Aberdeen v Rangers

Aberdeen v Rangers Ref Watch: Chalking off Kevin Nisbet Dons goal for handball moments after Cyriel Dessers handled shows football rules flaw

Finlay Elder reviews three big referee flashpoints during Aberdeen v Rangers in the Premiership at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet scores but the goal is ruled out for handball during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie, on April 13, 2025. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen hosted Rangers on Sunday in a thrilling Premiership encounter which finished 2-2 – and there was plenty to discuss from a refereeing perspective.

Referee Steven McLean, supported on VAR by Andrew Dallas, had a good game, in my opinion, but there were a few key officiating flashpoints at Pittodrie…

Rangers’ Ross McCausland can have no complaints over red card

The first big talking point was the red card for two cautions awarded to Rangers’ Ross McCausland.

The first caution was a stick-on booking.

He wiped out Alfie Dorrington after he played the ball as Aberdeen countered, and the referee did well to play advantage before eventually dishing out a yellow card.

The ref indicated he was giving the booking for persistent fouling – however, the foul was worthy on its own.

Referee Steven McLean shows a red card to Rangers' Ross McCausland during the William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie, on April 13, 2025. Image: SNS.
Referee Steven McLean shows a red card to Rangers’ Ross McCausland during the William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie, on April 13, 2025. Image: SNS.

McCausland’s second caution was incredibly needless and showed a bit of inexperience after a brilliant Pape Gueye header sent Topi Keskinen down the wing for Aberdeen.

Scottish VAR angles can’t tell us whether ball is in or out of play

The second talking point in the game came when Rangers thought they had got a goal back just before halftime.

Findlay Curtis made a good run down the wing for the visitors and the ball was eventually turned in after an initial effort from his cross was saved.

The celebrations were short lived, though, as the assistant referee deemed the ball had gone out of play before Curtis delivered it into the mixer.

It looked a very tight call, but ultimately Scottish football’s lack of camera angles when it comes to VAR meant the officials had to stick with the on-field decision. There was no conclusive angle to show the ball was in or out of play!

Dessers and Nisbet both handled ball in quick succession

Aberdeen thought they had sealed victory after a late goal from Kevin Nisbet to make it 3-1, however, VAR had another say in the game – with the Dons striker ruled to have handled the ball before he smashed it into the net. 

With regards handball – and generally – I feel football as a whole is moving away from benefitting the attacker.

Rangers’ Cyriel Dessers had handballed just moments before Nisbet got his shot away.

While I don’t personally think such instances should be an attacking penalty (in this case, a spot-kick to Aberdeen) either, it feels harsh to punish the Dons for an equally inconspicuous handball.

The Laws of the Game do state if there is a handball immediately before a goal then the goal should be disallowed, so it was the correct call under the rules.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

