Aberdeen fans bemoan ‘inexplicable’ substitutions and ‘unacceptable second half’ after Rangers draw

Jimmy Thelin’s second half substitutions were questioned by some of the Aberdeen support following Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Rangers.

The Dons looked on course for a massive victory in the race to finish third in the Scottish Premiership when they went into the break 2-0 eith the Gers already down to 10 men following Ross McCausland’s red card.

But the Dons failed to keep up the momentum after the interval and goals from Hamza Igamane in the 49th minute and Ianis Hagi in the sixth minute of stoppage time earned the Ibrox side a share of the spoils.

The Dons fans voiced their frustrations on social media – with many feeling the decision to substitute wingers Shayden Morris and Topi Keskinen around the hour mark surrendered the initiative to the visitors.

Angus Brechin wrote: “As good as the first half was, that second half was an absolute joke. I genuinely have no idea what most of those subs were supposed to be about.

If you’ve blown third – this will be a huge part of why. Totally unacceptable second half.”

Mike Cameron wrote: “Jimmy’s subs and timing of the subs cost us the three points. Took off the two players who were causing Rangers big problems against 10 men.”

Dave Farmer said: “Terrible game management from Thelin here. Keskinen and Morris were creating so many problems. Dabbagh and Sokler were useless. Really, really poor from the manager. Players need to see it out but Thelin needs to make better use of his subs.”

Chance was there for big victory

Neil Henderson added: “Why did we approach that second half like we were the team down to 10 men when they were there for an absolute battering?”

Graeme Maxwell wrote: “Substitutions and change of positions led to that. Keskinnen and Morris were creating all the danger. Dabbagh is poor, Sokler did nothing. We could have passed the ball across the back line for the last minutes and won the game, rather than trying to attack and losing possession. Jimmy seems to think he has to make substitutions no matter what the score is or how the players are performing. Poor, poor, poor.”

Linda Tait wrote: “We got weaker with every substitution.”

The result leaves the Dons in fifth position in the Scottish Premiership and three points behind third-placed Hibernian who beat Dundee 4-0.

Enrico Tortolano wrote: “Shocking second half performance. Thelin got tactics and substitutions worryingly wrong. We should have gone for their throats and got four or five as this is an awful Rangers team 2-0 down and down to 10 men. Some of Thelin’s decisions were inexplicable. He really needs to up his game massively.”

Nisbet decision had impact on outcome

However Scott Wilkinson felt the Dons were hard done by when Kevin Nisbet’s goal, which would have put the Reds 3-1 up, was chalked off for a handball.

He wrote: “I still don’t see what Nisbet could’ve done to avoid the ball hitting his arm. When that goal was disallowed, I had a horrible feeling that they’d sneak an equaliser.

I did feel we needed a third goal to kill it off, but that’s football. We’re still in the hunt for third, and should we continue this run, then the game against Hibs will be an absolute cracker. Keep the heads up. There’s still plenty to play for.”

Fraser Munro was also feeling more optimistic following the draw ahead of next weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts.

He wrote: “Absolutely gutted but always felt we needed a third goal and passed up countless opportunities which we came to rue in the end.

“On the positive side I think we are progressing well under Thelin just need the finishing touch. Onto the semi and hopefully a positive and hugely important final five (or more) games for the club.

“Beat Hibs, United and Saints and in all likelihood we finish third. Time to move on and look forward – let’s face it we never do it the easy way anyway. Where would the fun be in that?”