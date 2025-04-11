Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hit by DOUBLE injury blow for Rangers clash

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed Dimitar Mitov and Kristers Tobers have both lost their battle to be fit to face Rangers.

Keeper Mitov has missed the previous two games having suffered a shoulder injury while on international duty with Bulgaria last month.

Latvian international centre-back Tobers, a £600,000 January transfer window signing, has been absent from the last three games due to a hamstring injury.

Last week Thelin indicated both Mitov and Tobers were on course to return to action in time to face Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday.

However, he has confirmed both are ruled out for a massive clash in Aberdeen’s bid to finish third in the Premiership.

And there could also be doubt over their availability for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts on April 19 as Thelin is assessing their fitness “week-by-week”.

He said: “That (Rangers game) was what we were aiming for but we still need more time with them.

“Dimi and Kristers are not going to be available for this game.

“We are going to need to take it week-by-week and day-by-day, but not on Sunday.”

Midfielder Heltne Nilsen also out

Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen is also ruled out of the Rangers game due to an eye injury suffered during a training session.

Heltne Nilsen has missed four games due to the injury.

On the Norwegian midfielder Thelin said: “He is still out and let’s see how long-term that will be.”