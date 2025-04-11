Rebuilt Aberdeen team understand enormity of Rangers fixture, says boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rebuilt Aberdeen team understand enormity of Rangers fixture, says boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen manager Thelin has rebuilt the squad over two transfer windows - but says his players understand the history, rivalry and importance of games against Rangers.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 Premiership win against Rangers.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 Premiership win against Rangers. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says his rebuilt squad all realise the enormity of playing Rangers at Pittodrie – and the need to win.

Thelin’s Dons will bid to secure back-to-back league wins against Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday for the first time since February 2006.

Manager Thelin has overhauled the squad across two transfer windows, but thinks all the new additions know the importance of facing Rangers.

The match is vital in Aberdeen’s fight to finish third in the Premiership and secure European qualification.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris (R) celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Rangers at Pittodrie with Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris (R) celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Rangers at Pittodrie with Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS

Aberdeen trail third-placed Hibs by just a single point.

Thelin says he will not need to deliver extra motivation to his players because the history, rivalry and enormity of the fixture is enough.

He said: “They all know what this game means for everyone.

“I don’t need to do something extra to get everybody focused. You can feel it.

“Everybody knows the history and it’s an important game.

“There is a strong competition between the two teams and it is game we aim to win.

“I think it’s good for football sometimes when you have some rivalry in the right way.

“You have to be in the right way, of course, but I think that’s good.”

Aberdeen will be without keeper Dimitar Mitov (shoulder), centre-back Kristers Tobers (hamstring) and midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen (eye).

Midfielder Jamie McGrath and centre-back Gavin Molloy are both out long-term due to shoulder injuries.

Thelin on importance of fixture

With only six Premiership games remaining this season, Thelin accepts there is little room for slips-ups in the race for third.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin gives the thumbs on the touch-line during the 2-1 win against Rangers at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin gives the thumbs up against Rangers. Image: SNS.

A third-placed finish could secure a second qualifying round place for the Uefa Europa League if Champions League-bound Celtic win the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen can secure that spot via third, or by winning the Scottish Cup – where they face Hearts in the semi-final on Saturday, April 19.

Thelin said: “There aren’t so many points to play for this season.

“So every game is so important now in what we want to achieve.

“Every game is like a cup game and the three points so important.

“We will analyse Rangers, their strengths and weaknesses, but the stability of our own performance has been key in recent games.

“The inconsistency when we weren’t winning games as we were too up and down in matches… I think we are more stable now.

“That is what we need to keep doing.”

Pittodrie was at its most raucous in years for the visit of Rangers earlier this season.

Key role of Aberdeen supporters

In a sell-out crowd, the Red Army helped drive Thelin’s side on to a memorable 2-1 win over Rangers on October 30 which continued a sensational unbeaten start to the season.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS.

Since that high, the Dons suffered the low of a 14-game winless league run during winter, but have since rediscovered their form.

Thelin believes the home support will again be key on Sunday.

He said: “The spirit of the supporters for these games is an important part of football

“At Pittodrie, our fans are so energetic and give us so much energy.

“You do all the preparations, and when the game is on, it is down to the players – they are competitive and love to play at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen vs Rangers.
A Tifo display at Pittodrie for the last Aberdeen v Rangers game – the biggest ever. Image: SNS.

“We have our game-plan, but still it is decisions from individuals and the collective that will help us to win.

“They will be ready for what will be an intense game.”

Different Rangers under Ferguson

There has been a change in Rangers’ management since Aberdeen won against the Ibrox club in the Granite City earlier in the season.

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson is interim manager following the dismissal of Philippe Clement in February.

Rangers will play at Pittodrie just three days after a tough Europa League quarter-final clash.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates with Graeme Shinnie as he scores to make it 2-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris celebrates with Graeme Shinnie as he scores to make it 2-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS

Down to 10 men for most of the game, the Ibrox club drew 0-0 with Spanish La Liga side Athletic Bilboa in in the first leg in Glasgow on Thursday.

Thelin said: “Rangers have a good squad, but maybe they changed some parts.

“I don’t want to say so much, but maybe they are a little bit more direct sometimes in the way they approach the games.

“So we have to be ready for this.”

Meanwhile, Thelin has bolstered his scouting team with the capture of former Sweden international Erik Edman.

Thelin on bolstering scouting team

Former Tottenham Hotspur left-back Edman is coach at Swedish lower-league Hittarps and recently scouted for Helsingborgs.

Miroslav Klose of Germany battles for possession with Petter Hansson (l) and Erik Edman of Sweden at the 2006 World Cup. Image: Shutterstock
Miroslav Klose of Germany battles for possession with Petter Hansson (l) and Erik Edman of Sweden at the 2006 World Cup. Image: Shutterstock

The 46-year-old has previously worked as a sporting director at Swedish second-tier club Landskrona.

On Edman, boss Thelin said: “It is the recruitment department and it is Nuno ( de Almeida, head of recruitment).

“We always try to bring and grow as a department.”

