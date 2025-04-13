Jimmy Thelin says Aberdeen 2-2 draw with Rangers ‘felt like a defeat’

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin said his side’s 2-2 draw with Rangers felt like a defeat after the Dons let a two-goal lead slip at Pittodrie.

The Dons were 2-0 up at half-time thanks to goals from Leighton Clarkson and Pape Habib Gueye while the Gers were down to 10 men following the dismissal of Ross McCausland in the 40th minute.

However, Hamza Igamane’s goal four minutes after the break changed the game and the visitors rescued a point in the fifth minute of stoppage time when substitute Ianis Hagi curled home a dramatic equaliser to leave the home side stunned.

The disappointment was evident in the Aberdeen camp after the game.

Thelin said: “We know we should win a game when 2-0 up against 10 men. Everyone knows that.

“There was a lot of frustration at how the game went and how it ended. It feels like you have lost a game in the last second of the game so of course it was difficult.

“We have to take some learning points from this game.

“It’s easy to forget everything you did well when you lose that late goal.

“The result was not good for us today but the performance in the first half and some points of the second half was good.”

Lack of attacking threat surprised Dons boss

Thelin was disappointed to see his side lose their attacking impetus in the second half against Rangers.

Igamane’s early goal may have been a factor in that but the Dons boss believes his side let the visitors off the hook by not trying to force the issue.

He said: “The first half was very good in terms of how we want to play the game but in the second half we did not attack the same.

“We had to keep attacking and try to shift the momentum for the better. It’s difficult to say right now why things happened as it was not a specific player or our gameplan.

“It’s the worst thing you can do when they sit low. You have to attack them more.

“It’s up to us to improve and be better the next time. We have to be more aggressive in our attack and more organised.

“When we put balls into the box today we created chances but we have to be more consistent.”

Thelin turns attention to Hampden

The result leaves Aberdeen in fifth place on 50 points after 33 games in the Scottish Premiership as their thoughts now turn to Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts at Hampden.

The Dons boss said: “We have to move on now as we have an important game on Saturday.

“The atmosphere here was amazing and the fans will be with us again on Saturday. The best thing we can do now is recover.

“There’s been a lot of big games this season and all our focus is now on the Scottish Cup.

“We want to be involved in all competitions.”

Rangers boss pleased with second half fightback

Following the game Rangers boss Barry Ferguson, substitute John Souttar and Dons captain Graeme Shinnie were involved in an angry exchange of words, but the visiting interim manager played down the incident.

Ferguson said: “It was a bit of handbags, a bit feisty after a game, but I told big John Souttar just to leave it and he stepped away.

“I’ve no issues with that, people are passionate. It’s something that’s missing in the modern game.”

Ferguson was content to leave Pittodrie with a point after playing 50 minutes with 10 men.

He said: “It is a good comeback from our point of view. It was a silly sending off and I spoke to Ross about it. He understands when you get a yellow card you can’t make a silly challenge.

“I’ve been looking at it thinking I maybe should have made a change but I didn’t.

“I’m never happy drawing a game but under the circumstances I have to be pretty pleased.”