defend’.

“That is what the future is for us – it is what we are pushing and aiming for.

“That’s what they need to be tactical and disciplined in the fundamentals of our game model.”

The unpredictably Thelin targets can also be delivered via the position of certain players.

Versatility can bring unpredictability

January signing Alexander Jensen can play both sides at full-back, centre-back and also in midfield.

Signed from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna for £545,000 Jensen has played at right-back since arriving at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen full-back Alexander Jensen during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen full-back Alexander Jensen during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Midfielder Graeme Shinnie has been utilised at left-back in the recent wins against Ross County (1-0) and Motherwell (4-1).

Shinnie has even been utilised in the No.10 role under Thelin this season.

Played in a defensive midfield role in recent games, Leighton Clarkson has also been used as a No.10.

Thelin said: “Players can do more than one position.

“They can play as a full-back or more inside the pitch – for example, like Alexander Jensen. Jensen can play in different positions.”

Conversation