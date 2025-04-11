Joe Harper: Why Aberdeen need a team of Graeme Shinnies against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Why Aberdeen need a team of Graeme Shinnies against Rangers

Aberdeen will bid to secure back-to-back wins against Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday for the first time since 2006.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris (R) celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Rangers at Pittodrie with Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS
By Joe Harper

Every Aberdeen player must show the same commitment, drive and fight as captain Graeme Shinnie when facing Rangers.

Inspirational captain Shinnie encapsulates the passion Aberdeen supporters feel for the club.

The Red Army sing “he’s one of our own” in honour of Shinnie because they recognise he has the same love for the club and desire to see Aberdeen secure success.

Pittodrie will be rocking as the Dons supporters unite behind the team on Sunday.

The Reds are bidding to secure back-to-back wins against Rangers at Pittodrie for the first time since 2006.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie slides on his knees, holding his fingers to his ears, in celebration of scoring in the 2-2 draw against Celtic at Parkhead.
Aberdeen supporters created a phenomenal atmosphere in the 2-1 win against Rangers at Pittodrie on October 30.

They raised the roof and the unity and connection between the fans and players was a fuel that fired Aberdeen to a win.

Inspirational captain Shinnie

The Red Army will yet again bring that passion and Shinnie will do the same, there is absolutely no doubt about that.

It is down to every other Dons player to take their inspiration from their skipper and display the same fight and passion.

Shinnie represents everything you want in a captain in terms of character and drive.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrating a goal
On top of that he is also a quality player and has excelled in recent games since dropping back into the left-back role.

Shinnie always gives 100% and leaves it all on the pitch.

He knows what it takes to play for Aberdeen and also that it is an honour.

Aberdeen players don’t need to look far for inspiration as it is there in the training ground every day, in the dressing room and in games from Shinnie.

Aberdeen can beat Rangers again

I have no doubt the club captain will go into this game with only one thought – securing a win to boost the bid to finish third in the Premiership.

That has to be the outlook because if you try to hold on for a draw it invariably ends in defeat.

Aberdeen must take to the pitch at Pittodrie on Sunday with fire in their bellies and the over-riding belief that they can get a win.

The Dons also have to take inspiration from the previous clash against Rangers at Pittodrie when they won 2-1.

It was a scoreline that was flattering to Rangers as Aberdeen battered the Ibrox club, especially in a breathtaking first half.

Aberdeen are more than capable of dumping Rangers at Ibrox again.

Pile the pressure on rivals Hibs

After a shocking slump in form over winter there are green shoots of recovery at Aberdeen.

The Reds have only lost once, to Celtic, in nine games since the winter transfer window closed.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Rangers. Image: SNS
If Jimmy Thelin’s Dons beat Rangers in the Granite City for the second time this season it will send a resounding message that they are back on track.

It will also pile the heat on Hibs in the race to finish third.

Aberdeen are only one point behind third-placed Hibs, who face Dundee in a later kick-off on Sunday.

With only six Premiership games remaining this season the race for third could go right down to the wire.

In such a battle the characteristics embodied by Shinnie will be key – but every Aberdeen player must stand up and show them.

 

