Aberdeen FC QUIZ: Can you name every Aberdeen FC manager since 1903? Test your knowledge on the Dons by taking our quiz on the club's managers through the years. By Danny Law April 11 2025, 11:45 am Pittodrie Stadium. How well do you know your Aberdeen FC history? From the hugely successful to those who have struggled in the Aberdeen dugout, there have been plenty of big names who have been tasked with leading the Dons to glory. Some have managed to bring success to the club, others have wilted under the pressure – but how many can you remember? Can you name every permanent Aberdeen FC manager, including co-managers, in under 10 minutes?
