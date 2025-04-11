Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hit by DOUBLE injury blow for Rangers clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hit by DOUBLE injury blow for Rangers clash

Aberdeen manager Thelin set to miss key players for the Pittodrie showdown with Rangers on Sunday.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touchline. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed Dimitar Mitov and Kristers Tobers have both lost their battle to be fit to face Rangers.

Keeper Mitov has missed the previous two games having suffered a shoulder injury while on international duty with Bulgaria last month.

Latvian international centre-back Tobers, a £600,000 January transfer window signing, has been absent from the last three games due to a hamstring injury.

Last week Thelin indicated both Mitov and Tobers were on course to return to action in time to face Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov during a Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

However, he has confirmed both are ruled out for a massive clash in Aberdeen’s bid to finish third in the Premiership.

And there could also be doubt over their availability for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts on April 19 as Thelin is assessing their fitness “week-by-week”.

He said: “That (Rangers game) was what we were aiming for but we still need more time with them.

“Dimi and Kristers are not going to be available for this game.

“We are going to need to take it week-by-week and day-by-day, but not on Sunday.”

Midfielder Heltne Nilsen also out

Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen is also ruled out of the Rangers game due to an eye injury suffered during a training session.

Heltne Nilsen has missed four games due to the injury.

On the Norwegian midfielder Thelin said: “He is still out and let’s see how long-term that will be.”

