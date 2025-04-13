Jimmy Thelin says Aberdeen 2-2 draw with Rangers ‘felt like a defeat’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jimmy Thelin says Aberdeen 2-2 draw with Rangers ‘felt like a defeat’

Dons boss frustrated at seeing his side held by 10-man Gers at Pittodrie.

By Paul Third
Leighton Clarkson was left dejected by Rangers' injury-time leveller at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin said his side’s 2-2 draw with Rangers felt like a defeat after the Dons let a two-goal lead slip at Pittodrie.

The Dons were 2-0 up at half-time thanks to goals from Leighton Clarkson and Pape Habib Gueye while the Gers were down to 10 men following the dismissal of Ross McCausland in the 40th minute.

However, Hamza Igamane’s goal four minutes after the break changed the game and the visitors rescued a point in the fifth minute of stoppage time when substitute Ianis Hagi curled home a dramatic equaliser to leave the home side stunned.

The disappointment was evident in the Aberdeen camp after the game.

Thelin said: “We know we should win a game when 2-0 up against 10 men. Everyone knows that.

“There was a lot of frustration at how the game went and how it ended. It feels like you have lost a game in the last second of the game so of course it was difficult.

Dejected Dons boss Jimmy Thelin at full-time. Image: SNS
“We have to take some learning points from this game.

“It’s easy to forget everything you did well when you lose that late goal.

“The result was not good for us today but the performance in the first half and some points of the second half was good.”

Lack of attacking threat surprised Dons boss

Thelin was disappointed to see his side lose their attacking impetus in the second half against Rangers.

Igamane’s early goal may have been a factor in that but the Dons boss believes his side let the visitors off the hook by not trying to force the issue.

He said: “The first half was very good in terms of how we want to play the game but in the second half we did not attack the same.

“We had to keep attacking and try to shift the momentum for the better. It’s difficult to say right now why things happened as it was not a specific player or our gameplan.

Goalscorer Ianis Hagi celebrates his equaliser against the Dons. Image: SNS
“It’s the worst thing you can do when they sit low. You have to attack them more.

“It’s up to us to improve and be better the next time. We have to be more aggressive in our attack and more organised.

“When we put balls into the box today we created chances but we have to be more consistent.”

Thelin turns attention to Hampden

The result leaves Aberdeen in fifth place on 50 points after 33 games in the Scottish Premiership as their thoughts now turn to Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts at Hampden.

The Dons boss said: “We have to move on now as we have an important game on Saturday.

“The atmosphere here was amazing and the fans will be with us again on Saturday. The best thing we can do now is recover.

Leighton Clarkson's free kick put Aberdeen ahead at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
“There’s been a lot of big games this season and all our focus is now on the Scottish Cup.

“We want to be involved in all competitions.”

Rangers boss pleased with second half fightback

Following the game Rangers boss Barry Ferguson, substitute John Souttar and Dons captain Graeme Shinnie were involved in an angry exchange of words, but the visiting interim manager played down the incident.

Rangers interim boss Barry Ferguson and Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie exchange words at the full-time whistle. Image: SNS
Ferguson said: “It was a bit of handbags, a bit feisty after a game, but I told big John Souttar just to leave it and he stepped away.

“I’ve no issues with that, people are passionate. It’s something that’s missing in the modern game.”

Ferguson was content to leave Pittodrie with a point after playing 50 minutes with 10 men.

He said: “It is a good comeback from our point of view. It was a silly sending off and I spoke to Ross about it. He understands when you get a yellow card you can’t make a silly challenge.

“I’ve been looking at it thinking I maybe should have made a change but I didn’t.

“I’m never happy drawing a game but under the circumstances I have to be pretty pleased.”

