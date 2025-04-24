Gallery: Aberdeen supporters in the 1990s – including the eight-week-old baby who cheered on the Dons against Torino in Italy

The 1990s were a bit of a rollercoaster for the Aberdeen support.
It started in great style with a Brian Irvine penalty delivering Scottish Cup joy against Celtic in 1990 and an open-top bus parade through the centre of Aberdeen.
More cup success was to follow in 1995 when goals from Billy Dodds and Duncan Shearer gave the Dons a 2-0 win in the Scottish League Cup final.
There were tough times too with the Reds narrowly avoiding relegation by defeating Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish Premier Division relegation play-off.
We have had a look through our archives for images of Aberdeen supporters during the 1990s.
Can you spot anyone you know?
Aberdeen FC’s youngest fan
Nervy times against Dunfermline
