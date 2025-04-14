Aberdeen fan view: Dropped points could prove significant in the quest to finish third

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: Dropped points could prove significant in the quest to finish third

Chris Crighton reflects on an action-packed 2-2 draw against Rangers at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson beats Liam Kelly to make it 1-0 against Rangers. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

As draws go, this felt more like a defeat than most.

Partly due to how the match unfolded – points should probably never be spilled from two goals up against ten players – and partly because of the speedy descent from the false security of a momentary 3-1 lead to the all too final registering of the game’s fourth goal at the other end instead.

But mostly for the gravity of what was lost in that moment. As the clock ticked past the five minutes of advertised stoppage time, the Dons were poised to return to the crucial third place in the Premiership table; seconds later they were dumped down to fifth and the back of the European queue.

Rangers’ Ianis Hagi celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2. Image: SNS. 

It may yet be that whichever team collects the most points in the three post-split matches between Aberdeen, Hibs and Dundee United emerges highest in the standings, but in failing to see this through to the whistle the Dons have picked up a handicap for the season’s last lap. Though its weight is not terribly large, it may turn out to be very significant with the gaps so narrow.

Still, after their puzzling mid-season collapse, it is no small thing that Aberdeen approach these key games having lost only one of their last ten.

It gives them a punchers’ chance, even if their rivals – one churning out three gritty 1-0 wins in a row, the other having lost to nobody but Celtic since November – are bringing extremely solid chins.

If there is to be Rocky-style drama in the season’s final month then, as things stand, others currently seem more obviously equipped to deliver it, which might instinctively feel like a disappointment given how it all began.

On the whole, though, Aberdeen have arrived at the split in much better shape than last year.

