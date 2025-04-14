Duncan Shearer: Late collapse against Rangers has left Aberdeen with it all to do in race with Hibs for Europe

What an opportunity missed for Aberdeen.

It would be foolish to even try to suggest the Dons’ 2-2 draw with Rangers was anything other than two points dropped for Jimmy Thelin and his players.

Blowing a two-goal lead is bad enough – but to do it against a team who had 10-men for the whole second half just makes it even worse for the Aberdeen supporters, and their frustration is understandable.

When news of Ianis Hagi’s injury-time equaliser filtered through to the Hibernian dressing room at Easter Road, it gave Hibs a boost before a ball had been kicked in their home game against Dundee.

David Gray’s side made the most of their advantage, rattling in four goals without reply against Dundee to take control of the race for third place – and they have left the Dons with it all to do in the last five matches.

Make no mistake, Aberdeen now have a real fight on their hands in what promises to be an ultra-competitive post-split run-in.

How the Dons threw it away

The biggest frustration at Pittodrie right now will be that the two goals conceded against Rangers were self-inflicted.

Alfie Dorrington misjudged the ball in the build-up to the first goal from Barry Ferguson’s side, but even though the on-loan Spurs defender had made a mistake, Hamza Igamane still had it all to do.

How he managed to come out on top in a 1v3 situation I’ll never know – it should have been dealt with by the Aberdeen defence.

From the moment Igamane scored, all the confidence and assured play which had been the hallmark of an excellent first-half showing from Aberdeen disappeared.

Leighton Clarkson’s fantastic free kick and the brilliant set-up and finish for Pape Gueye’s second were quickly forgotten about as the Dons lost their grip on the game.

They went from a team creating chances, scoring goals, and dominating a Rangers team reduced to 10-men following Ross McCausland’s dismissal, to a team who looked more worried about conceding again rather than adding a third goal.

That’s why Thelin made four changes. He saw his team was struggling and felt he needed to get a grip of the game again.

It worked to an extent in that Rangers did not get near Ross Doohan’s goal, and had the Dons held out for the win then the whole narrative would be different. But they didn’t.

From the moment Cyriel Dessers broke the offside trap to race clear Aberdeen were in trouble, and even though he hit the post, Hagi was not ready to give up and he duly fired home a terrific equaliser to stun the home support and spark jubilant scenes among the visitors.

Aberdeen won’t let late goal derail Hampden date

The draw leaves the Dons in fifth place in the Scottish Premiership, but all thoughts of the league are on hold as Aberdeen’s attention turns to Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final meeting with Hearts at Hampden.

Aberdeen still have five matches to close the gap on Hibs and try to secure a European place.

For their opponents Hearts, it’s Scottish Cup glory or bust as far as their European hopes are concerned after the Jambos missed out on the top six at the weekend.

Will that play into how the teams approach the game at Hampden?

I’m not so sure.

Both clubs will be thinking only of getting a result and reaching the final. Winning the cup is their aim and Europe is only a bonus for the players.

Hearts may feel more pressure because all their European eggs are in a Scottish Cup basket but really, cup games come down to who handles the occasion best and produces a performance.

Despite the unpredictable campaigns both Aberdeen and Hearts have had this season, both clubs are capable of rising to the occasion and this is the biggest one of the season so far for both sides.

Will fortune favour the brave at Ross County?

Speaking of cup finals, Ross County have five remaining to secure their top-flight status.

There were contrasting emotions in Paisley on Saturday as St Mirren celebrated securing a top-six spot following a dramatic 3-2 win against the Staggies.

For Don Cowie and his players, there was disappointment – possibly mixed with some relief after all of the bottom four teams lost their respective fixtures at the weekend.

It means it is as you were in the fight for survival, with St Johnstone needing to do something spectacular to survive, while County, Dundee and Kilmarnock are separated by just one point in the race to avoid the play-off spot of 11th place.

To his credit, Don really went for it against Saints by deploying Jordan White and Ronan Hale upfront, with Joshua Hale supporting them – and it almost paid off.

It was a bold and risky move, and one I’ll be fascinated to see whether it’s repeated in the post-split fixtures.

Caley Thistle determined to do it the hard way

Opportunities missed seems like a familiar theme in the north of Scotland this weekend with Caley Thistle’s 2-0 home defeat by Kelty Hearts ensuring their struggle to stay in League One continues.

Given Kelty were hammered at home by Dumbarton in their previous game – the last of Charlie Mulgrew’s brief tenure – I fancied Inverness to win at Caledonian Stadium.

But a home defeat means the gap between 10th placed Caley Jags and Annan in 11th remains three points with three games remaining.

Scott Kellacher’s side will have to do it the hard way in the last three games against Stenhousemuir, Arbroath and Montrose, and I really hope Caley Jags can secure their spot and avoid any final-day drama at the Gable Endies.

Two of Annan’s remaining three games are at home and they will be determined to fight to the end.

Let’s hope Caley Thistle can do the same.

The biggest news at the club in the last seven days has been off the field. of course, with Alan Savage declared as the preferred bidder for the club.

The city needs a strong Caley Thistle and Alan is a good man who deserves to be backed to the hilt.

I’m convinced better days lie ahead for the club under his stewardship – but we need the squad to give him a fighting chance by ensuring League One football for next season.