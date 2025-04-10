Exclusive: Aberdeen should launch a bid to buy Kevin Nisbet, says Rangers legend Ally McCoist

Aberdeen should launch a summer transfer window bid to buy Kevin Nisbet as the striker can score 20 goals a season, according to Rangers legend Ally McCoist.

Scotland international Nisbet is on a season-long loan from Championship Millwall.

The in-form loanee has scored five goals in the last five games to take his tally for the season to 12 goals.

Nisbet, contracted to the English Championship club until summer 2026, is set to lead the Dons attack against Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday.

McCoist said: “Aberdeen should definitely move to sign Nisbet.

“Aberdeen should do everything they can to get him up the road permanently.

“If you’ve got a centre forward in your team who can guarantee 15 or 20 goals a season that’s half the battle.

“So if I’m in the Aberdeen camp I’d be looking to make that deal permanent, without a doubt.

“Nisbet is a centre forward who will always get you goals.

“And particularly in a more attacking side like Aberdeen, he’ll get 20 a season easy if at the club permanently.”

The finances involved could make securing Nisbet on a permanent deal problematic.

Aberdeen are not currently covering all of the striker’s wages.

Permanent replacement for Miovski

It is also understood Millwall would also aim to recoup a seven figure fee – having paid £2m to land Nisbet from Hibs in summer 2023.

Recently Millwall manager Alex Neil confirmed Nisbet will be given the chance to earn a first team slot when returning to The Den in the summer.

Millwall director of football Steve Gallen was at Pittodrie to watch Nisbet in action in the recent 4-1 win against Motherwell.

Nisbet scored twice including a superb 30-yard rocket.

McCoist reckons replacing Bojan Miovski with a permanent signing was always going to be problematic following his transfer last summer.

Miovski netted 26 goals in the 2023-24 season before being sold to Spanish La Liga club Girona.

North Macedonian international Miovski’s move to La Liga could ultimately land Aberdeen up to £9m with add-ons and a sell-on clause.

With Nisbet now hitting scoring form McCoist reckons the 28-year-old could be the long term answer to filling the Miovski scoring void.

McCoist said: “Miovski was a tough act to follow because he was a striker comparable with the ones at Celtic and Rangers.

“That’s how good I think he is.

“However, Nisbet is different to Miovski.

“What I like about Nisbet is he is an intelligent player and positions himself well for a finish.”

Aberdeen will bid to secure back-to-back wins over Rangers at Pittodrie for the first time since 2006.

The fixture is pivotal to the Dons’ bid to finish third in the Premiership.

Aberdeen – Rangers ‘flick of a coin’

Third-placed Hibs are currently one point ahead of Aberdeen with six league games remaining.

McCoist said: “The Aberdeen-Rangers game is the flick of a coin.

“These games are as competitive as any in the country.

“Jimmy Thelin will not need to get his Aberdeen players up for it as the place will be absolutely jumping.

“It’s a funny one because no doubt about it, Celtic will win the league.

“However, I can guarantee Rangers will still have the same passion for the game on Sunday.

“And it’s a big game for Aberdeen as they are still fighting for third place.”

Former Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron is set to feature for Rangers at Pittodrie.

Barron, 22, signed with the Ibrox club last summer on a four-year-deal when his Aberdeen contract expired.

Barron’s time at Ibrox assessed

Aberdeen’s bid to receive development compensation for youth academy graduate Barron went to an SPFL independent compensation tribunal.

The Ibrox club are understood to have offered the Dons around £500,000 for the player last summer, which was rejected.

The outcome of the tribunal was to reward the Dons a guaranteed £639,920.

There will also be an additional £250,000 of conditional performance-based payments plus a sell-on allowing the Dons to benefit from any future transfer.

McCoist said: “As poor as Rangers have been domestically, and they have been, there are only four players who would get pass-marks for the season.

“Barron would be one of them along with Raskin, Cerny and Souttar when he is fit.

“Barron has done alright – you know what you are getting with him.

“In some games Barron has been excellent with Raskin as they work well to close down to win possession.

“Barron never hides and his attitude is great as he always makes himself available and puts himself about.”

Ally McCoist was talking with the Press and Journal on behalf of talkSPORT.BET