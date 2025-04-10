Aberdeen defender Mats Knoester pinpoints ex team-mate as Rangers’ dangerman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Mats Knoester pinpoints ex team-mate as Rangers’ dangerman

January transfer window signing Knoester will come face to face with two former team-mates when Aberdeen play Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen defender Mats Knoester at Cormack Park
Aberdeen defender Mats Knoester at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Aberdeen defender Mats Knoester aims to make it an unhappy reunion for former team-mate Cyriel Dessers  when Rangers come to Pittodrie.

Knoester played alongside Rangers striker Dessers at Dutch club Heracles during the 2019-20 campaign.

Nigerian international striker Dessers finished joint top goal-scorer in the Dutch top flight that season to earn a move from Heracles to Belgian side Genk.

Dessers has netted more than 20 goals for Rangers in all competitions this season.

The Dons will bid to win back-to-back league games against Rangers at Pittodrie for the first time since February 2006.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates with Graeme Shinnie as he scores to make it 2-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates with Graeme Shinnie as he scores to make it 2-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS

January signing Knoester reckons nullifying the threat of Dessers will be key to the bid to overcome the Ibrox club.

Knoester will also come up against another former team-mate on Sunday, Rangers defender Robin Pröpper who he also played alongside at Heracles.

The need to nullify Dessers’ threat

Knoester was not at Pittodrie when Aberdeen won 2-1 against Rangers in the Granite City on October 30 last year.

Bolstered by a January transfer window signing spree by boss Jimmy Thelin the Dons have rediscovered their form to reignite the bid to finish third.

Ross County's Jordan White, left, and Aberdeen's Mats Knoester. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County's Jordan White, left, and Aberdeen's Mats Knoester. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen have won their last two league matches having bounced back from a 14 game Premiership winless run during winter.

Knoester aims to maintain that winning momentum when he lines up against his former team-mates.

He said: “I played with Cyriel and Robin at Heracles

“I know Cyriel very well as we had the one season together.

“He is obviously a good striker.

“In the Netherlands Cyriel later went on to do very well at Feyenoord and played in the Europa Conference League final (1-0 loss to Roma, 2022).

“I know Cyriel is a good player and we will need to try and keep him and Rangers quiet.

“I also played against (Vaclav) Cerny when I was in the youth game.

“He was at Ajax and I was at Feyenoord, so I know quite a few of the Rangers players.

“Playing against another big team will be great.”

Centre-back Knoester began his career with Feyenoord moving to another Dutch club, Heracles.

He joined Ferencvaros in 2022 where he would go on to win the Hungarian title in his first season at the club.

Aberdeen's Mats Knoester (L) and Ross County's Jordan White in action during a Premiership match in Dingwall. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Mats Knoester (L) and Ross County's Jordan White in action during a Premiership match in Dingwall. Image: SNS

Knoester spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Aarhus in Denmark where he played in a Danish Cup final loss to Silkeborg.

Advice from former Dons loan star

The 26-year-old joined Aberdeen on the winter window deadline day after leaving Ferencvaros.

He turned his back on a lucrative move to a club in Europe in favour of signing on at Aberdeen.

Aberdeen head coach Jimmy Thelin with Mats Knoester after the Scottish Cup win over Dunfermline Athletic. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen head coach Jimmy Thelin with Mats Knoester. Image: SNS.

Former Aberdeen loanee Stefan Gartenmann, now at Ferencvaros, helped persuade him to sign on at Pittodrie.

Knoester said: “Everything Stefan said to me about Aberdeen has been right.

“He is doing very well at Ferencvaros and that is good to see.

“We still speak but time goes fast as he’s busy and I’m busy.

“However, once in a while we post something and we speak to each other.”

Knoester was one of six new additions secured by manager Jimmy Thelin during the January transfer window.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy outlaid more than £1million to strengthen the defence.

Form revival since transfer window

Latvian international centre-back Kristers Tobers was signed from Swiss club Grasshoppers for £600,000.

Right-back Alexander Jensen was secured for £545,000 from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna.

Defender Mats Knoester at Cormack Park after signing for Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Defender Mats Knoester at Cormack Park after signing for Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Loan deals until the end of the season were also secured for Oday Dabbagh (Charleroi), Jeppe Okkels (Preston North End) and Alfie Dorrington (Tottenham Hotspur).

Aberdeen were in the midst of a damaging Premiership slump during the winter transfer window that would stretch to 14 games without a victory.

Since the winter window closed Aberdeen have lost only once in nine games in all competitions.

The Reds are only one point behind third-placed Hibs and are in the Scottish Cup semi-final where they will face Hearts on April 19.

Knoester said: “It’s difficult for me to speak about what happened earlier in the season because I only arrived in the January window.

“But I do feel very good here.

“Also, the others who came in about that same time are doing very well.

“The recent results are showing that and it’s always nice to be part of a positive situation.”

