Rebuilt Aberdeen team understand enormity of Rangers fixture, says boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says his rebuilt squad all realise the enormity of playing Rangers at Pittodrie – and the need to win.

Thelin’s Dons will bid to secure back-to-back league wins against Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday for the first time since February 2006.

Manager Thelin has overhauled the squad across two transfer windows, but thinks all the new additions know the importance of facing Rangers.

The match is vital in Aberdeen’s fight to finish third in the Premiership and secure European qualification.

Aberdeen trail third-placed Hibs by just a single point.

Thelin says he will not need to deliver extra motivation to his players because the history, rivalry and enormity of the fixture is enough.

He said: “They all know what this game means for everyone.

“I don’t need to do something extra to get everybody focused. You can feel it.

“Everybody knows the history and it’s an important game.

“There is a strong competition between the two teams and it is game we aim to win.

“I think it’s good for football sometimes when you have some rivalry in the right way.

“You have to be in the right way, of course, but I think that’s good.”

Aberdeen will be without keeper Dimitar Mitov (shoulder), centre-back Kristers Tobers (hamstring) and midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen (eye).

Midfielder Jamie McGrath and centre-back Gavin Molloy are both out long-term due to shoulder injuries.

Thelin on importance of fixture

With only six Premiership games remaining this season, Thelin accepts there is little room for slips-ups in the race for third.

A third-placed finish could secure a second qualifying round place for the Uefa Europa League if Champions League-bound Celtic win the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen can secure that spot via third, or by winning the Scottish Cup – where they face Hearts in the semi-final on Saturday, April 19.

Thelin said: “There aren’t so many points to play for this season.

“So every game is so important now in what we want to achieve.

“Every game is like a cup game and the three points so important.

“We will analyse Rangers, their strengths and weaknesses, but the stability of our own performance has been key in recent games.

“The inconsistency when we weren’t winning games as we were too up and down in matches… I think we are more stable now.

“That is what we need to keep doing.”

Pittodrie was at its most raucous in years for the visit of Rangers earlier this season.

Key role of Aberdeen supporters

In a sell-out crowd, the Red Army helped drive Thelin’s side on to a memorable 2-1 win over Rangers on October 30 which continued a sensational unbeaten start to the season.

Since that high, the Dons suffered the low of a 14-game winless league run during winter, but have since rediscovered their form.

Thelin believes the home support will again be key on Sunday.

He said: “The spirit of the supporters for these games is an important part of football

“At Pittodrie, our fans are so energetic and give us so much energy.

“You do all the preparations, and when the game is on, it is down to the players – they are competitive and love to play at Pittodrie.

“We have our game-plan, but still it is decisions from individuals and the collective that will help us to win.

“They will be ready for what will be an intense game.”

Different Rangers under Ferguson

There has been a change in Rangers’ management since Aberdeen won against the Ibrox club in the Granite City earlier in the season.

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson is interim manager following the dismissal of Philippe Clement in February.

Rangers will play at Pittodrie just three days after a tough Europa League quarter-final clash.

Down to 10 men for most of the game, the Ibrox club drew 0-0 with Spanish La Liga side Athletic Bilboa in in the first leg in Glasgow on Thursday.

Thelin said: “Rangers have a good squad, but maybe they changed some parts.

“I don’t want to say so much, but maybe they are a little bit more direct sometimes in the way they approach the games.

“So we have to be ready for this.”

Meanwhile, Thelin has bolstered his scouting team with the capture of former Sweden international Erik Edman.

Thelin on bolstering scouting team

Former Tottenham Hotspur left-back Edman is coach at Swedish lower-league Hittarps and recently scouted for Helsingborgs.

The 46-year-old has previously worked as a sporting director at Swedish second-tier club Landskrona.

On Edman, boss Thelin said: “It is the recruitment department and it is Nuno ( de Almeida, head of recruitment).

“We always try to bring and grow as a department.”