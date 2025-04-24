Gallery: Aberdeen supporters in the 1990s – including the eight-week-old baby who cheered on the Dons against Torino in Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gallery: Aberdeen supporters in the 1990s – including the eight-week-old baby who cheered on the Dons against Torino in Italy

We have dug into our archives to find some of the best images of Aberdeen fans from throughout the 1990s.

Some of the Red Army leaving Aberdeen for the bus trip to Turin for the European Cup-Winners' Cup first leg against Torino. Image: DC Thomson.
Some of the Red Army leaving Aberdeen for the bus trip to Turin for the European Cup-Winners' Cup first leg against Torino. Image: DC Thomson.
By Danny Law

The 1990s were a bit of a rollercoaster for the Aberdeen support.

It started in great style with a Brian Irvine penalty delivering Scottish Cup joy against Celtic in 1990 and an open-top bus parade through the centre of Aberdeen.

More cup success was to follow in 1995 when goals from Billy Dodds and Duncan Shearer gave the Dons a 2-0 win in the Scottish League Cup final.

There were tough times too with the Reds narrowly avoiding relegation by defeating Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish Premier Division relegation play-off.

We have had a look through our archives for images of Aberdeen supporters during the 1990s.

Can you spot anyone you know?

The open-top bus parade down Union Street to celebrate Aberdeen winning the Scottish Cup in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen fans queuing for tickets for a cup tie against Hearts in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.
The Aberdeen bus makes it way down Union Street surrounded by a sea of fans in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.
Union Street is thronged by jubilant supporters as they welcome the Hampden heroes home. Image: DC Thomson.
The Dyce Dutch fan club salute their heroes at the 1990 victory parade. Image: DC Thomson.
Launching the new Dons Youngstars Club for the younger supporter at Pittodrie in 1990 were (centre) first of the new ‘signings’ ten-year-old Dons fan Claire Fraser, flanked by (left to right) Theo Snelders, Jon McLeish (9) and his famous dad Alex, Willie Miller, Calum Bett (8) with dad Jim, Hans Gillhaus and Willie’s son Mark Miller (6).
A section of the 3,200 Aberdeen fans who were at Ibrox for the end of season showdown with Rangers, which ended in a 2-0 defeat. Image: DC Thomson.
Some of the Aberdeen support before they left for the Premier Division decider against Rangers. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen FC supporters in the Merkland Stand in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.
Justin Moir and Amanda Brown model the latest AFC gear available at the Dons Club Shop on the ground floor of Crombie Sports, Bridge Street, Aberdeen. The hat modelled in the picture was on sale for £3.99 and the scarf £2.99. Justin’s training jacket is £39.99 and £51.99, and Amanda’s rain jacket was £34.50 and £40.50. Image: DC Thomson.
A group of pupils from Kittybrewster School prepare for their trip to Glasgow to cheer on the Dons in the Tennents Soccer Sixes in 1993. The group were joined by deputy head Mrs Aline Paterson and Chic McLelland, the SFA community development officer.

Aberdeen FC’s youngest fan

Wrapped in a Torino scarf after his midweek travels, young Connor Miller was pictured back at Pittodrie with mum Jane Matthew and dad Charlie Miller. The Torino match was the eight-week-old baby’s footballing debut and his mother, Jane Matthew, said he enjoyed it despite a five-day return bus trip to the Italian city.  “He was great at the game,” said Jane. “I had him in a sling and there were firecrackers and all that, but he wasn’t bothered.”
Some of the Red Army leaving Aberdeen for the bus trip to Turin for the European Cup-Winners’ Cup tie, including baby Connor Miller.
Dons fans – even eight-week-old Connor – gather at Pittodrie before boarding a bus for Turin where Aberdeen play Torino in a European Cup-Winners’ Cup second round first leg tie on Wednesday. With bus convener Charlie Miller (left) are Jane Matthew, her son Connor, Sharon Leiper, and Raymond Matthew (6).
These three young Dons fans are looking a-head to the Tennents Scottish Cup final in 1993 between Aberdeen and Rangers. The boys were wearing the souvenir cup final caps available to Evening Express readers.
Among the visitors at Pittodrie before a Premier League clash with Celtic was a 35-strong party from the Newton Stewart branch of the Association of Aberdeen FC Supporters’ Clubs.
Aberdeen FC supporters at Celtic Park for the Scottish Cup final with Rangers in 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen fans greet their team in the new £4.5million Richard Donald Stand before the game with Clydebank in 1993. Gavin Pearce (44) travelled from Peterhead for the Dons first home match of the season against Clydebank. He and his two sons were thrilled by the top floor view of the game. “The stand certainly lives up to all the hype,” he said. “We got a great view of the game and really enjoyed the atmosphere from the top.” Allan Stewart (31), from Portlethen, reckoned the new stand made Pittodrie one of the best stadiums in the country. “I’ve seen Aberdeen play all over the place and this is one of the best grounds ever. It’s world class,” he said. The general feeling was summed up by eight-year-old Stewart Duguid, from Victoria Road, Torry, who was there with his dad, Jack. “I felt like I was up in the clouds.”
Aberdeen fans returning from the Aberdeen v Torino European Cup Winners’ Cup match in 1993.
Geoff Hogg, sales assistant at Crombie Sports, Bridge Street, Aberdeen, pictured with some of old Dons strips. Desperate Dons fans were eager to get their hands on the side’s new kit but no date had been set for delivery of either the home or away strips to the Aberdeen FC shop at Crombie Sports. Shop director Catriona Young said: “We have had a lot of people asking about the strips, the away strip in particular has attracted a lot of interest. “That might be because it is going to be quite different but I can’t say any more about it.”
One fan in the Aberdeen end as Skonto Riga defeat on the Dons on away goals after a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie in the Uefa Cup in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Flying the flag… Dons fans Sarah McKenzie and Jennifer Morrice before setting off for Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup semi-final replay against Dundee United at Hampden Park in 1994.
Brian Irvine scores only goal of the match between St Johnstone and Aberdeen in 1994 to the delight of the Dons supporters behind the goal. Image: DC Thomson.
The Red Army celebrate after Billy Dodds opens the scoring against Dundee in the League Cup final in 1995. Image: DC Thomson.
An avid Dons fan gives the team some direction from the stands during the Scottish League Cup semi-final against Rangers in 1995. Aberdeen won the match 2-1.

Nervy times against Dunfermline

A group of Dons supporters during the Scottish Premier Division relegation play-off, second leg, played at East End Park between Aberdeen and Dunfermline Athletic. Aberdeen won the match 3-1. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen supporters celebrate after winning their second leg relegation play-off against Dunfermline Athletic. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen supporters celebrate after beating Dunfermline in 1995. Image: DC Thomson.
The Aberdeen fans celebrate. Image: DC Thomson.
The Dons supporters at Pittodrie in the first leg of the relegation play-off against Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson.
Some young Dons fans celebrate the win against Dunfermline at Pittodrie in 1995. Image: DC Thomson.
Some young fans at Pittodrie in 1995. Image: DC Thomson.
The Aberdeen fans celebrate a big victory against Dundee United at Pittodrie in 1995. Image DC Thomson.
A relieved Dons fan celebrates after a double strike from Billy Dodds gave Aberdeen renewed hope of Premier League survival. Cheered on by a 3,000 strong Red Army, the Dons earned a priceless 2-1 win at Tynecastle.
A section of the Dons supporters at the Scottish League Cup final, played at Hampden against Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Five friends from Glenrothes, Fife, cheer on the Dons at Rugby Park in 1996.  The Dons lost the match against Kilmarnock 3-0. Image: DC Thomson.
A section of the Dons supporters at the Scottish Cup semi-final against Heart of Midlothian in 1996.
Aberdeen FC supporters on the terraces in 1996. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen FC supporters on the terraces in 1996. Image: DC Thomson.
Some Aberdeen FC fans enjoying Pittodrie in 1996. Image: DC Thomson.
Some Dons supporters at Pittodrie in 1996. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen FC supporters enjoying the action in 1996. Image: DC Thomson.
The Dons fans taking in the action. Image: DC Thomson.
Dons supporters young and old enjoy their time at Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen supporters at Pittodrie in 1996. Image: DC Thomson.

Other galleries from the P&J Sport team you may enjoy: 

Conversation